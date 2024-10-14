Our Renovations Editor reduced her energy bills by 20% with this cheap and easy hack - here's how she did it

The weather is getting colder, which means inevitably thermostats are going to be turned up - which isn’t great news for our energy bills. Here at Ideal Home, we’re committed to finding ways you can save this winter - and luckily for you, our Renovations Editor has shared how she saved 20% on her bills using a simple hack - radiator reflectors.

Radiator reflectors work by insulating your radiator and reflecting lost heat back into the room, and are available for as cheap as £7.51 - the cheapest I found was at Screwfix - radiator reflectors are a cheap and easy way to save this winter.

But why does this handy trick work so well?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

‘Radiator reflectors are like VIP backstage passes for your radiators. They help bounce all that lovely heat back into the room instead of letting it sneak out through the walls,’ says Ian Palmer-Smith, resident appliance expert at Domestic & General .

This essentially helps reduce the amount of energy lost which in turn can help reduce your fuel bill.

'I was quite surprised by how effective I found radiator reflectors - although it's hard to say exactly how much energy they saved when I was also adopting other changes to reduce my energy usage, like not using the tumble dryer as often and making sure I turned off any vampire devices,' says Sarah Handley, Ideal Home Renovation Editor and finance expert.

‘However, after installing them (which was a doddle), they helped contribute to a 20% reduction on my bill, as I found I didn't need to have my thermostat set as high to make my house feel warm.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

‘They really work,’ says Sarah. ‘I very gently put my hand down the back of the radiator when it was on, in-between the reflector and the external wall, and it was noticeably cold - which meant the heat was being reflected back into the room rather than escaping through the external walls.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While the chance to save is high when it comes to installing reflectors, it’s important to note that other factors are also important when it comes to improving the energy efficiency of your home. Simple changes like bleeding your radiator and cleaning your radiator can all shave money off your bill.

'In terms of energy savings, estimates vary,’ says Rob Nezard, Managing Director of UKRadiators.com .

‘Some online sources suggest savings of up to 25% off heating bills, but this figure is debatable. A peer-reviewed study found negligible savings in homes with significant wall insulation.

‘However, for houses with poor insulation, radiator reflectors can lead to utility savings of around 8%. A BRE report on Radflek radiator reflectors indicated yearly savings per radiator, which varied based on the type of property's wall insulation, ranging from £0.80 to £4.02.

‘For example, a property with uninsulated solid walls could save about £4.02 per radiator annually. If a property has 5 radiators on exposed walls, the savings could amount to approximately £20 a year​​​​.’

Overall, radiator reflectors are a quick and easy way to maintain a warm home and save money at the same time.