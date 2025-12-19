Have no choice but to use your tumble dryer over the festive period? Try these methods I swear by to keep the cost as low as possible
No-one wants the gift of high bills for Christmas
If, like me, you have various people coming to stay over the festive period, then the last thing you want is clothes, bedding and towels out drying all over the place when they arrive. And so you might feel like you are left with little choice but to use a tumble dryer to keep on top of your laundry load.
But as we all know, when it comes to the cost of running a tumble dryer, the price can be uncomfortably high.
I've been writing about saving energy at home for years and have picked up loads of tips along the way that I have put to good use in my own home. These are the methods I swear by when I do have to use my tumble dryer and I want to keep the cost as low as possible.
1. I use tumble dryer balls every time
Tumble dryer balls are a brilliant way to maximise the effectiveness of your dryer and ensure you don't have to run it again to actually dry your washing. I have been using dryer balls for years and have bought them as Christmas gifts for many of my friends. After all, what's a better gift than lower energy bills!
They work by helping to separate your washing and improving the flow of warm air to speed up the drying process. They'll also soften fabrics and help reduce wrinkles, which means you could potentially skip ironing altogether.
2. I dry similar fabrics together
If you want to optimise how quickly, and energy efficiently, your tumble dryer gets the job done, then you need to be tactical about what's going in your dryer load.
I always make sure I dry similar fabrics together so that everything dries at a similar speed. That way I don't have to stick it on for additional time in order to get it dry enough to put away.
This is especially the case when I'm drying towels. Stick a t-shirt in with them and in my experience, it will still be damp when the cycle finishes.
3. I always untangle my laundry
Whenever I stick my bedding in the tumble dryer (or the washing machine for that matter), it always ends up tangled in a neat little parcel. But that is definitely not conducive to effect drying, and I'm always worried that heavy wad could cause damage to my dryer drum.
So, before I put the sheets in the dryer, I make sure to detangle them and I always fasten the bottom of the quilt cover to limit it eating the pillow cases. I also check on the drying throughout the cycle, and if it looks like it's bunching together, I pause it and detangle before restarting it. But I keep the door closed while I'm detangling to keep as much heat in there as possible.
4. I'm selective about what I tumble dry
If I want to keep my energy usage low, I know that I can't use my tumble dryer for every single laundry load, and so when I have guests coming over for Christmas, I'll make sure to tumble dry the big or bulky items only. Things like towels and bedding that would be time consuming or take up a lot of space to dry, always go in the tumble dryer.
This is even more important over the festive period when I am having to turn the laundry round quickly between guests.
However, if I have the option to dry clothes without using a tumble dryer, without it getting in the way of visitors, then obviously, that's definitely the option I go for. If I can't rely on a mild sunny day to dry clothes outside, then choosing one of the best heated airers (in conjunction with a dehumidifier) to dry lightweight clothes can get the job done quickly and in a relatively energy efficient way.
If, like me, you're worried that drying clothes indoor will cause mould, then make sure you follow these expert tips to avoid it.
Sarah Handley is Ideal Home’s Renovation Editor. She joined the team full time in September 2024, following three years of looking after the site's home finance content. As well as all things renovation, Sarah also looks after our Home Energy content, which covers all aspects of heating and insulation as well as tips on how homeowners can reduce their energy usage. She has been a journalist since 2007 and has worked for a range of titles including Homebuilding & Renovating, Real Homes, GoodtoKnow, The Money Edit and more.