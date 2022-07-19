5 ways to elevate your interiors with The Samsung Frame TV, available at Currys

Want to make your living space feel that little bit more curated? When it’s turned off, The Frame TV transforms into a canvas for displaying iconic art – or even your own photography.

Not only does The Frame mean you’ll no longer want to find ways to hide your TV in Instagram posts, but it also means you never get bored of your home decor. Read on for five ways to elevate your interiors with The Frame, available at Currys (opens in new tab).

1. Create a home that’s always in motion

Even when we’re happy with how we’ve styled our homes, we become blind to it if we don’t move furniture around or restyle our shelves. Without mixing things up, we stop appreciating our treasured decor pieces, because they’re just in the same place all the time.

And the same goes for artwork – adding a new print never fails to reinvigorate a room, helping us view our home with fresh eyes. The Frame TV gives you the freedom to reinvent your home each and every day. Samsung even partnered with The Louvre, so those with a separate subscription can enjoy over 1,600 works of art. Whether you love iconic classics or contemporary pieces, you can continually shake things up to match the mood or occasion.

2. Let your home tell your story

Rule number one of interior styling: a home should tell the story of the people in it. The Frame offers a blank canvas for showcasing the things you love. Why not display Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in a nod to a recent trip to Amsterdam? Or celebrate family photos when hosting a family dinner?

3. Enjoy artwork as realistically as you would in a gallery

Just like hanging art can transform the energy of a room, a Frame TV adds another dimension, inviting colour and visual interest to your everyday spaces. Thanks to the matte, glare-free display of a Samsung Frame TV your chosen artwork is never obscured, allowing you to enjoy it as realistically as you would in a gallery (plus, you can see every detail in movie scenes, just as the director intended).

4. Customise your TV to suit your interiors style

The new bezel customisation service means you can choose from a range of 40 designs for the edge of your Frame TV so it complements your home, whether you’re a maximalist or love a neutral Scandi style. From sophisticated colours to classic teak and metallics, you can give your TV a finishing touch that fits seamlessly with your existing decor. The elegantly minimal Samsung Frame TV also hangs flush to the wall thanks to the Slim Fit Wall-mount which is included in the box, so it will look right at home with your gallery wall ideas. And there are no distracting cables to be seen.

5. Enjoy top-of-the-range functionality

Aesthetics aside, you also just want top-quality TV that works brilliantly, with a crisp display and great sound. Four multi-directional speakers will mean you hear everything, from a helicopter flying across the skies or rain thumping down from above, it’ll feel super realistic. Head to the Currys website or your local store to explore the range.