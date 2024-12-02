How to prevent water damage to the floor from your Christmas tree - expert tips based on your floor type

The festive season has officially begun. There's something truly exciting about the whole ritual of choosing the right Christmas tree for your space, bringing it home and putting it in its spot for the foreseeable. But if you opt for a real option, you'll need to know how to prevent water damage to your floor from your Christmas tree so that you don't end up regretting your decision.

For some, there is nothing quite like having a real tree in your home. But they can have their downsides, which is why some choose an artificial tree instead. You need to care for a real tree, and that means watering frequently. This means there are opportunities for spills and potential damage to your flooring.

With the help of expert advice, we look at how you can protect your floor from Christmas tree water damage.

How can a Christmas tree cause water damage?

The main reason a Christmas tree can cause water damage is because it needs to be topped up regularly to keep it fresh for the festive period.

'The holiday season, with its festive decorations and Christmas trees, can bring unique challenges for your flooring,' says Ian Tomlinson, managing director of Chaunceys Timber Flooring.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As with anything living that you bring into your home it needs to be kept alive, and the best way to treat your real tree is as if it's your favourite plant and check its water levels daily. Not only will it keep it alive during the festive period, but watering is known for helping the needles to not drop. However, this means that the potential for spills is high.

Sap can be another issue and is a result of the tree being chopped, Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Fitted Furniture explains, 'The sap can cause carpet stains if not properly looked at, which can then lead to damage to the wooden floorboards underneath if the sap leaks through, expanding the floorboards in size, and even causing intensive damage to the floorboards.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Out of the main flooring types, including carpet, wood, laminate and tiles, carpet is perhaps the most susceptible to damage as it can't really be wiped as easily unlike the rest.

'Whether you're hosting family gatherings or setting up a traditional real tree, with a little preparation and care you can prevent any potential damage to your beautiful flooring, and keep it looking its best over the holiday season and beyond,' adds Ian.

What can you do to prevent the water damage?

There are several ways you can minimise the water damage to your space and it does depend on what your flooring is. We asked our experts for their advice on the main flooring types.

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Hardwood floors

'To protect a hard floor from water damage, place a non-slip, waterproof mat down to act as a barrier between the tree and floor. To ensure the tree is both practical and beautiful, finish with a tree skirt to hide the mat,' suggests Natalie Mudd, co-founder & creative director of Knot & Grain.

Carpet

Carpet is perhaps the most common living room flooring type and does need special care. Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring recommends using a protective spray, 'It will act as a protective barrier which repels liquids, most are odourless and colourless while providing an easy cleaning solution to all carpet types and therefore helping to extend the appearance of a carpet long term.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Laminate

There are waterproof laminate flooring options, and if you have children and pets it's definitely worth considering, because it will help prevent Christmas tree water damage too. Jon Flannigan, head of product at Lifestyle Floors explains, 'Featuring a lacquered bevel and water-repelling coating, these laminates are ideal for all areas of your home, including spaces where moisture or spills may occur. For example, if you're watering your Christmas tree or dealing with any accidental spills, simply wipe them up promptly to maintain the beauty of your floors.'

If you aren't sure if your laminate is waterproof, then a waterproof mat placed under your tree will help keep damage at bay.

Tiles

When it comes to tiles, prevention is key. Damla Turgut, founder and creative director at Otto Tiles explains, 'If you’re purchasing a real Christmas tree with a water stand and you have an encaustic cement or a honed marble or natural stone tiled floor, then it’s really best practice to ensure the stand is on a small piece of a waterproof lining material rather than directly on your floor.

Water stands can often leak or cause a moisture build up. The porous nature of these materials, even if they have been sealed sufficiently, means they can suffer from standing water damage whilst the tree is in place. You should immediately clean up a leak or water spill as allowing the water to sit on the tile surface can stain, pit and crack the tile.'

We've sourced three preventable buys below that will help keep your floor safe from water damage.

Absorbs spills Holly International Waterproof Christmas Tree Mat and Floor Protector, Green £17.95 at Amazon Protect your flooring with this waterproof mat that will absorb spills and protect at the same time. It has a plush feel and is 100% recyclable. You can also cut it to size without fraying so it will fit any tree base perfectly. Repels water Furniture Clinic Carpet & Upholstery Protector Spray, 500ml Was £14.95, now £12.71 at Amazon This protective spray repels all oil and water-based stains from carpets and upholstery. The formula has no odour and is non-hazardous, making it safe all round. Simply spray on the carpet and leave to dry before you place your tree. Built-in reservoir Krinner Green Metal & Plastic Foot Pump Christmas Tree Stand, 9cm £42 at B&Q This gem has two key points – the first is the 3-litre water tank with a water stop indicator so you can see when it's fully filled. The second is is the foot pump that clamps the stump securely so it's firm and straight.

How can you solve damage that's already occurred?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

We've all had those moments when a water spillage wasn't seen or mopped up quickly enough, but as they say, prevention is better than cure.

For wooden flooring Ian Tomlinson has this great advice, 'For small spills wipe them up immediately and allow the area to air dry. Use a fan or dehumidifier to remove lingering moisture.'

If it's a bad spill, and the boards have started to swell or are discoloured, Ian recommends consulting a flooring professional as board replacement might be necessary in severe cases.

When it comes to tile damage it's best to use clean water and a pH-neutral cleaner. 'It’s important to always avoid harsh chemicals and acidic products,' says Damla Turgut. 'If the stain is persistent and the tile is obviously different from other surrounding tiles, you may need to clean the area with a wet grinding machine. The result will be a gentle removal of a micro-layer, exposing a like-new pigment surface. Do not forget to reseal your tiles after this process.'

Water damage on carpet can be rectified if caught early enough, use clean towels to soak up the excess first and a dehumidifier will help to dry it out.

Our three buys below will help with water damage on carpet, wood and tiles.

Portable NETTA Dehumidifier Mini Air for Damp, Mould, Moisture, 500ml Was £29.99, now £25.49 at Amazon Perfect for drying out small spills, this portable mini dehumidifier is very energy efficient. It has a quiet operation, detachable water tank and automatic shut-off. This model can extract up to 300ml of excess moisture from the air, per day. Eco choice Dri-Pak Bicarbonate of Soda, 500g Check Amazon £2.99 at Robert Dyas Bicarbonate of soda is a must-have product for your home, and in terms of water damage it's excellent for carpets. Sprinkle it on the patch and it will soak up the moisture, it will cake up, then remove it. Not only will it help with the water, it will prevent the smell that comes with wet carpet. PH neutral Glean Porcelain Floor & Tile Cleaner, 500ml £12.99 at B&Q The best product for removing stains from tiles is one that has a PH neutral formula which will ensure a gentle finish and not cause discolouration. This liquid cleaner will remove tough stains and dirt, making them look new again.

FAQs

Do Christmas trees leak water?

Christmas trees can leak and it largely depends on what you have your Christmas tree in - a good solid stand with a reservoir will really help to keep the water where it needs to be. The other potential opportunity for spills is when you you water it. We like John Lewis's Eva Sola white watering can, it's uber stylish and has a pointed spout for an even and controlled flow of water.

How do you get Christmas tree water out of carpet?

Whilst you can prepare your tree base to prevent spillages, accidents are bound to happen. Here, cleaning expert at My Job Quote , Sarah Dempsey, working with tombola , shares the best way to remove Christmas tree water from your carpet and hard floors.

'If you get muddy water on your carpet, it’s best to let it dry first and vacuum it up. Trying to remove wet mud will only make the stain worse. Make a solution with warm water and detergent and using a clean cloth dab the stain until all of the mud is removed. Let the area dry naturally and vacuum again. For a stain caused by muddy water or sap, you are best to soak the stain in warm water before treating with detergent or carpet cleaner, as this will dilute the stain making it much easier to remove.'

Can artificial trees damage your flooring?

Due to their nature, artificial trees don't come with the hassle of watering, however, they can leave marks on the floor.

'Despite being water-free, artificial trees can scratch hardwood or delicate flooring if their metal or plastic bases aren’t properly cushioned,' says Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon.

Ian Tomlinson agrees, 'Artificial trees come with their own challenges. Heavy bases can cause dents too. Additionally, some older artificial trees may shed small plastic fragments, which can be abrasive to your flooring.'

They can also leave marks on carpet, to prevent this and scratches on other floor types use padding, Sam adds, 'A tree skirt or felt pads are great solutions to avoid unsightly scratches and preserve the condition of your floors during the holiday season.'

Chair Pads Floor Protectors X-Protector 48 Pcs £5.91 at Amazon Protect your floors from your artificial Christmas tree base with these handy stick-on floor protectors. They come in a variety of colours, but if your tree has a dark green stand, we recommend opting for the black version for an invisible look.

Now you know how to prevent the water damage, you can enjoy your Christmas tree all festive season.