Renters' Reform Bill to ban 'no-fault' evictions – what you need to know

No-fault evictions are now banned under the new legislation, The Renters' Reform Bill, unveiled by the government. If you're currently renting from a landlord, here's what you need to know.

The new Renters (Reform) Bill (opens in new tab) was introduced to Parliament yesterday, the 17th of May. It will deliver on the government's commitment to 'bring in a better deal for renters', allowing tenants to challenge poor landlords without losing their homes.

The bill includes banning 'no-fault' evictions, tenants being given the legal right to request a pet in their home, and landlords being unable to refuse tenancies for families with children or those in receipt of benefits.

The Renters Reform Bill

The private rented sector is a vital part of the housing market, providing much-needed flexibility and in many cases, serving as a stepping stone towards buying a house.

The most significant change to come in the bill is the abolishment of Section 21, a key piece of legislation which allows landlords to evict tenants without providing justification. Research from Shelter (opens in new tab) shows that nearly 230,000 private renters had been served with a no-fault eviction notice since April 2019.

The bill has been described as a 'huge opportunity' by housing campaigners to improve the lives of the 11 million renters in England who currently face record rents.

David Hannah, chairman at Cornerstone Group International says: 'Renters are facing record rents all across the UK with affordability still being the main obstacle for people looking to buy a property – forcing more individuals to rent for longer.'

'This has caused increased demand in the rental sector, with some landlords hiking rents by up to 20% in some properties, which is effectively a no-fault eviction for renters that find themselves faced with this proposition.'

David Hannah adds: 'By abolishing no-fault evictions, renters will have better peace of mind and know that their landlord won't be able to evict them immediately with no reason.'

'This should hopefully take away a lot of the stress in renting and improve the connection and communication between renters and landlords which I think is lacking in the current rental market.'

According to Gov.uk (opens in new tab), along with banning 'no-fault' evictions will be a change to tenancy structures where all assured tenancies are now periodic – providing more security for tenants and empowering them to challenge poor practice and unfair rent increases without fear of eviction.

The Conservative Party initially promised to ban the evictions in their 2019 election manifesto, however, housing secretary Michael Gove has only just announced the plans.

Michael Gove comments: 'Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe, cold homes, powerless to put things right, and with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them.'

He stated that the government is determined to tackle these injustices by offering this new bill, which is one with quality, affordability, and fairness at heart.