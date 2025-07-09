This manual Philips bean-to-cup machine looks far more expensive than it is thanks to this deal – here's how it looks in my kitchen

A bean-to-cup coffee machine is the dream kitchen appliance for many. Understandably, given how capable a manual espresso machine is for brewing delectable coffee at home.

But if the dream of a bean-to-cup machine has always been unachievable because of very high prices, then I've found a hidden gem deal that might have you changing your mind. The Philips Barista Brew bean-to-cup machine, which is now £299.90, down from £529.99 at Amazon.

It's a machine I've recently tested too, so I can attest to its quality, both in terms of quality, design and the calibre of the coffee. Here's why it's one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines to invest in for your kitchen while it's on offer for Amazon Prime Day.

The first thing to know about this machine is that it's manual, so you'll be grinding, tamping and pulling your espresso shot yourself. That's pretty different from automatic offerings on the market, including other machines from Philips like the LatteGo, which we've also reviewed.

Manual machines are great for allowing you to hone your coffee skills though, especially this one which has very helpful features built-in to guide you through the process, including an in-depth control panel and a very extensive manual.

(Image credit: Future)

This machine also boasts a fantastic integrated milk frothers, so once you've mastered your espresso you can get to work on picking up those essential latte art skills at home.

After testing it myself, I think this machine is the perfect entry level buy into the world of coffee. The grinder is really easy to use as a beginner and it has real countertop appeal too. Though I tried it in stainless steel, it's also available in Metal Black.

(Image credit: Future)

Another great thing about this machine is that it holds a really good amount of beans, so you don't have to refill the hopper every other time you go to use it. Cleaning is also really easy – all you need to do is pull out and clean the bottom tray in terms of daily maintenance.

I can safely say that this is the standout coffee machine deal I've seen this Amazon Prime Day - for under £300, it's a total steal given the overall quality. If you've been on the hunt for a bean-to-cup machine to get you into coffee at home, there's no better chance than this right now.