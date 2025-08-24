Say goodbye to your iron – this £5 editor-approved laundry accessory will soften and remove wrinkles from your clothes

One of my least favourite household chores is laundry. Firstly, because it never ends and secondly, because my tumble dryer spits out wrinkled, static clothes after taking ages to dry. But this is no longer a problem because I’ve found a simple, eco-friendly alternative that reduces drying time and leaves clothes wrinkle and static-free - dryer balls that are £5.95 on Amazon .

Laundry never feels like it’s finished, which is why I'm always looking for helpful ways that make the task a little easier. And if you don’t have one of the best irons , investing in affordable dryer balls can eliminate your need for one.

It’s a product that our Senior Editor and laundry expert Jenny McFarlane swears by, but if you need any more convincing, I’ve asked the experts exactly why you should be adding dryer balls to your laundry routine.

What are dryer balls?

Dryer balls are designed to bounce off the inside of your tumble dryer drum, increasing the air flow in your machine, reducing the drying time in the process. It can cost a lot to run a tumble dryer, so investing in dryer balls is a great way to save energy and money as you cut back the time the machine is in use.

‘The bouncing action of these balls helps to separate clothes, preventing them from clumping together. This allows hot air to circulate better, resulting in a quicker drying time. Not only that, but your clothes will come out less creased, eliminating the need for ironing,’ says Gwil Snook, laundry expert at AO .

‘This trick works in all types of tumble dryers and is especially handy for bulky items like duvets or towels. Plus, the quicker drying time means you’ll use less energy, which is great for your wallet and the planet.’

Amazon’s Wool Tumble Dryer Balls are the dryer balls that Ideal Home’s Jenny MacFarlane uses. They’re made from soft, hypoallergenic wool and can last up to 1,000 washes. ‘Wool dryer balls have made drying laundry so much speedier in our house!' she says.

'Plus, your clothes come out softer without the need for dryer sheets or softener. They're also natural and reusable, so I'm feeling smug about being more eco-friendly.'’

Wool is highly absorbent and durable, which makes it a far more sustainable option than dryer sheets.

‘Unlike dryer sheets, wool dryer balls are reusable, making them a more sustainable option. They’re expected to last around 1000 washing loads and should be replaced when the outer layer of felt has started to come apart,’ explains Matt Ayers, Appliance Expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances .

‘If you’re looking to add a fragrance to your dryer balls, it’s safe to add a few drops of essential oils to them. Make sure the fragrance isn’t alcohol based as this is a potential fire hazard.’