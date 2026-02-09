This is how long your oil-filled radiator should last and how you can make it last longer, according to the pros

Understanding how long an oil-filled radiator will last and how you can maximise it's lifespan is surprisingly important.

After all, if you are looking to buy one of the best oil-filled radiators, it'll feel like a waste to invest in something if it will only last you a couple of years, even if you only use it occasionally. On the other hand, you might feel like you don't want to invest in something if it may not last, which may mean that you end up with an unsuitable model that you feel stuck with for years to come. Worse still, you may end up replacing it with a different model that it turns out you should have bought in the first place.

To help, I asked heating appliance pros how long your oil-filled radiator should last, what kind of maintenance can help it last longer, and how you know when it really is time for a replacement.

What's the lifespan of an oil-filled radiator?

The good news is that an oil-filled radiator is definitely in it for the long haul, lasting more than a decade. That means it's definitely worth shopping wisely.

'Oil-filled radiators last ages,' says Sam Carter, radiator expert at Appliances Direct. 'Most high-quality units have a lifespan of 10-15 years and as they don't have any moving parts, there isn't really any wear and tear happening.'

Alex Litcan, category manager at De'Longhi, agrees: 'For many of our customers, moving house is a more frequent occurrence than replacing their radiator.'

So if you are thinking of investing in an oil-filled radiator, it's worth thinking about opting for a futureproof model. Looking for an option that includes eco modes, digital displays, smart tech or even cable tidies, can help your radiator last as long as it can, and keep your energy usage under control for the duration of it's lifespan at the same time.

What kind of maintenance does it need?

While there's plenty to think about before you buy an oil-filled radiator, make sure you don't underestimate the importance of adequate maintenance. These are the simple maintenance steps you can take to keep your oil-filled radiator working most efficiently for as long as possible:

Keep it dust-free. Wipe over the fins regularly to prevent dust-build up which can impact how well and evenly your oil-filled radiator heats.

Wipe over the fins regularly to prevent dust-build up which can impact how well and evenly your oil-filled radiator heats. Avoid dings and dents. Any damage to the heater can affect its efficacy, so take extra care when moving it around your home, or when children or pets are nearby. Make sure nothing can fall on it, and that the cable is tucked out of the way so it's not a trip hazard. Serious damage may also cause a leak, so best avoided.

Any damage to the heater can affect its efficacy, so take extra care when moving it around your home, or when children or pets are nearby. Make sure nothing can fall on it, and that the cable is tucked out of the way so it's not a trip hazard. Serious damage may also cause a leak, so best avoided. Store it properly. 'Always store the unit upright during the summer months to ensure the oil remains settled and ready for its next use,' says Alex.

Do you have to replace the oil in an oil-filled radiator?

You definitely don't need to change the oil in an oil-filled radiator so you can cross that off your maintenance list.

'While you don’t really need to do much to keep an oil-filled radiator in good working order, they are sealed units and the oil inside is designed to last for the lifetime of the heater,' explains Sam.

'Our radiators are permanently sealed for life,' adds Alex. 'We use a high-grade thermodynamic oil specifically engineered for optimal heat dispersion, meaning you never have to worry about the internal mechanics.'

What are the signs you need to replace your oil-filled radiator?

Even if your oil-filled radiator is designed to last for years, it's still worthwhile knowing the signs to look out for that it's finally time to replace it.

It's no longer heating evenly. 'If the unit has 'cold spots' or provides uneven heat distribution, the oil may no longer be circulating effectively,' explains Alex.

'If the unit has 'cold spots' or provides uneven heat distribution, the oil may no longer be circulating effectively,' explains Alex. You've spotted a leak or signs of rust. 'Visible leaks are a clear sign that suggests your oil-filled radiator might need replacing,' adds Sam. 'Look out for oil leaks on the appliance itself or on the floor beneath. Whilst the oil is non-toxic, it can create slip hazards and may be hot to the touch.' Signs of rust may also mean that the exterior is damaged, which could lead to leaks in the not-too-distant future.

'Visible leaks are a clear sign that suggests your oil-filled radiator might need replacing,' adds Sam. 'Look out for oil leaks on the appliance itself or on the floor beneath. Whilst the oil is non-toxic, it can create slip hazards and may be hot to the touch.' Signs of rust may also mean that the exterior is damaged, which could lead to leaks in the not-too-distant future. You notice unusual odours. 'Modern oil-filled radiators should be odourless,' says Alex. 'Any persistent, strange smells are a sign that the unit’s integrity may be compromised.'

'Modern oil-filled radiators should be odourless,' says Alex. 'Any persistent, strange smells are a sign that the unit’s integrity may be compromised.' It's making strange noises when in use. 'Another sign is persistent gurgling,' continues Sam. 'Whilst the system should be sealed and intact, gurgling noises could mean that air has gotten in, making the device less efficient at heating the room. Unlike with central heating appliances, though, do not attempt to bleed oil-filled radiators.'

'Another sign is persistent gurgling,' continues Sam. 'Whilst the system should be sealed and intact, gurgling noises could mean that air has gotten in, making the device less efficient at heating the room. Unlike with central heating appliances, though, do not attempt to bleed oil-filled radiators.' You see signs of physical wear. If any of the controls stop working, then that's a clear sign it's time for a replacement. 'If the wheels or handles become damaged, affecting mobility, it may be safer to upgrade to a new model to ensure stable, secure heating,' concludes Alex.

FAQs

How long do oil-filled radiators stay hot? Unlike electric fan heaters that will cool down very quickly once turned off, oil-filled radiators offer really good heat retention, meaning the oil inside cools slowly when the appliance is switched off. That means that an oil-filled radiator will continue to kick out heat, even when it's been turned off. In terms of how long they will stay warm for, that will depend on the temperature settings you used and how long it was on for, but Currys states that this could be between 1.5 and 2.5 hours. The payoff for this impressive heat retention is that oil-filled radiators take a while to get up to temperature.

Make sure you understand the difference between an oil-filled radiator and electric heater before you settle on one type over the other. You'll want to be sure you choose the right option for your home and needs.