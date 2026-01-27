Is an oil-filled radiator suitable for a large room? Experts say they can be, provided you get this one thing right when buying one

Staying warm in a large room can be a challenge, especially if you don't want to keep whacking your central heating on for longer.

And so at this time of year, it's no wonder that oil-filled radiators and electric heaters are popular options to complement your existing heating schedule, and provide an extra boost of heat in the room you are in as and when you need it.

While oil-filled radiators might take longer to warm up than electric heaters, they can continue to release heat after they turn off, which makes them sought-after devices during the winter.

But is an oil-filled radiator a suitable option for a large room, or should you be considering another heat source? I asked the pros for the answers.

Will an oil-filled radiator suit a large room?

Duux Edge Oil Filled Radiator 2000W (Image credit: Future PLC/Duux)

An oil-filled radiator can definitely suit a large room, especially when you can afford to wait for them to heat up.

'With slow cooldowns and an even spread of warmth, oil filled radiators are best suited in medium to large rooms that are used regularly, like bedrooms and living rooms,' says Stephen Hankinson, heating expert at Electric Radiators Direct. 'Their superior thermal properties make them ideal for maintaining a consistent temperature over long periods, rather than used on an ad-hoc basis when instant heat is required.'

But whether you opt for an oil-filled radiator or an electric heater, one of things you need to know before buying one is that you need to make sure you choose a suitably powerful one. If you don't, then it will either struggle to heat the space (but use a lot of energy trying). Choosing a suitable size is key to using your oil-filled radiator more efficiently.

What size oil-filled radiator would you need for a large room?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are wanting to buy an oil-filled radiator for a large room, then a good rule of thumb is to factor in 100W of power for every square metre. So if your space is 20m², you will need a 2000W radiator, if it's 25m², you would need a 2500W oil-filled radiator. While that's a good indicator, do check the spec of the model you are considering because most will stipulate a maximum room size.

It's also worth considering how well insulated your home is. If you have a very well-insulated home, you may get away with a slightly less powerful radiator.

While power is an important consideration when it comes to using your oil-filled radiator most efficiently, it's not the only one. For faster, more even heating in a large space, look at the radiant surface area of the radiator you are thinking of buying. 'Look for units with more fins or a chimney effect design, says a spokesperson from De'Longhi. 'This optimises how much air comes into contact with the heat source, warming the room faster and more evenly.'

Choosing a model with a timer or programming functionality is also worthwhile. 'Using a timer allows you to pre-warm a room before you enter it, preventing the need to blast the heat on high settings later,' adds the spokesperson.

2000W (or 2kW) oil-filled radiators:

2500W (or 2.5kW) oil-filled radiators:

Russell Hobbs 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2500W £70.99 at Amazon UK Ideal for medium to large spaces up to 29m², this oil-filled radiator also has a turbo fan to boost the heat distribution when you need it. De'Longhi Dragon 4 Trd41025t Oil Filled Radiator (2500W) £184.99 at Amazon UK We were impressed with the powerful nature of this De'Longhi oil-filled radiator when we tested it, noting that it made quick work of heating a larger room. Morphy Richards Heatflux Digital Oil Filled Radiator (2.5kW) £91.99 at Amazon UK This sleek Morphy Richards model will effortlessly heat rooms up to 25m2, and you can use the on-off timer to pre-heat the room.

How many oil-filled radiators would you need in a large room?

When it comes to how good your oil-filled radiator is, if you buy a suitably powered model for the size of your room, then you should only need one to provide adequate heat.

However, if you are trying to heat a much larger space, then you might need a couple of heaters to deliver the required heat output.

But think carefully about whether this is the best option for your home. There might be other options for heating an open-plan space that are better suited.

FAQs