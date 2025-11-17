Homeowners urged to check hot water bottles expiry date now – you could be putting your family at risk if you don’t

It suddenly feels a lot cooler, which means for many of us, it’s time to reach for a trusty hot water bottle to keep toasty through winter. But if, like me, you’ve had your hot water bottle for many years, then you need to carry out this vital check before you fill it up.

Honestly, I couldn’t quite believe it when I first heard hot water bottles have an expiration date - I kind of thought they lasted forever! But experts have revealed they do, and ensuring yours isn’t ‘past it’ ensures that it is safe for you to use.

While it’s a no-brainer that you need to check the safety of your best electric heater or the best oil-filled radiator, here’s how you can also check your hot water bottle to ensure it is still safe to use.

How to check if your hot water bottle has expired

‘Hot water bottles need to be replaced more often than you expect – typically every 2 to 3 years. After they’ve expired, the rubber or PVC can begin degrading, cracking or leaking and put users at significant risk of burns,’ explains Gareth Lloyd Jones, sustainability expert and Managing Director at HIPPO .

‘Hot water bottles are always marked with their manufacturing date, displayed as a daisy wheel symbol, typically on the neck. This is how you can tell when they have expired. The central number references the year of manufacture, the 12 segments represent the months of the year, and the dots within them tell you which week of the month it was made.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Brittain)

So, any hot water bottles made today (17 November 2025) will have ‘25’ in the centre and 11 of 12 segments will be filled with three dots to show it was made on the third week of the 11th month.

If you find your hot water bottle is more than two to three years old, then I’m afraid it is time to replace it. This is because the material can weaken over time, potentially leading to leaks and bursts, which could further injure you or a loved one. And honestly, a burn isn’t worth the risk, seeing as you can replace a hot water bottle quite cheaply - I’ve got my eye on this gorgeous £10 Pink Hot Water Bottle from Dunelm .

If your hot water bottle is expired, you should check via your local council’s website to see if it is recyclable. If not, dispose of it in your household waste.

What to use instead

I’m not saying don’t use hot water bottles. I still don’t think I could live without mine - it’s such an easy and affordable way to keep warm. But it is also worth considering other heating options that come with a longer shelf life.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

‘To cut down on waste, there are many hot water bottle alternatives that last longer than 3 years. Microwavable heat pads contain natural ingredients such as wheat, which can be easily heated up in the microwave,’ suggests Garath.

And if you need any help deciding, I’ve rounded up some long-lasting alternatives.

Beurer Beurer Not a Hot Water Bottle! Heat Pad Hk44 £39.99 at Holland & Barret Requiring no boiling water at all, this heat pad switches on at the turn of a button. Plus, it automatically switches off after 90 minutes so you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it running. Dunelm Rainbow Microwaveable Hottie £7 at Dunelm Featuring a design to put a smile on your face, all you need to do to heat up this hot water bottle alternative is stick it in the microwave for a few minutes. Warmies Warmies Microwavable Heat Pad £17.03 at Amazon With the right care, Warmies says this pad will last you years. It just needs warming for 60 seconds in the microwave, and not only will it keep you toasty, but it also emits a relaxing lavender scent.

Well, you learn something new everyday! Please bear with me while I check my hot water bottle’s expiry date…