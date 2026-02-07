I was sceptical about the 345 decorating method – but interior designers convinced me it’s a great tool for nailing a maximalist scheme

Designing and decorating your home is very personal as it's a reflection of your likes, taste and personality. But when ensuring every room looks balanced and cohesive, even interior designers look to tried-and-tested methods and design rules. One of the trickiest looks to master is maximalism. There is a fine line between curated clutter and messy, but I just came across a new design rule – the 345 decorating method that promises to help you nail this look.

I’m familiar with well-established methods such as the 60-30-10 rule that helps with how much of every incorporated colour in a space you should use or the rule of three, which takes the guesswork out of styling shelves, but the 345 decorating method is the newest interior design rule coined by New York-based interior designer Nancy Cavaliere (@casacavaliere on Instagram). It stands for 3 patterns, 4 period styles and 5 colours or textures, all used in one room.

Nancy recommends in an Instagram reel to ‘first, start off with a minimum of 3 patterns. These will usually be found in your soft furnishings like sofas, chairs, rugs, drapes or wallpaper … “Solids” do count as a pattern, since not everyone likes pattern.

'Then, choose 4 eras/period styles that you love. For example, styles could be traditional, art deco, 70s modern, 80s post modern, chinoiserie or Hollywood regency. You would choose furnishings within these 4 styles … to not only develop your own personal style, but also to achieve the perfect mix in a room.

'Lastly, you would use a minimum of 5 colours and/or textures in the space. I say and/or because you might be a 50 shades of beige girl and that’s fine, but if you have 2 shades of beige, you need to also have at least 3 different textures.'

I was sceptical at first - especially when it comes to the 4-period styles/eras part - but after discussing it with other interior designers, they convinced me that there is value in this tool. Just by incorporating an art deco wall art like this Etsy poster, a 70s-style table lamp like the H&M metal table lamp, an 80s-style tiled coffee table like the Barker and Stonehouse Rico coffee table and a regency-style sofa like the Darlings of Chelsea Skye sofa, for example, you would already include four different period styles.

It can be a great starting point for anyone that tends to ‘play it safe’ when it comes to decorating or anyone that doesn’t quite trust themselves with decorating. It’s certainly a more maximalist-friendly method compared to some of the other interior design rules, but it can work.

What interior designers say about the 345 decorating method

Most of the interior designers I’ve asked believe that the 345 decorating method is a good starting point when designing a room. But that doesn’t mean you have to strictly stick to it.

‘I think it can work well as a helpful framework, particularly for people who feel overwhelmed when starting a scheme,’ says Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.

‘It encourages you to think beyond just colour and consider texture, material and scale, which are often what make a room feel finished. I’d recommend it as a starting point rather than a strict rule, especially for homeowners who are nervous about using colour or pattern. It provides reassurance and structure without limiting creativity. Once confidence builds, I always encourage clients to trust their instincts and respond to the space itself.’

The focus on including plenty of different textures is another point that the designers approve of – as we already know from Kelly Hoppen, texture is the most important element in any room. And Gemma Samuels, founder and creative director of Ankka Studio, points out it encourages people to learn to layer different elements rather than just match, which results in more interesting spaces.

‘It encourages layering rather than matching, which is something many people struggle with when designing their own spaces. Where I think the method works best is as a way of building confidence. It gives people permission to mix old and new, to introduce patterns, and to think about texture as much as colour, particularly if they naturally gravitate towards neutrals,’ Gemma says.

On the other hand, Holly Lamont, founder and creative director of interior design studio Holla Design, is not convinced by 345 method, ‘The idea of combining a set number of colours, patterns and textures feels overly rigid and does not always result in a cohesive scheme. Designing a home is a skill, but it does not need to be overcomplicated. The best interiors are those that feel considered, personal and adaptable to the way people actually live.’

Of course, rules can and sometimes even should be broken. But it’s good to know the rules first so that there is still intention and thoughtfulness when you break them.

Francesca Leat, owner, director and head designer at Francesca Leat Interiors, concludes, ‘The maximalist client would perhaps respond well to this concept or as Nancy points out if you are not a fan of using colour – mixing up various textures is a good idea which I agree with.’