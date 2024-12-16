Should I open windows when cooking in winter? Experts share the pros, cons and alternatives to try

It's a question that often comes up – should we open our windows when cooking in winter? Or do we rely on our extractor hoods to do all the work?

We tend to be aware of pollution outside of our homes, but we don't always consider the air quality inside which can come from candles, cleaning products that aren't eco and cooking smells. There are some instances where we might automatically open our windows – when cooking with certain ingredients or frying something that's particularly smokey. But is it something we need to consider every day?

We've put this key question to our experts to see if we should, or shouldn't keep them open, and what the pros and cons are.

Should I keep windows open when cooking in winter?

(Image credit: Future/Douglas Gibb)

Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone says yes, 'When cooking, it is generally recommended to open windows if possible, as this allows fresh air to enter and helps dissipate odours, steam and any smoke generated during the cooking process.'

It can depend on the time of year, in the summer months we are more likely to have windows open anyway, and possibly even the back door if it leads to the garden.

However, in the cooler months – from those chillier autumnal days through to winter it's something we don't tend to consider. Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at My Job Quote, working with Tombola explains, 'In the cold weather, doors and windows tend to be closed in your kitchen to keep the heat in. This increases the amount of moisture in the air and therefore increases the likelihood of mould build up in your space.' One quick fix we love if mould is an issue, are Amazon's ANSIO disposable dehumidifier condensation removers, they're great for kitchens.

(Image credit: Willis & Stone)

Molly agrees, 'Cooking in winter presents a unique challenge when it comes to ventilation. Keeping your windows open while cooking can help remove odours, steam and potential pollutants, ensuring good air quality in the kitchen. However, the downside is that cold air enters, making the space less comfortable and potentially increasing heating costs. This can also cause your home's heating system to work harder, especially if the kitchen door is open, allowing cold air to circulate further.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no doubt about it, cooking with windows open in winter does aid ventilation, but it's about getting the balance right with the temperature in the kitchen.

What are the pros and cons of opening them while cooking?

As with most things, there are times when opening them is advantageous, whilst other times not. With the increasing wet weather we've had over recent years, mould has become an issue, this is compounded by leaving the windows closed when cooking.

Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet says cooking with windows open is a good idea, 'It helps to prevent condensation in your space. Cooking methods that generate steam like boiling or simmering, can lead to excess moisture. Opening the windows can help with the humidity levels.'

However there are some exceptions, Jen adds, 'There are some scenarios when it isn’t recommended. For example, when there is a strong breeze outside. This could interfere with your hob flame (for gas hobs) or spread food smells around your home instead of out. Additionally, open windows might invite insects, especially if there's food aroma wafting out.'

What are the alternatives to opening the windows while cooking?

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

There are several options if you don't want to open your windows. Firstly, we look at the simple solutions that can be done immediately.

'Keep your heating on at a low level to raise the background temperature in your kitchen. Warm surfaces don’t allow water vapour to condense which reduces the possibility of mould growth,' advises Sarah Dempsey. 'An additional tip is to keep the lids on pots when cooking, as this will also help.'

For a longer term solution if damp does become an issue during winter then consider investing in a dehumidifier.

'Dehumidifiers can be a helpful secondary option, especially in kitchens prone to excess moisture. They are effective at reducing humidity levels but do not address odours or grease. A compact, portable dehumidifier can be placed in the kitchen, but it should not replace proper ventilation,' suggests Molly.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

If you or a family member suffer from allergies then this is another great reason to keep the windows open. Air purifiers are a good strategy to consider too. Molly adds, 'They have activated carbon filters to neutralise odours and grease particles.'

Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport Kitchens suggests investing in a proper and well-maintained extractor hood. 'It will be worth its weight in gold and help to take many of the cooking smells and smoke out of the kitchen. However, there may be times when a helping hand is required, and an opened window or door can be the answer as it lets in fresh air and stale air out. Doing so won’t interfere with the working of your extractor hood or make it any less effective, so there isn’t a reason why you shouldn’t!'

Below we've sourced our top three methods for extracting steam and odours if you don't want to open your windows, or, if you do have them open a little but want extra help.

Pro Breeze Dehumidifier 1500ml, Portable, White and Blue £73.40 at Amazon This portable dehumidifier is ideal for removing damp in your kitchen, it's small enough to be discreet too, and ideal for spaces up to 220 sq ft. It has an auto shut-off function for safety and holds 1500ml. The ultra-quiet operation means you'll barely hear it in use. Philips 1000i Series AC1715/30 Air Purifier, White £206.68 at John Lewis This great model has a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA active carbon and pre-filters which ensures the air you'll be breathing in will be free from bacteria, pollen, dust and gasses. It also offers optimal filtration for up to 12 months. Easy to clean, you can vacuum the pre-filter – it will tell you when to do that via the app, and if the filter needs changing. Candy CCE116/60cm Chimney Hood, Black Was £149, now £129 at Very For a modern kitchen, look no further than this black cooker hood that looks great. It has a mechanical pushbutton control operation, 3 speeds, 2 LED lights, 2 washable aluminium grease filters and an extraction rate of 298 m3h.

FAQs

Can you just use your kitchen extractor fan instead of opening the windows while cooking?

Depending on the size of your kitchen, an extractor fan would be up for the job. 'A high-quality kitchen extractor fan can often suffice, especially in well-ventilated kitchens,' says Molly. 'Extractor fans are designed to remove airborne particles, grease and moisture efficiently, but their effectiveness depends on their power and placement within the cooking area.'

The kitchen extractor you choose needs to work within the space, for example, if your kitchen is large, then make sure you pick a model that has the power to extract at a higher rate.

'You also don’t need to always open windows when you have appliances that help with ventilation. Magnet has an array of downdraft hobs (such as the AEG Extractor Hob) and extractor fans (such as the Miele Wall Extractor) which remove odours and keeps the kitchen fresh,' says Jen.

Should you keep doors closed while cooking?

This is kind of a personal choice and can depend on the size of your house, if you live in an apartment it might be best to keep the kitchen door closed. Molly explains, 'Keeping them closed can prevent cooking smells and grease from spreading to other parts of the house. However, if the kitchen lacks adequate ventilation and there is no open window or effective extractor, leaving doors ajar might help disperse excess heat and humidity to avoid buildup in the cooking space.'