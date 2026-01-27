3 ways I'm using Storm Chandra to make my home more energy efficient

Storm Chandra is here, battering the UK with high winds, lashings of rain and even snow in some areas. And while this weather makes me want to hunker down under a blanket and wait for it to pass, I realised that it actually poses an opportunity to make my home more energy efficient.

I've been on a mission to save energy at home ever since the energy price cap skyrocketed as we came out of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While my New Year's resolution is to kick some energy-guzzling habits, I still want to make sure that my home is as draught-free as possible.

And while storms bring their own set of dangers and disruptions, the amplified weather conditions can also make any gaps that could be leaking heat much more obvious. This is how I'm using Storm Chandra to my advantage.

1. I'm listening out for whistling and rattling

While strong winds always fill me with dread thanks to the havoc they can wreak on my fence panels, plants and roof tiles, they do have their plus side.

So while the winds are raging, I'm listening out for signs of whistling or rattling that suggest draughts are getting in, and locating them for either some DIY draughtproofing, like this £4 draught excluder tape from Amazon, or professional intervention.

I'm paying particular attention to my windows, loft hatch and fireplace. If I spot any signs of draughts, the good news is it may not be an expensive fix.

Bynsaer Draught Excluder Tape £3.99 at Amazon UK Super simple to install, effective and less than a fiver. What's not to like? BPS Superior L Compliant ‘swing Down’ Insulated Loft Hatch £64.99 at Amazon UK If I hear my loft hatch rattling and I feel a cold spot when standing beneath it, I'm definitely upgrading to an insulated one to help me keep the heat in and the cold out. Chimney Balloon 14 x 24 Inch Medium Chimney Draught Excluder £17 at Amazon UK I've definitely heard whistling coming down my chimney so it's definitely time I invest in a chimney draught excluder, especially now my fireplace has been decommissioned.

2. I am feeling for draughts I may have missed

This stormy weather also provides the ideal opportunity to feel for any draughts around windows, doors, and letter boxes. With stronger winds than normal, these draughts will fortunately be much easier to spot.

I'm also checking around where I already have some draught proofing tape to make sure it's still doing it's job. If not, I can replace it.

Even though it's a gloomy day, I'm also checking if I can see any daylight coming through were it shouldn't. I have suspicions about my front door frame so I will definitely be paying special attention to that while the storm has hold.

3. I am looking for water on window cills

Whenever we have heavy rain and strong winds that lash at the front elevation of my home, I always check for any signs of water on my window cills, which could also indicate a gap that is letting both draughts and rain in and heat out. Neither of which I want.

I also take a good look at the ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms and in the garage conversion to see if I can spot any signs of water damage that could mean a more serious issue in the loft space above.

I also pay attention to what I can smell. If I notice a weird musty aroma that could be a sign that there is a damp and mould issue that needs resolving.

FAQs

Where should you look out for signs of draughts?

You'll likely notice particular cold spots in your home without too much investigation, but it's getting to the root cause that can be the tricky part. That's why having a good look around your home when the elements are stronger is a good idea as it can make them much easier to spot.

Particular areas to check include:

Window and external door frames

Chimneys

Letterboxes

Loft hatches

Cat or dog flaps

Internal doors to stairways (this one tends to be cause by the physics of warm air rising, but a draught excluder might be all that's needed to resolve the issue and keep the heat downstairs where you want it).

Once I've got draughts covered, I am also investing in more smart plugs as an easy way to help reduce my energy usage.