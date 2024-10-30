Can you use cooking sprays in an air fryer? Experts reveal the rules you need to follow to avoid damaging your appliance
Technically you can, but your really shouldn't....
Can you use cooking sprays in an air fryer? There has been a lot of debate over social media recently with many arguing that cooking sprays have no place in an air fryer.
However, the experts have weighed in to tell us exactly what we can and can’t do when it comes to cooking up a storm in our air fryers. It turns out that checking the ingredients of your spray is vital, as some can actually damage the fryer's non-stick elements.
If you’ve invested in one of the best air fryers, you’ll want to keep it in the best shape possible. A couple of things you can do to ensure our air fryer is well-maintained include cleaning an air fryer correctly and using air fryer liners, but what about using cooking sprays? Here’s exactly what you can and can’t do in regards to using cooking sprays in your air fryer.
To oil or not to oil?
‘Because of the way air fryers work by circulating hot air around the appliance, this means that oil shouldn’t be needed to cook your food,’ says Isabella Forgione, small appliances expert at AO.com.
‘But if you’re looking to crispen certain foods then sometimes adding a little oil or cooking spray can help. Ideally apply this to your food before it goes into your air fryer and be mindful to clean this thoroughly after every use.
‘Cooking spray is handy for food that you want to crispen well as it cooks. This makes it very useful if you’re looking to crisp your vegetables or breaded items and allows you to cook your foods without using oil. Yet be sure to check your spray’s added ingredients as they can cause damage to your air fryer over time.’
What's the risk of using cooking sprays?
‘Protecting the non-stick elements of your air fryer can be tricky if you’re keen on using cooking sprays. These sprays often contact propellants and other additives that can degrade your air fryer’s coating over time,’ says Isabella.
This can be difficult if you're following a diet or prefer low-cal sprays to traditional oils, but these sprays can damage your airfryer and are best avoided.
Avoid cooking sprays with propellants, soy lecithin, and anti-foaming agents,’ says Kevin Ashton, seasoned chef and Culinary Advisor at Restaurantji.
‘Propellants, such as butane or propane, can damage the non-stick coating of your air fryer and create a sticky residue that builds up over time.
‘Soy lecithin, found in many non-stick sprays, can leave a gummy residue that is difficult to clean and can degrade the air fryer basket's performance.’
What to use instead
While you don’t necessarily need to use oils when using your air fryer, Kevin recommends using pure oil sprays to achieve that extra crisp.
‘Pure oil sprays such as avocado, olive, or canola oil without additives or propellants are generally the best option,’ he says.
‘Pure oil sprays ensure an even coating without residue, protecting the non-stick surface and avoiding potential damage to the air fryer and your food's flavour.’
If you insist on using low-cal cooking sprays, Isabella has a suggestion.
‘Try to spray your food before putting it into the air fryer. This will help to reduce the amount of spray touching your appliance and protect the non-stick coating from being damaged,’ she says.
‘Opt for silicone, wooden, or plastic utensils to avoid scratching the non-stick coating. Instead of aerosol cooking sprays, use a pump spray or brush to apply oil because aerosol propellants can damage the non-stick surface,’ Kevin adds.
So next time you go to use your air fryer, ensure you give it all the love and care it needs - you're tastebuds will thank you for it.
