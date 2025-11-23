This £14.99 brass retractable clothes line is the small-space laundry upgrade worth knowing about – and I can see why

If your laundry drying space is as compact as mine, you'll know the struggle. Enter a chic brass retractable clothes line, £14.99 from Amazon.

With too many damp clothes and not enough space to hang them, and one of the best heated clothes airers permanently hogging half the floor space, I knew I needed to find a space-saving solution fast.

So when I spotted this indoor retractable washing line, popping up on social media, hanging in some seriously stylish utility rooms and in a few novel spaces too, I immediately got the hype. Here's what I love about this clever little gadget.

It transforms a small utility without adding any extra clutter. The design is simple, too. It's a neat 9cm diameter box that fixes to the wall, with a slim wire line that pulls across the room, to click into a U-shaped buckle at any angle that suits your space.

Then it easily disappears back inside the box when you don't need it. And of course, there are lots of these on the market.

A post shared by Ideal Home (@idealhomeuk)

What's winning people over with this particular retractable clothes line, though, is the look of it. Unlike the plastic versions most of us grew up with, this one is actually stylish. The warm brass finish gives off pared-back boutique hotel laundry vibes and makes even the most hardworking room feel that bit more put-together.

It's also proving popular with TikTok organisers and Instagram interiors creators who love a dual-purpose space, including Chloe from Our Severn House, who set it up in her kitchen area.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Once you click the line into place, you firmly secure it using the lock switch. It can handle everything from school uniforms and delicates to towels and even quilts with its load-bearing wire that can handle up to approximately 15kg.

For small homes, renters or anyone who doesn't have room for permanent drying racks, it's easy to see why this one is becoming a favourite. And as someone who's constantly battling for drying space, this brass retractable line feels like the kind of small, affordable upgrade that genuinely makes everyday life easier.

It's no wonder this washing line is everywhere. It's stylish, discreet and endlessly useful. But get your hands on one, stat, as it keeps selling out!

Shop these alternative retractable washing lines

Minky Retractable Duo Reel Washing Line, Grey, 2x15m £17.99 at Amazon UK Ok, this Minky clothes line is more practical than chic but it's still small enough to be discreet and low profile. It also features two lines for even more drying space. mumisuto Retractable Washing Line, 15.7ft Indoor Retractable Clothes Line £18.99 at Amazon UK If brass isn't your thing, this black matte clothes line will still look just as stylish. Plus, it extends even further. Brabantia Retractable Indoor Washing Line £32.99 at Currys This Brabantia washing line is a great buy if you need even more drying space. It features 5 washing lines and will look low-profile while not in use too.

It's a tiny change, but it's already making my utility space function so much better.

If you're short on room or simply want a drying solution that doesn't look like an eyesore, this little brass line is the kind of smart, space-savvy upgrade that earns its keep.