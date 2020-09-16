Kitchen wall decor ideas – easy and affordable ways to style your space

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for kitchen wall decor ideas? As the heart of most homes, kitchen walls should be just as prominent in our thoughts when it comes to decoration as that of the living room and bedroom walls. Yet our kitchens are often the room we consider least when it comes to wall decorations.

It’s perhaps thanks to the dominance of kitchen cabinets and tiled splashbacks that many are afraid to add decor to kitchen walls – but we say fear not, it’s all about finding the right balance.

What is wall decoration?

Quite simple it’s anything hung from a wall that adds a decorative element. Whether it be a piece of captivating artwork, a metal sculpture-style piece, or even a length of fabric like a wall-mounted rug – anything goes. If you can safely and securely attach it to walls it can welcome a decorative touch.

Wall decoration can help to add colour where necessary, it can add a colour inject for an all-white colour scheme or act as an accent colour in a bolder navy kitchen for instance. Wall decoration can help to add texture too, to break up the blank canvas of a bare wall.

Kitchen wall decor ideas

Let our eclectic suggestions of kitchen wall decor ideas inspire your blank kitchen walls – and help add a touch of personality.

1. Captivate with a large wall clock

Killing two birds with one stone, so to speak, a large wall clock helps to keep track of time while adding decoration to walls. In an open-plan family home a clock becomes invaluable, because they say time flies when you’re having fun! This functional but attractive solution helps to ensure time doesn’t get away from you.

Get the look

Buy now: Brass Skeleton 80cm Wall Clock, £40, Dunelm

2. Serve up a large-scale wall mural

Make a statement by going large with your chosen design. A 3D Trompe L’oeil design will go a long way to add humour and a talking point to a family kitchen-diner. Great for a smaller section of wall, a neutral background fills the rest and really lets the images pop – bringing them to life. Stylist tip: Think of your eye line. Position the mural so it sits just above the level of the table, so none of the detail is lost.

Get the look

Buy now: Dandy Spoons Wallpaper Mural, from £40, Surface View

3. Dominate one wall with design prints

As you’d find in an art gallery use one plain wall, preferable neutral in colour, to align matching framed prints. Artwork in a kitchen space can welcome a point of interest. Using decorative artwork can help to add uncommitted accent colours, that can be changed as and when the mood takes you. Artwork is a great way to coordinate a colour scheme through kitchen accessories, such as tableware or appliances.

4. Set the scene

One way to really use a wall for decorative purposes is with a mural or large-scale sticker depicting a scene. Painting wall murals has become increasingly popular in recent years, with homeowners getting creative with masking tape to do the job. Even using leftover paint can help to make this a budget-friendly option for wall decoration.

However if you want the look without the effort or commitment of painting a mural there are many brilliant sticker solutions to do the job – with no mess or fuss. The best places to try for wall sticks are Wayfair and Etsy, both have an extensive range to suit all tastes.

5. Inject personality with photos

Adding a personal touch such as family photos is also a welcome way to make any room feel comforting. This kitchen wall in bold blue provides the perfect backdrop for displaying a simple string of printed pictures. The people and places that hold fond memories of fun times and travel offer an ideal conversation starter.

To add further decoration and colour the same wall is decorated with colourful cookbooks, retro soup cans upcycled into plant pots, slogan artwork and curios from beach-combing. All together the look offers a montage of memories.

6. Mount plates for display

Plates mounted to the wall can be cool, as this fine example shows. These artisan woven plates help add a beautiful element of texture to the wall, with texture playing a key role in emerging decor trends. You can buy smart adhesive discs to secure to the back of any decorative plate, allowing you to hang it with a concealed hanging.

Buy now: 4″ Disc Adhesive Plate Hanger, £2.94, Amazon

7. Stick to a theme

From the wall decor to the china, create real impact by choosing a theme – such as a coastal one. This popular maritime theme is a popular one for kitchens, given the seafood element that ties in seamlessly in a room where you prepare and serve food.

8. Add accent colour with statement wall art

A single piece of statement artwork can help to add bold accent colours to the space. If your colour scheme is that of on-trend dark grey or navy you might be looking to lift the colour palette with hits of bright colour. One statement artwork is enough to do that in abundance. As this fine example shows the expressive wall art jumps off the wall to add an element of decorative flair.

9. Embrace a gallery wall element

To give the kitchen unprecedented style credentials a gallery picture wall is the ultimate in wall decor. This can be easily achieved on a budget thanks to the handy IKEA picture ledges. Simply mount one or two together to create a unique display space for all manner of prints and decorative items. The beauty of using a picture ledge means you can mix things up, rearrange the displays whenever the mood takes you – as appose to making holes in the wall to hang each frame independently.

Buy now: Mosslanda Picture Ledge, £5, IKEA

10. Coordinate colours throughout

Even a busy kitchen can still sport decoration on the walls. the key is coordinating colours to prevent the scheme from feeling overwhelming. A fine example is this cheery wooden peace sign which uses mixed materials to effortlessly tie in the colours that run throughout the kitchen. From the rusted tone of the exposed brick and leafy greens of the plants to the striking blue on the walls. The artwork adds interest to the wall but offers an element of camouflage due to it’s coordinated colours.

11. Mix things up

If your kitchen has the wall space to allow it, why not mix things up. Use every wall to add a touch of embellishment with a mix of every element. A style tip is to keep the walls in a neutral to stop the space feel too busy and cluttered. But also to give more prominence to the decorations you wish to showcase. In this kitchen the blue low units and a busy patterned floor help to anchor the room, making sure that the wall decor doesn’t steal the limelight.

12. Add cheer with simple artwork

There’s no saying the artwork has to be ornately framed to hold a presence. Here a simple poster adds a nostalgic touch to a corner of the kitchen. The zesty lime print helps to pack a punch when it comes to adding accent colours. It ties in with the coloured kitchen accessories too, which helps to lift the brilliant white kitchen colour scheme.

What should I hang on my kitchen wall?

That all depends on the style and scale of the kitchen in question. As we’ve shown from our ideas above, if you can wall-mount it then it’s fair game to consider as kitchen wall decoration.

Is it time to show some extra attention to your kitchen walls with a decor update?