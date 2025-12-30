Why the headboard collar is the most overlooked detail in bedroom design

It’s not every day you stop and think about the top edge of your bed. Most of us are too busy fussing over the best mattresses, cosy duvets, and stylish cushions. But here’s the thing: the headboard collar – the trim, ruffle, or wooden frame at the very top of your headboard – is the unsung hero of bedroom design. Often overlooked, it’s a detail that can take a bed from pretty to perfection.

So, what is a headboard collar exactly? Think of it as the finishing flourish on your bed, rather like a literal collar on your clothes or necklace that you've put on to add impact to an outfit.

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

'The headboard collar is a place to add a bit of visual intrigue and dovetail your bed into your overall bedroom design,' adds Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director of French Bedroom. 'For example, a plain collar around the headbands gives a framing effect to a patterned headboard design making it the unmistakable centrepiece, whilst a ruffled headboard collar will sit with a more cottagecore or vintage theme.'

'For me, it’s a way of showing you have thought of every nuanced element within your bedroom - and the more you look the more you notice!'

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

It’s not just about looks. 'A well-designed headboard collar can subtly change how a bed feels to lean against at night – it’s these tactile details that make your bedroom feel both beautiful and comforting,' says our Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood.

'If you’re creating a sanctuary for sleep, small design details like the headboard collar can make a surprising difference in how inviting and cosy your bed feels.'

(Image credit: Polly Wreford)

Choosing the right collar is about considering your style, texture, and the overall room scheme. A soft, ruffled collar suits a romantic, vintage feel; a sleek, wooden frame works in a modern, minimalist space. You can go for an oversized collar on an oversiz

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Match or contrast with your bedding to create cohesion, or let it stand out as a playful accent. 'If you are a fan of detail then it’s definitely worth considering a contrasting or cohesive headboard collar, just as you would a trim on a lampshade, or the cuffs on a blouse,' suggests Georgia.

Play around with proportions, too. A large collar on a smaller headboard could add an interesting contrast, or a subtle bit of piping on an oversized headboard.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

Hardboard collars we love

John Lewis X Sanderson Pamir Garden Headboard, Super King Size £779 at John Lewis This headboard's collar picks up on the blue from the landscape print on its face. Habitat Onda Linen Double Headboard - Grey £135 at Habitat The super slim piped collar adds a contemporary touch. Cedak Rattan Cane Headboard £185.99 at La Redoute Consider contrasting a black collar with rattan or wood.

The headboard collar might be a small element in the space, but it says a lot about your bedroom. It shows thought, intention, and a designer’s eye for detail. And while it’s often overlooked, it’s the little things that make a room feel polished, luxurious and just that bit more special.