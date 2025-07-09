This manual Philips bean-to-cup machine looks far more expensive than it is thanks to this deal – here's how it looks in my kitchen
This bean-to-cup machine is a true hidden gem
A bean-to-cup coffee machine is the dream kitchen appliance for many. Understandably, given how capable a manual espresso machine is for brewing delectable coffee at home.
But if the dream of a bean-to-cup machine has always been unachievable because of very high prices, then I've found a hidden gem deal that might have you changing your mind. The Philips Barista Brew bean-to-cup machine, which is now £299.90, down from £529.99 at Amazon.
It's a machine I've recently tested too, so I can attest to its quality, both in terms of quality, design and the calibre of the coffee. Here's why it's one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines to invest in for your kitchen while it's on offer for Amazon Prime Day.
With this version, you only get one bean container but for this price (under £300!), it's such a steal. I've loved it when I've been trying it out at home.
The first thing to know about this machine is that it's manual, so you'll be grinding, tamping and pulling your espresso shot yourself. That's pretty different from automatic offerings on the market, including other machines from Philips like the LatteGo, which we've also reviewed.
Manual machines are great for allowing you to hone your coffee skills though, especially this one which has very helpful features built-in to guide you through the process, including an in-depth control panel and a very extensive manual.
This machine also boasts a fantastic integrated milk frothers, so once you've mastered your espresso you can get to work on picking up those essential latte art skills at home.
After testing it myself, I think this machine is the perfect entry level buy into the world of coffee. The grinder is really easy to use as a beginner and it has real countertop appeal too. Though I tried it in stainless steel, it's also available in Metal Black.
Another great thing about this machine is that it holds a really good amount of beans, so you don't have to refill the hopper every other time you go to use it. Cleaning is also really easy – all you need to do is pull out and clean the bottom tray in terms of daily maintenance.
I can safely say that this is the standout coffee machine deal I've seen this Amazon Prime Day - for under £300, it's a total steal given the overall quality. If you've been on the hunt for a bean-to-cup machine to get you into coffee at home, there's no better chance than this right now.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
