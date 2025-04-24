Want to cook like Jamie Oliver? This is the top-rated casserole he uses from his own collection all the time on Instagram

Jamie Oliver is a staple of the British food scene with his much loved cookbooks and TV shows, but there is one question concerning the chef we still don't really have the answer to: which pans does he cook with when he's not on camera?

It's nigh-on impossible to know. The chef's long-time collaboration with cookware brand Tefal (which started way back in 2003) means that you'll never find Jamie not sporting one of the brand's best pans for an induction hob or best saucepan sets on set. He even launched his own air fryer with Tefal just this year.

So, while the secret of which pans Jamie uses in the privacy of his own home might stay secret forever, there is one pan above all others from his range that he cooks with (on-screen) very frequently and which has glowing user reviews from those who have bought it.

There's plenty to be said for having a solid wide-bottomed pan in your cooking arsenal. I was just recently waxing lyrical about my favourite Le Creuset shape, which is a shallow casserole.

It's clearly a dish favoured in Jamie's set kitchen too. He uses a casserole dish in a recent video to bring together a 'dinner in under 30 minutes using just 5 ingredients'. The pan, which is part of Tefal's anodised aluminium non-stick range, is available to buy from John Lewis for £118.00.

While undoubtedly pricey, it's quite something to consider that from 138 reviews so far on John Lewis this pan has a 4.9-star rating of out 5. That means that the overwhelming majority of users have rated this pan as highly as possible.

It's not just on John Lewis that this pan has rave reviews either – it also has a 4.9 star rating out of 5 over on the Tefal website. The thing that customers seem to love the most above this particular pan is the non-stick ability, with multiple reviewers saying nothing sticks at all during cooking.

If you want to complete the look, there's also a saucepan set available in the same collection from John Lewis for £210.00, which you can also find making multiple features on Jamie's Instagram, such as in his announcement for his new cookery school on Oxford Street.

It seems Jamie's two decade-long parternship with Tefal shows no sign of slowing down, so if you want to cook like Jamie does then that's the brand for you.

