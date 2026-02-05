These 4 garden trends aren’t worth the investment in 2026, say experts

What are the garden trends to avoid in 2026? It's an intriguing question, particularly as most trends have a habit of arriving loudly, dominating Instagram for a few seasons, and then quietly fading into obscurity.

While we love a little experimentation (gardens should be playful, personal and evolving!), not every new garden trend deserves your long-term commitment, let alone the investment of your time, money and back muscles.

It makes sense, then, that as we look ahead, there’s a growing shift towards gardens that work with nature rather than against it, which also means that some of the ideas we’ve been sold as aspirational over the past few years are definitely not hot anymore (not to get too Paris Hilton about it).

The garden trends to avoid in 2026

To find out which garden trends are best left behind, we spoke to experts about the styles they’re quietly steering away from – especially if you want a garden that looks good, feels good, and still makes sense five years from now.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Artificial lawns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It may seem like a beautiful lawn option, but artificial grass is becoming one of the least appealing lawn alternatives.

'Artificial lawns are marketed as low maintenance, especially for smaller urban gardens with heavy footfall, but this is a trend now on its way out,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. '

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Noting that most are 'made from non-biodegradable plastics that contribute to pollution', he adds that 'they can actually get really hot in sunny weather'.

'So much so that stepping on the plastic grass with bare feet can be uncomfortable,' he says.

Agreeing that artificial grass is no habitat for insects (and neither is it beneficial for soil organisms), Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, says that 'there is usually always a better, more sustainable option' to try before you reach for a roll of astroturf.

For example, if you're wondering whether you should remove clover from your lawn, you may be surprised to learn that clover is ideal for gardens with lower-than-average soil quality. Try something like Amazon's Clover Grass Seed, then, for a truly low-maintenance eco lawn that'll have your neighbours green with envy.

2. Overly themed gardens

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd-Davies)

Look, we're as fond of the tropical and Mediterranean garden trends as the next person – but sometimes, less is more.

'It might be nice to theme a garden like this, but the reality is this could be difficult to maintain, depending on the local environment, and some may require more water and fertiliser than the regional climate,' says Morris. 'More natural gardens are pushing themed gardens out.'

Christopher agrees, adding that it's always best to prioritise planting the best native plants if you want your garden to truly thrive.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'People often underestimate how much easier gardening becomes when you choose native plants,' he says. 'They’re hardy, they make sense for the space you’re in, and they help create a garden that feels natural and sustainable rather than forced.'

Promisingly, he adds that, 'When you start there, everything else tends to fall into place.'

3. Plastic garden decor

There’s nothing wrong with wanting your garden to feel fun and expressive — but some trends are best left in the past.

'It’s definitely fun and how a garden looks is a personal choice,' says Morris, 'but big bright plastic flamingos, neon planters, spinning windmills and plastic garden gnomes are a past trend. Plastic doesn’t age well in the garden and doesn’t usually complement planting.'

Crocus Terracotta Strawberry Pot £94.99 at Crocus This terracotta planter would add a beautifully rustic touch to your garden. Crocus Hand Painted Metal Peacock £49.99 at Crocus Who needs a plastic flamingo when you can opt for this stunning metal peacock instead? Crocus Metal Lanterns - Set of 2 £39.99 at Crocus These lanterns are an easy way to add a designer flourish to your garden.

Beyond aesthetics, plastic décor tends to fade, crack and look tired surprisingly quickly.

With this in mind, Morris suggests opting for natural materials instead (think stone, terracotta, wood or metal), which soften over time, sit more comfortably alongside plants, and help create a garden that feels cohesive rather than cluttered.

4. Lawn-only gardens

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

Gardens dominated entirely by lawn are another trend experts are gently steering people away from. 'Having a lawn take up the whole garden without any planting is something we’re seeing less and less,' says Morris. 'It’s going out of style both environmentally and aesthetically.'

Beyond looking flat and one-note, lawn-only gardens offer little colour, structure or ecological benefit, while requiring regular mowing and significant amounts of water to maintain.

Morris suggests breaking things up with planting instead: try leaving some grass to grow longer, introducing trees or hedging, or creating planted borders. All of these help boost biodiversity and, counterintuitively, can make a garden far lower maintenance in the long run.

FAQs

What are the landscape trends for 2026? Looking ahead to 2026, landscape trends are moving firmly towards gardens that feel softer, more natural and far more attuned to their surroundings. We’re seeing a shift away from hard paving in favour of planting-led designs, where paths and terraces take a back seat to greenery. Climate-resilient planting is also key, with drought-tolerant choices such as lavenders, sedums and other hardy perennials helping gardens cope with increasingly unpredictable weather. Thoughtful use of smart lighting is on the rise, too – especially that which has been designed to highlight key areas without disturbing nocturnal wildlife. And, above all, there’s a growing emphasis on supporting biodiversity, from bird feeding stations and bee hydration points to hedgehog houses, toad abodes and mini ponds, all of which help turn gardens into living ecosystems rather than purely decorative spaces.

What is going to be trendy in 2026? In terms of what’s set to be on trend in 2026, gardens are becoming more fluid, flexible and multi-purpose. Inspired by emerging RHS trends, we’re likely to see a rise in indoor-outdoor planting: think houseplants that are moved outside for the summer months, blurring the boundary between home and garden. Tabletop and container-grown fruit and vegetables are also gaining popularity, particularly for smaller spaces, making growing your own feel more accessible and less daunting. Practical sustainability features are becoming design statements too, with punctured water butts and rain-harvesting systems increasingly integrated into garden layouts, all of which serve as proof that eco-friendly solutions don’t have to be hidden away to look good.

So, there we have it: the garden trends to avoid in 2026. Now that you know what not to do, feel free to fill your Pinterest and gardening moodboards in earnest – and start dreaming big when it comes to creating a garden that works with (never against) nature.