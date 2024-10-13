Do air purifiers remove smells? Yes, but you need to look for these key features

Cooking that new dish or taking the dog out when it's raining might seem harmless in the moment, but when you're suddenly met with those lingering odours after the fact, suffice to say, it's not pleasant. Trying to eliminate these can be difficult, even with regular cleaning, which poses the question from many: do air purifiers remove smells?

We've quickly become acquainted with the best air purifiers' ability to clean and filter the air inside our homes, capturing the likes of dust, allergens, and other airborne pollutants. So, is it possible that these handy devices can also remove smells as part of the process?

The short answer is yes; but it all depends on whether the air purifier includes the right type of filter for the job. After all, there are a couple different types of air purifiers. If removing unpleasant odours is your top priority, we've asked experts on this key thing to know before buying an air purifier, to ensure it's fit for your specific needs.

Do air purifiers remove smells?

Some air purifiers can remove smells, but it depends on the type of purifier you have. 'Air purifiers are not only capable of effectively removing airborne particles such as dust, pollen, and bacteria, but certain purifiers can also tackle unpleasant odours in your living space as well,' begins Michael Forbes, lead product trainer at AEG.

'If you are wondering how to remove odours, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or gases from household chemicals and other sources from the air at home, consider an air purifier with an activated carbon filter,' advises Lars Dunberger, head of technology at Blueair.

Chris Michael, managing director at Meaco explains that this is because 'activated carbon is effective at absorbing odours from pets, cooking, and other household sources by trapping gas particles in the filter. Gas particles are too small to be captured by HEPA filters, so for smells, a carbon filter is the way to go.'

According to Michael, these activated carbon filters work by trapping odour molecules on its surface, neutralising them, and removing them from the air. 'Combine that with reducing exposure and your home will smell as fresh as it looks – and have cleaner, healthier air,' continues Lars.

Choosing the right air purifier for odour removal

It's important to be aware of the type of air purifier you're buying beforehand, ensuring it's got the right kind of filters that are actually effective enough to solve the air quality issues at hand.

Air purifiers are designed to clean the air but, for example, only a device with a HEPA filter can effectively help with allergies, and those with activated carbon filters are the most effective at tackling odours. However, although HEPA filters aren't specifically designed for odour elimination, Michael notes that they can help with smells by capturing airborne particles that may carry the odours. Combined, this filter duo makes for a fantastic air purifying experience.

'High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are excellent at capturing dust, pollen and smoke. When these are paired with activated carbon fibres which are specifically designed to absorb odours and gases, this gives you best chance in removing smells using an air purifier,' agrees Joshua Warren, air purifier expert at AO.com.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But it's not just the filter type you need to think about. 'Another key factor to consider when looking to remove odours from a space, is ensuring the purifier is appropriate for the room size, so you achieve the best performance at efficiently removing odours,' adds Michael.

In some cases, you might need multiple air purifiers to tackle each affected area in your home. Often, a singular model cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution if you've got moderate to severe air quality and odour issues. It's important to also combine the investment of an air purifier with frequent cleaning practices and opening your windows regularly; which will not only help with condensation, but also bring in much-needed fresh air to a stale room.

So, do air purifiers remove smells? Yes they do, but only if you choose the right one. Air purifiers with activated carbon filters are your best bet for tackling unpleasant odours inside your home, and combined with a HEPA filter, you're well on your way to achieving the best possible outcome for your indoor air quality.

Of course, an air purifier alone cannot be an end-all-be-all to eliminating odours completely, but investing in one of the best in class alongside maintaining regular cleaning and ventilation will keep your home's air quality in tip-top shape.