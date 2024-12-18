The Chaos Method is the immersive decluttering technique that dials up the pressure to help you clear out efficiently

Anything called the Chaos Method is likely to make anyone nervous. It is, however, widely considered to be one of the best and most effective decluttering methods around... so long as you're OK with a little temporary mayhem, of course.

Made famous by Kim Jones of Lock & Key Home, the Chaos Method isn't necessarily suited to those who find it hard to declutter when they’re overwhelmed .

Why? Well, largely because it dials up the pressure by challenging you to embrace every bit of clutter you own to create a temporary state of chaos, ostensibly so you can get everything tidied and squared away incredibly efficiently.

'The Chaos Method is a decluttering strategy that involves emptying out every container, drawer, and cupboard in a room and then organising the items,' explains Dani Hardy of Dani Declutters.

'The goal is to create a temporary state of chaos to allow you to categorise items, and helps you see what you need, and what to get rid of.'

Essentially, you'll need to make like Stacey Solomon in BBC One's Sort Your Life Out and take stock of every single item in your home at once. To... well, to become one with your clutter, as it were.

Doing so – whilst armed with the ultimate decluttering checklist , of course – will help you to see exactly where cuts need to be made, helping you to streamline and reduce your belongings and become the minimalist of your dreams.

What you will need

Whether you're hoping to declutter before Christmas, or simply searching for easy things to declutter before 2025, there's still time to get going on the Chaos Method.

Thankfully, you won't need all too many things to get started:

Step-by-step

Honestly, the joy of the Chaos Method is that there really aren't that many steps involved; it's all about embracing that eponymous chaos and allowing it to drive you into making snappy decisions about which of your belongings you'll be keeping, donating, or trashing.

Still, for those who are in need of a little more guidance...

1. Get everything out

You knew it was coming: the Chaos Method demands that you get everything you own out in the open, to help keep you from falling into that 'out of sight, out of mind' trap.

If that thought fills you with absolute dread, though, don't despair; there is a middle ground.

'A word of warning with this method: be mindful how much "chaos" you create, as when I work with clients I call this "the messy middle", and it is at this point a lot of people get overwhelmed, shove everything back into the cupboard and end up in a worse state than when they started,' warns Dani.

'You can start small – a single drawer or cupboard, for example – and then, as your decluttering confidence develops, you will be able to tackle larger areas,' says Dani reassuringly.

2. Start categorising

The next step in the Chaos Method calls for sticky notes, as you'll need to start categorising all your belongings if you want to declutter them effectively.

The best way to do this? Use your sticky notes to create category-specific zones on the floor (kitchen equipment, important documents, clothing, books, and so on), and move everything you own into each section.

This should help you to get a feel for where you need to start decluttering. And, if you find one area too overwhelming, you can categorise further: clothing, for example, can be broken down by items – you may find you own 19 jumpers and only four T-shirts, for example!

3. Keep, recycle, donate, or bin?

And here we come to the 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' of decluttering; figuring out where everything is going to go.

Yes, the Chaos Method (like so many other decluttering methods before it) challenges users to work out what they're doing with everything as they go. It's a good idea, then, to have two or three bags on standby – one for rubbish, one for schlepping to the local charity shop, and one for the recycling.

Everything else, of course, should remain in your category zones as a 'keep' item.

4. Remove as you go

The Chaos Method is, admittedly, overwhelming at times – which is why you need to remove everything as you go.

As soon as a bag is filled, for example, get it into the boot of your car. As soon as the boot of your car is filled, get yourself on the road and take those bags to your local charity shop, rubbish dump, or recycling centre. Then repeat the process, as often as you need to.

If you declutter fast , it'll help you see the wood for the trees once again (and it'll keep you from second-guessing yourself, too).

5. Put everything back

The final step in the Chaos Method is, perhaps, the most satisfying; put everything that you're keeping back... but in a neat and orderly fashion. This is the point that you should start considering your bedroom storage ideas or kitchen storage ideas.

You'll want to invest in storage baskets, drawer dividers, airtight jars, label makers, and all the other amazing home organisation tips at your disposal to create a home that allows you to find whatever you need quickly. Win!

If you aren't sure how to start decluttering your house, the Chaos Method could be a great way to approach it – so long as you're happy with an incredibly immersive (sometimes overwhelming) experience.

It's a brilliant way to get stuck into streamlining your home – and quickly, too, as once you start you have to keep going until it's done.