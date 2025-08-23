Going on holiday? Make sure you don't risk a fine by falling for this bin mistake while you're away

The August bank holiday is a welcome break for all, a long weekend to enjoy the end of summer, but if you're heading off for a relaxing break, waste experts are warning you not to leave your bins out.

The last thing you want to think about when heading off on holiday or for a long weekend is thinking about your rubbish, hence the wealth of kitchen bin ideas to make your life easier. And while it can be all too tempting to leave your bins out on the road for the collectors while you're away (as who knows when the bin men will come during a bank holiday!), the experts are warning this is a big mistake.

Leaving your bins out for collection while you’re away, even when done with good intentions, could land you with a complaint or even an £80 fine from your local council. Here’s why.

‘Typically, around public holidays, there can be regular changes to bin collection schedules. Missing a bin collection can result in overflowing bins, so many homeowners will try to guess their bin day to avoid missing a collection,’ says Ryan Kaila, waste and recycling expert at Kingfisher Direct.

‘If you’re away on your bin collection day, then it’s a good idea to ask a trusted neighbour or family member to put your bins out for collection on the appropriate day and return them when the bin has been emptied.'

'Leaving your bins out for days at a time can obstruct pathways, and you may receive a complaint or even a fine from your local council,’

Alternatively, there are ways to make more space in your bin, so you can leave it until the next collection day if necessary. It may also be tempting to put rubbish in a neighbour's bin, but this is strongly advised against and could land you in more trouble if you don’t have permission.

‘When bins are left out after bin day they can become a nuisance to neighbours and pedestrians as they block pathways, attract pests and are a visual eye-sore,' says Ryan.

'Therefore, leaving your bins for extended periods can lead to fines from your local council. Some local councils issue fines of up to £80 if your bins are left on the pavement after collection day.'

The council can issue a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) to your household if you leave your bins out for too long. This varies between councils, but the typical fine is £80.

‘It’s everyone’s responsibility to check whether their waste collection will be affected by the longer weekend to ensure they don’t miss out and have to wait until their next collection,' adds Graham Matthews, waste collection expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk.

'This avoids unnecessary stress and the risk of bulkier collections, as well as potential health and hygiene hazards caused by not leaving waste out in the open for too long.'

It may seem like a small detail, but if you're heading off on holiday, or simply unaware of your bank holiday collection dates, it’s important to make sure you check exactly when your bins are due to be collected so you can make the necessary arrangements and avoid an unnecessary fine.