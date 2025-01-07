Can you put glass in the freezer? Yes, provided you use this type of glass container
Because the last thing you want is for your leftovers to explode
Storing your leftovers in glass containers is often a more environmentally friendly and less smelly alternative to plastic. But can you put glass in the freezer?
Freezing food is a well-known kitchen storage hack to make your food last longer. But what you use to put your food inside the freezer is very important. OXO Silicone bags and plastic food containers are both freezer-safe solutions, but as it turns out, some glass containers are also well-suited to below-freezing temperatures.
If you’re in a bid to move away from plastic this year, there are some glass containers you can safely store in the freezer. We asked the experts and this is everything you need.
Can you put glass in the freezer?
‘Glass can be stored in your freezer but it's advisable to take some precautions as it can shatter when exposed to extreme temperature changes or is an unsuitable glass for your freezer,’ explains Sarah Heaps, refrigeration expert at AO.com.
Not all glass is suitable for freezing conditions and risks shattering - spoiling your food and giving you an added cleaning job in the process.
‘You should only place a glass container in the freezer if it is labelled as freezer-safe. Borosilicate glass containers are well suited to putting in the freezer, as they are more resistant to thermal shock compared to other kinds of glass. This is because borosilicate glass does not have air pockets that contract with temperature changes,’ says Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass.
Pyrex glass is an example of Borosilicate glass and can be stored in your freezer. It is best to avoid any thin or decorative glass as this has the highest risk of cracking.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘This glass is specially designed to withstand any temperature changes, but you should still try to avoid moving this directly from your freezer to a hot oven and always ensure it is at room temperature before you pop it into your freezer,’ says Sarah.
How to prevent glass shattering in the freezer
'To minimise the risk of glass cracking in your freezer, try to leave space for any container expansion. Liquids expand as they freeze so leave an inch gap to allow for this. Also, try to let your hot foods cool to room temperature before you place them in your freezer. Similarly, avoid overfilling your freezer as pressure or contact can again lead to cracking,’ recommends Sarah.
Food or liquids that haven’t completely cooled risk thermal shock when the glass is placed inside the freezer which causes cracking. It also increases the risk of bacteria growth.
‘Use a container that has a silicone lined lid, as this will provide an airtight seal to keep food fresh and help to prevent freezer burn,’ Liam also recommends.
‘Avoid freezing liquids in jars that have a narrow neck and use wide-necked jars or a jar with sides that taper outwards instead. Wider jars will have more space to allow for any expansion of the liquid as it freezes.’
When purchasing glass storage containers, ensure they are labelled as freezer-safe if you want to use them to store leftovers - this way, you will avoid pulling any broken glass out of your freezer.
Made from heat, stain and scratch resistant borosilicate glass, these containers are freezer, dishwasher and microwave safe.
The cylinder shapes makes these containers great for storing soup, stocks and stews in the freezer.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
I'm investing in my sleep quality for 2025 — this is what I'll be picking up from The White Company sale with up to 50% off to help
These bedding deals aren't worth missing
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Is it cheaper to leave your heating on all day? The official answer plus the exceptions you need to know about
There's plenty of debate on whether you should leave your heating on low all day – this is what you need to know
By Rebecca Knight
-
I tried the 5 Senses Cleaning Method and finally knew where to start my big clean
If you never where to start cleaning, give the 5 Senses Cleaning Method a try
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I'm a coffee lover and I've been waiting to upgrade to the De'Longhi Rivelia - with £100 off right now it's the perfect time
Plus, right now you can also grab a great free gift with purchase
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm living in my house while renovating in winter — this is how we're keeping our home draught-free and cosy
We're embracing the dust and cold while keeping our sanity intact and here's how
By Jenny McFarlane
-
Kitchen hacks to encourage healthy eating habits — 7 ways your kitchen can support healthy living
Make creating healthy changes easy by following these tips
By Eilidh Williams
-
Is it worth buying a SodaStream for hosting? I think so, especially now it's finally on sale
It's a star if you're looking for a purchase to help with hosting this festive season
By Ellen Manning
-
7 habits chefs swear by for an efficient kitchen - make dinnertime less stressful with these small changes
Take your cue from the pros and make getting dinner a far less stressful experience
By Emma Rinaldi
-
The most popular coffee machine 2024 - this is the model everyone has been upgrading to this year
These are the quality coffee machines that have been keeping our readers caffeiniated all year long
By Molly Cleary
-
These are Ideal Home's bestselling air fryers of 2024 - is your favourite in the top spot?
Can you guess which brands made the list?
By Molly Cleary
-
These 6 buys will transform the way you use leftover food – here's how they help cut down on food waste
These kitchen additions are the thing to take your leftovers to the next level
By Molly Cleary