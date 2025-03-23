I hate ironing but this handheld steamer makes my clothes look like I don't – and it's on sale right now

Hands up, who's tired of standing over the ironing board? Alright, I'll admit it, I barely iron in our house. It's mostly my husband pressing his shirts for the week ahead, and if I ever need to iron my clothes, I choose not to. Enter the new Tefal AeroSteam clothes steamer. It's my new favourite lazy girl tool, and it's currently £40 off.

While I've been privy to testing some of the best steam irons out there, I can't help but wonder if I've found the next big thing in garment care with Tefal's latest launch. Tefal promises it'll deliver iron-like results without the faff of dragging one of the best ironing boards out in the process.

So, I decided to take this bad boy for a spin before recommending it to anyone. My verdict? The Tefal AeroSteam is a must-buy. You might just consider throwing your iron out... because I am.

Tefal AeroSteam DT9810 Handheld Clothes Steamer £99.99 at Tefal

Tefal says the AeroSteam is '50% faster than traditional handheld steamers and allows you to steam a shirt in less than 3 minutes.' And they aren't joking. Ready to use in just 30 seconds, I took to kindly steaming one of my husband's shirts and yeah, it was fast and it did take one stroke to get the shirt looking acceptable.

Featuring an easily removable 100ml water tank, the steamer has an ergonomic steam trigger, a 140-degree ceramic soleplate and works by using adjustable suction.

The suction presses the fabric to the steamer to mimic a press of an iron (it sounds like a quiet vacuum) so your needs are covered from delicate silks to heavy linens. Plus, it can be used at any angle, making it ideal for last-minute touch-ups before heading out the door.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

I tried it out first with my husband's green shirt (from M&S if you like the look of it). It was straight out of the wash so was looking pretty crinkled and wrinkled.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I used my nifty Joseph Joseph foldable ironing mat to protect my door and garment and within one pass, I could see the Tefal AeroSteam was a winner and I managed to get it looking from shabby to ready to wear in the time it usually takes to get my ironing board up and my iron ready for use.

Then I gave it another go on my new &Other Stories blouse which came rather crinkled in its packaging. Using the non-suction setting, I steamed that blouse in less than a minute, ready to wear when I needed it. Just check out the results.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane )

All in all, I was really impressed with the Tefal AeroSteam to the point I might retire my ironing board altogether.

And for anyone juggling mountain loads of washing and a never-ending laundry pile, and fancies a weekend ironing-free (who wouldn't?), the AeroSteam is your go-to.

It heats in 30 seconds, is safe on all ironable fabrics with its easy to get used to settings and has a long 2.3m cord, meaning you can use it for curtains, bedding and more.

I now know where I stand in the ironing vs steaming debate. After giving this a whirl, I'm a steamer convert through and through.

So, I’d highly suggest snapping one up before everyone else does, especially with £40 off right now on Tefal's website. But hurry, the discount is only live until 31st March.

Shop clothes steaming essentials

And if you're sold on steaming your way through your washing, take a look at these handy steaming accessories that'll make the experience even more satisfying.

Joseph Joseph Swift folding ironing mat £35 at Amazon UK This foldable, lightweight and multipurpose ironing mat from Joseph Joseph is one of Ideal Home's favourites. I love it because you can hang it up when steaming with its hanging loop to help protect both the garment and surfaces. Plus, it has an in-built iron holder if you fancy using it with your iron. Clothes Doctor Crease Release clothing spritz £13.50 at Amazon UK Make steaming even more of a breeze with this highly-rated crease release spray. It smells amazing, is eco-friendly and most importantly helps blast those creases right out. Beldray Mini Sleeve Ironing Board £7.99 at Amazon UK Ideal for steaming, this lightweight garment paddle is great for steaming hard-to-reach areas like sleeves, collars and reaching into cuffs. It also helps protect your hands from the heat and worse, burns.

Shop portable steamers

Portable steamers are well worth the investment, especially if you are headed on holiday and are so much more effective than an old hotel iron. Here are our favourites that are so handy for on-the-go.

So what are you waiting for? Just make sure you swot up on these clothes steaming mistakes to avoid so you get the best out of your new gadget.