Are air fryer liners worth investing in? Our verdict on the latest air fryer must-have

In the last month, we've seen interest in the best air fryers rocket, and now attention is starting to turn to air fryer liners and other accessories that promise to make using your new air fryer easier.

Increase in the search for air fryer liners has increased by over 1000% in the last year. But are they really worth all the hype, and how useful are they really?

Air fryers are a fast and easy way to cook food that is both crispy on the outside and succulent on the inside. They have become a hot commodity, with now one of the best times to pick them up with a host of Black Friday air fryer deals on offer.

While we're fully behind the air fryer trend, we're on the fence when it comes to air fryer liners.

Air fryer liners

TikTok videos such as @ashbullard’s have shown the ease in which air fryer liners can be used to keep your air fryer clean. They have gone down a storm with customers who don't want to tackle the messy task of cleaning an air fryer.

They come in two versions: either paper or silicone, promising to make cleaning your air fryer no longer a chore but as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Paper air fryer liners

Paper liners require no cleaning at all, so are perfect for those who don’t want to do anything to keep their air fryer clean. Prices start at about £5 for a set of 100.

However, the downside to paper liners are that they are not reusable and not all of them can be recycled making them less environmentally friendly. Paper liners also don’t have drain channels which are used to ensure your food doesn’t absorb any excess oil.

Silicone air fryer liners

Silicone liners are a better option for those looking for more durable and reusable options. Prices start at around £9, and they are waterproof, non-absorbent, heat resistant, non-stick, non-toxic and can be cleaned by placing them in the dishwasher or getting stuck in with some soap and water.

However, placing a liner within your air fryer could disrupt the flow of air which could impact the overall cooking process.

Are air fryer liners worth it?

One of the biggest selling points of air fryer liners is the promise of an easy and simple cleaning process.

But with air fryers already being non-stick and most of the drawers dishwasher compatible, cleaning an air fryer without a liner is already simple and easy.

Millie Fender, small appliance and cookware editor at Ideal Home says: ‘I totally understand the appeal of buying something to keep your air fryer clean, but I've never understood the point of air fryer liners. The point of an air fryer is that hot air circulates and comes into contact with your food from different angles, helping it to cook in a lot less time. By adding a liner you're interrupting that flow of air, and your food will sit in the same fat or juices that it'd be swimming in on an oven tray.'

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the large majority of options in this guide to tell you exactly what you need to know about them.

‘Air fryers are also really easy to clean without a liner,' she adds. 'Most drawers can go through the dishwasher, and if not, they're coated in a layer of non-stick that means everything just wipes away with some washing up liquid and a wet sponge.’

If you really do want to invest in a set of liners to make clean-up we'd recommend opting for perforated liners to make sure you don't compromise the performance of your appliance. You can buy paper and reusable perforated liners on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Are you team liner or prefer to trust in the non-stick power of your air fryer?