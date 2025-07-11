If you've been thinking about swapping your plastic kitchen storage for glass containers, now is the ideal time to make the switch. With Amazon Prime Week underway, upgrading your food storage has never been more affordable — and having recently made the swap myself, I can honestly say it's one of the best decisions I've made for my kitchen.

It turns out that the benefits of glass kitchen storage ideas go far beyond a pretty aesthetic — experts have confirmed they're actually much better for us from a health perspective.

Here's why I'll never go back to plastic containers, and how you can make the switch without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

Since swapping to glass containers, it's been so much easier to keep on top of organising my kitchen cupboards. With their clean, timeless appearance, the glass jars have instantly elevated how my pantry looks and feels, and I can easily see what stock I've got at a glance. My old tupperware and plastic storage solutions were failing miserably in this area; smudges and scratches were easily visible and they just felt more flimsy overall.

My glass containers aren't all matching by any means, but I quite like having a mix of jars next to each other in the cupboard, with varying lids and shapes. They bring a nice, homely feel to the kitchen.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

But far more important than how they look is the benefits glass containers can bring from a health perspective.

'Leading scientists have shown that thousands of toxic chemicals can be present in plastic,' Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet and Plastic Health Council comments. 'Glass containers, without any plastic or chemical elements added, by contrast, don’t leach such chemicals. They also don’t degrade into toxic microparticles, and can be reused for decades without compromising quality. It’s a far safer option for our food, our homes and our bodies.'

If you're using plastic containers for re-heating as well as storing food, health experts will urge you to put your food in a different container before popping it in the microwave. Heating the plastic releases microplastics at a quicker rate and therefore increases our risk of ingesting them.

Some glass containers are also designed for speedy cooking and re-heating, like the Pyrex Cook & Heat, currently on sale at £24.60 for a pack of 3 on Amazon. These are perfect for both storing food and taking leftovers on the go, and like all glass containers, eliminate the risk of microplastics.

Plus, glass containers are built to last much longer than plastic, so not only will you get more from your investment, but you'll be doing the planet a favour too. 'We must move away from toxic plastic convenience that has become the norm and towards systems of refill, reuse and smarter design,' Sian summarises.

Shop the best glass containers from Amazon

If that's given you the push you needed to make the switch, below are my current favourite glass containers available on Amazon. And thanks to Prime Week, you can snap them up at a great price.