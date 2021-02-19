Step inside this new-build property filled with colour and character

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When this homeowner bought a derelict sorting office with plans to re-develop the site, she never expected to leave her beloved Victorian town house and move into one of the very modern, new-build properties she was proposing.

‘Once the project was complete, I literally fell in love with this particular house which has really amazing views to the sea’ explains the owner, architect Lindsey Wislocki, owner of Hedgehog Architects. ‘My intention had never been to move into it, but I could see the enormous potential of living in a spacious, new property and what a life change it would be.’ Throughout the house, she has aimed to combine the character and charm of a period home with the low-maintenance and sustainability of a new build.

Exterior

The exterior of the house is equally interesting with Lindsey paying great attention to the environment and her local surroundings. It was important for the homes to fit in with the surrounding architecture and to be environmentally friendly. The solar panels are recessed into the roof rather than perched on the top which is the more usual style.

Hallway

Walking into this striking hallway is an immediate surprise, with gold console table from CCoo Interiors and matching chair and cupboard adding a wonderful burst of glamour.

Kitchen

The kitchen, built by Cucine Plus, has been designed to look like furniture rather than a traditional fitted kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling cabinets wrap around the cooker and worktops using a high-quality formica. ‘The finish is very high quality and it really does look like timber.’ Gold and copper fittings and accessories catch the eye and create the sleek and streamlined look.

Aluminium windows painted in a dark colour achieved the desired industrial feel.

Dining area

The design of this house incorporated many of the characteristics of an older property. ‘High ceilings and big windows were really important to me and I used lots of natural materials to add interest,’ she explains. I generally favour a neutral palette with feature walls in either a darker colour or statement wallpaper, and the darker windows and shutters really complement this look.’ The Toucan wallpaper from Lime Lace really brings unique style this room. The mustard and black dining chairs from Rocket St George are a favourite find.

Toucan Wallpaper by Graduate Collection, £125 per roll, Lime Lace

Sitting room

The style throughout the house has a distinct industrial feel, yet it retains a warm and welcoming family atmosphere. The intense hue of Farrow and Ball’s Stiffkey Blue provides a strong colour, but doesn’t overpower the room. Leather seating and natural wood furnishing add a clever contrast.

Bathroom

‘I couldn’t resist these beautiful green tiles and laying them on the diagonal gives them a much more contemporary feel.’

Bedroom

‘The vaulted ceiling on the top floor helps to create a wonderfully, relaxing bedroom with the added bonus of constantly changing light.’

Roof terrace

The owner explains, ‘as we’re so high up it made sense to add a roof terrace. We can see the tree tops and the sea, and there’s such a sense of the changing seasons that I never noticed when living in our old house.’

Original feature appeared in 25 Beautiful Home, February issue. Written by Karen Jensen Jones