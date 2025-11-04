When you're short on space, the laundry pile seems to take on a life of its own, which is a daily struggle in my house.

My tiny utility room just about fits a washing machine and a tumble dryer, an ironing board and some sorting space.

But after swapping a few everyday bits for some smart, space-saving laundry solutions from Joseph Joseph, my laundry zone finally feels streamlined, calm and dare I say, enjoyable to use.

Here are the five clever buys that genuinely make my utility room work harder for me.

1. The Hold-All collapsible laundry basket

The HoldAll collapsible laundry basket, £35, from Joseph Joseph is one of those products you don't realise you need until you have it. My old basket lived permanently on the worktop, taking up half the space.

It folds completely flat when not in use, so it can be tucked on the top of your washing machine and pops open in seconds when you need it. It's sturdy, easy to carry, has a large capacity and wipes clean.

2. The Glide compact ironing board

I've tested some of the best ironing boards around, and the Glide compact ironing board, £135 is a great small space buy if you still want a full-height board.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's slim enough to slot behind a door or inside a tall cupboard, which I'm lucky to have installed, and it has a built-in hanging hook for easy storage. The legs also lock securely, so you can carry it with one hand. It's lightweight but feels sturdy.

3. The Tota Trio Luxe 90L Ecru Laundry Separation Basket

Tota Trio Luxe 90l Ecru Laundry Separation Basket £200 at Joseph Joseph UK

One big laundry basket never worked for us as it was always overflowing, and it felt unmanageable to have to sort the endless piles of tiny kids' clothing.

The Tota Trio 90L laundry separation basket, £200 has three removable fabric bags so I can instantly separate lights, darks and colours. Each bag has handles, so I just lift it straight to the machine. It's a game-changer for keeping everything in order.

4. The IronHub wall-mounted iron storage caddy

I can't tell you how much I genuinely love this simple but brilliant caddy. My iron and board used to float around awkwardly, never with a proper home.

The IronHub storage caddy, £25, fixes neatly to the wall, keeping the iron and its cable tucked away safely, and there's space to store the board underneath. I have it tucked in a cupboard, and it makes lifting the iron and board so much easier.

It'll make any utility space look more intentional and less cluttered to boot.

5. The Petal Quick-grip Ecru Drying Hanger

Pegging out smalls used to drive me mad (and sometimes still does). Socks, pants, and reusable cleaning cloths all slip off my clothes airer. The Petal quick grip hanger, £16 solves that in one go.

It opens like a flower, gripping items firmly without leaving any marks. You can hang it on a heated clothes airer or even over a washing line, and it folds neatly away again after everything's dry.

Tiny laundry spaces are a test of patience, but I can honestly say that with the right kit in the form of these Joseph Joseph buys, it's now a space that feels like it genuinely works for us as a family.

Will you be investing in any of these genius buys?