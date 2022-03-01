We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are on the hunt for energy-saving products for your home, to help cut the cost of your utility bills, then we are here to help. In fact, we’ve been busy doing some all-important research to find affordable items that you can buy online, to save a trip to the shop and some petrol at the same time.

The cost of living is rising for all of us who live in the UK come April, and these must-have buys (all from Amazon for any Prime members out there) ought to help soften the blow of expensive bills for some of us.

We’re not talking about energy-saving lightbulbs, as we’re hoping that your house is already fitted with those throughout, and we’re not just going to suggest that you buy a heater instead of turning your radiators on because burst frozen pipes cost a hell of a lot to sort too. But instead, we’ve curated a roundup of nifty buys under £20, that will help lower your utility bills and save money over a period of a few months.

Every penny matters to the Ideal Home team, and we’ve got plenty more suggestions on how to save energy at home, in fact, once you’ve done your shopping below, it might be a smart idea to follow some of our tips and tricks. We’ve got advice on how to keep your home warm and much more, to get ahead of the game and cut your costs now.

5 energy-saving products to buy in 2022