4 tips from top chefs on how to make cooking and hosting simple this Christmas

When it comes to hosting around the festive season, we're all about finding clever tips (and the best kitchenware) to make it as stress-free as possible. And who better to turn to than our favourite chefs?

Whether you're simply cooking for your family or hosting a Christmas soiree where the kitchen is full of guests, brushing up on your cooking skills will give you more confidence that everything will run smoothly and your meal will come out perfectly.

This time of year is when hosting ramps up, so it's a good idea to go through a bit of an audit to figure out how you can organise your kitchen for stress-free cooking and understand which kitchenware needs upgrading. Getting prepped will mean you have more time to focus on the fun stuff, instead of flapping around the kitchen.

We spoke to professional chefs to figure out exactly how they host with ease and discover their favourite pieces of cookware that transform how they cook. This is what they had to say.

(Image credit: Layered Lounge)

Kitchenware shopping isn't always about spending money on the fun, pretty things, but investing in the tools you use every single day. Good knives are crucial for everyday cooking but more so when it comes to hosting - when you're chopping veg and roasties for Christmas Day dinner, you need it to be as easy as possible.

Who better to ask for a recommendation than chef and family man Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Oliver Social Links Navigation Chef and Restaurateur Jamie Oliver is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and author of cookbooks. He is known for his affordable, family recipes and campaigns for free school meals for children in the UK. His new cookbook, 'Simply Jamie', was released this September.

'My kitchen essential has to be a good set of knives. You can never underestimate the power of a sharp knife – not only will it help you work faster and more efficiently, but more importantly you’ll be safer. Christmas dinner (and all of the festive feasting season, in fact!) is A LOT of chopping, so invest and you'll thank me later. I couldn't be without my favourite chef's knife,' he recommends.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't forget to sharpen your knives ahead of the big day too - this Joseph Joseph knife sharpener from Amazon has a non-slip base to make it as safe as possible.

Jamie Oliver by Tefal Kitchen Knives + Wooden Block Set £150 at Tefal With 5 essential knives and a chic acacia wooden block, these knives will be as practical as they are pretty in your kitchen. They have an ergonomic handle and are crafted with German stainless-steel so you can be sure they're built to last.

2. Create a simple tablescape

(Image credit: Future PLC/Max Attenborough)

While we love decadent festive tablescapes that wow guests, when you're focussing on cooking and entertaining, adding a fancy table scheme to your list of to-dos might be a little too much.

You might still want a festive aesthetic, but make life easier for yourself with kitchenware that can be taken from hob to table. Having a 'family-style' sharing system will create a relaxed environment around the table and it can look just as chic, with the right crockery.

'When planning the perfect festive table setting this season, it’s all about combining style and sophistication with seasonal colour and practical cookware that can be taken straight from oven to table, all while saving energy and money in the process,' explains Paul Bough, chef at ZWILLING and STAUB.



'Tableware in a red or green colourway can help to bring together a traditional scheme, while white is perfect for a Winter Wonderland or Scandinavian theme.

Add a plethora of plates, serving platters, colourful or clear glassware, tapered candle holders and polished cutlery then scatter some natural foliage such as pine or eucalyptus around the table for a simple yet effective tablescape.'

2. Find the perfect pot

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie Gale)

When it comes to cooking for big events and lots of people, the thing to get right will be your pots and pans. Non-stick pots will make cooking simple while investing in a cast iron pot will mean you'll have it for years to come.

Nutritionist and chef, Emily English, recommends her favourites.

Emily English Social Links Navigation Nutritionist and Chef Emily English is a registered nutritionist who shot to fame through her quick, easy and healthy recipes on Instagram. She released her first cookbook, 'So Good', this year.

'The Made In 2.8L Stainless Clad Saucier is perfect for preparing sauces, tossing pasta and risottos, it’s got this gorgeous rounded bottom and generous capacity making it ideal for cooking for larger groups.'

'I also can’t live without my Le Creuset cast iron pot. It’s stunning enough to go straight from oven to table and perfect for slow-cooked stews or hearty casseroles. Plus, the colour range is gorgeous. It will last forever too,' Emily adds.

If you already have enough large pots and pans to host for every eventuality, why not spruce up your veg prep?

'One of my most used tools for efficient vegetable prep, I swear by the OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer. It gives me uniform slices with ease and makes everything so much quicker. It's particularly useful for creating consistent cuts for salads and garnishes that look clean and professional,' recommends Emily.

Le Creuset Signature 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepan £151.20 at John Lewis & Partners Investing in cookware that will last will not only make your kitchen prettier, but also make cooking much more enjoyable. This stainless steel Le Creuset pan is an investment but will last a lifetime.

3. Prep ahead of time

(Image credit: Everhot)

The best part about hosting is spending time with your family and friends rather than being glued to the hob. Specific kitchen layouts, such as an open-plan space, can help with this, as you can chat with your guests while also prepping dinner, but prepping ahead of time will be an even simpler fix.

'Take some of the stress out of Christmas Day by prepping everything in the days leading up to the big event. Personally I always whip the legs off the turkey, bone and stuff them, then wrapped in bacon they will keep in the fridge until you need to roast them, this also leaves you with just the crown of the bird which now roasts in the same time as the legs,' recommends Paul Human, executive chef of The Collab.

'Pre-boil your potatoes and give them a good fluff before storing them on a rack in the fridge overnight, the dry atmosphere in the fridge guarantees crispiness and means you can enjoy a glass of fizz instead of peeling potatoes on the big day! And finally, I always get my turkey from Kelly Bronze. They offer a superior flavour and they come with a free meat thermometer!'

Ideal Home's Christmas cooking must-haves

Joseph Joseph Cut and Carve Bamboo Multi-Function Chopping Board £44.99 at Lakeland There's likely to be a lot of meat carving at Christmas and if you're hosting for big numbers, you'll need a larger chopping board to prop your meat on. This Joseph Joseph one won't just be brought out for the big day as it's pretty enough to use all year round. Handcrafted Wooden Kitchen Utensils £29.99 at Amazon This is the perfect time of year to upgrade your cooking utensils. Maybe yours are looking a bit tired or you'd like to spruce up your worktop-styling ahead of hosting, this set from Amazon will be a winner. Joseph Joseph Switch Y-Shape Peeler £12 at Lakeland Peeling might just be one of the worst food prep jobs, but this Joseph Joseph peeler makes it simple. With a julienne blade for thin strips and a straight blade for peeling, you can zhuzh up your veggies this Christmas. Stellar Kitchen Pure Oak Board £20.25 at Stellar You'll want a chic chopping board for all of the veg and potato prep that goes into a roast, but with one this pretty you can also use it as a serving platter for the cheese course. Red Mini Bob Salt or Pepper Mill £38 at Addison Ross There's not much worse than an unseasoned roast dinner so make sure your roasties are as tasty as possible with a new salt and pepper mill. This festive-themed mill will look stylish as part of a tablescape, too. Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer £69.99 at Ninja If you want your meat cooked to perfection, a wireless thermometer is the way to go. This Ninja one is wireless and can be controlled via an app, so you can relax away from the kitchen. It can also be used outside if Christmas day BBQing is more your style.

All that's left to do now is schedule your Christmas food shop, deck the halls and eagerly await the big day...