Thought all oil-filled radiators were old-fashioned? Not anymore – these modern options offer a far more stylish heating solution

There are lots of different ways to heat a home these days and, while many homeowners rely on central heating, there are still benefits to be had from electric heaters, which are available in many different guises and really can come in handy in certain circumstances.

Perhaps you work from home and are reluctant to run the central heating all day long but need a blast of heat to keep your fingers from freezing up mid-email, or maybe you have a room without radiators that needs a more portable solution – this is where electric heaters really can be a life saver.

The problem is that, even the best oil-filled radiators, don't always look hugely appealing, which is why many people are keen to track down more attractive options instead. I did a little digging to unearth the best alternatives around.

Do oil-filled radiators look old fashioned?

In the past, oil-filled radiators were not necessarily designed with aesthetics in mind – chunky, available in one colour and generally pretty uninspiring. Have things moved on?

'Oil-filled radiators no longer have to look like something pulled from a 1980s hospital ward. While traditionally they've had bulky fins and castor wheels, that isn’t necessarily the case anymore,' reveals Sam Carter, radiator expert at Appliances Direct. 'We’re seeing a clear shift towards designer electric radiators that still use thermal fluid for efficient heat retention, but are styled to blend seamlessly into modern homes and look just like contemporary radiators.'

'Many oil-filled radiators tend to have the same design style for a few reasons – mainly that this design works,' picks up Matt Holtom, founder and senior engineer at Able Plumbing Solutions. 'The fin and column style is an effective way of transmitting as much heat to the room as possible – and why change something if it isn't broken?

'Another reason why they have maintained the same style for decades is that it helps keep the price point down,' continues Matt. 'Making new moulds and creating new tools to form radiators of a different shape would naturally push the costs up, resulting in retailers having to charge higher prices – which customers don't want to pay. From a visual perspective, sometimes oil-filled heaters can discolour and appear yellow, which also makes them quickly look outdated and unstylish.'

Shop modern oil-filled radiators

What are the modern alternatives to oil-filled radiators?

The good news for anyone wanting to enjoy the benefits of an oil-filled radiator is that there are now lots of modern alternatives – many of which are also designed with aesthetics in mind. Just be sure to research how to use an oil-filled radiator efficiently to ensure you get the most out of your purchase.

'There is still growing demand for oil-filled panel radiators,' reveals Sam Carter. 'Many can now be wall-mounted using supplied brackets or used as freestanding units with detachable feet, making them ideal for renters or spaces without existing pipework.

'Today’s oil-filled radiators are far more advanced though,' continues Sam. 'They come in energy-efficient designs and with timers and precise digital controls that give homeowners greater control over heating and help reduce energy bills. With no pipework required and just a standard electric supply, they are reliable, low-maintenance and cost-effective to run.'

If you love the idea of a flexible heater, run off electricity, yet are put off by the rather clumsy appearance of a traditional oil-filled finned model, there are several other options to consider.

Wall-mounted panel heaters

If you want something more akin to designer radiators, that look modern, sleek and take up little in the way of space, all while providing a quick blast of heat, then a panel heater could just be what you've been searching for.

'Oil-filled heaters are thermally efficient, often holding the heat for longer even when they have been turned off (as opposed to fan heaters which may swiftly give off heat when powered, but quickly cool down when switched off),' explains Matt Holtom. 'Electric panel heaters usually have a more stylish and slimline appearance, however, and so it is the homeowner's choice as to which they prefer – style or efficiency?'

Electric panel heaters come in all kinds of designs and are a type of convection heater that work by passing room temperature air over an internal heating element, often a ceramic core, before using it to heat the room.

Devola Wifi Enabled Smart Electric Glass Panel Heater £114.70 at Amazon The subtle design of this electric panel heater means it would blend in easily with most interior schemes – plus it can be wall or floor-mounted. It is WiFi enabled and so can easily be controlled via an app using your smart devices. Even better, it is IP24-rated making it splash-proof.

Infrared heaters

Unlike electric panel heaters, which heat by convection, meaning they heat the air around them, infrared heaters provide a radiant heat – directing heat at objects or people in the room. This makes infrared heaters cheap to run compared to other types of electric radiator. They come in several different forms, from sleek panel-style heaters that can be discreetly wall-mounted, to portable units with a visible element.

'Oil-filled electric heaters have always had their place but as time has moved on, there are ways to heat your home that are more discreet, and in some cases add character to a room,' explains George Cornah, director at Warm4Less. 'One of the alternatives is infrared heating panels, that warm people and surfaces directly, rather than just heating the air. These can feel more comfortable and gives you more control over when and where heat is used.'

'Infrared heaters are a great alternative for instant, efficient heating,' agrees Sam Carter. 'They are a good option for living spaces where you want on-demand warmth without heating the entire room for long periods. They are available in both freestanding and wall-mounted designs – some are even paintable so they can blend seamlessly into modern interiors.'

'Some infrared heating panels can also be customised with printed artwork or imagery, allowing them to blend into a room or act as a design feature rather than a visible heater,' adds George Cornah. 'Many models have features like Wi-Fi control, timers and room-by-room settings which can make a noticeable difference to energy consumption. It helps families avoid heating empty rooms and potentially reduces energy use compared to older oil-filled heaters that are slow to heat up and cool down."

1000W Carbon Infrared Heater £44.00 at Dunelm The oscillating function of this tower-style infrared heater means you can expect a really good spread of heat. You can choose between two heat settings of 500W and 1000W and enjoy near instant heat thanks to the carbon fibre technology.

Electric radiators

Unlike traditional radiators used as part of a whole house central heating system, electric radiators work a little differently.

They are permanently filled with water or a thermal liquid and heated by an internal element. They are designed to be wall-mounted and simply plugged into an electrical socket – just as with electric heated towel rails. No pipework is required and they often come complete with all kinds of useful smart upgrades.

'Modern electric radiators have moved far beyond basic plug-in heaters,' picks up Sam Carter. 'Most now come with smart thermostats that connect to your phone, so you can schedule your heating to suit your routine (or simply turn on a single radiator to dry your towel). This scheduling is far more precise than a simple timer and can help reduce wasted energy and running costs.'

'With more new builds being constructed with solar panels as standard, or homeowners investing in alternative energy sources, electric radiators would be compatible with an electric home energy system and help to maximise cost savings,' points out Matt Holtom.

Anthracite Horizontal Smart Electric Radiator with Wi-Fi Thermostat £319.98 This bathroom-safe electric radiator is perfect for anyone after a modern heat source. It comes in a range of sizes, can be controlled using your smart devices and features lots of reassuring safety features.

FAQs

Can you give an old oil-filled radiator a makeover?

If you are rather fond of your trusty oil-filled electric radiator but are not so in love with the way it looks, there are a couple of ways to improve things in the looks department.

'I have known people paint their oil heaters, which can transform the appearance and turn it into a feature, rather than an ugly appliance – think neon or metallic,' says Matt Holton. 'It's important to only use radiator paint, intended for metal surfaces and one which can withstand heat over 80°C.

'Alternatively, a radiator cover may be an option to hide the visual appearance of the heater, but bear in mind that the heat output will be reduced if the cover is too thick or without enough airflow.'

If you are considering buying an oil-filled radiator as a way of heating your home without turning the heating on, do bear in mind that there are lots of other measures you can use, including upgrading your insulation and draught-proofing.