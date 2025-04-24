Want to cook like Jamie Oliver? This is the top-rated casserole he uses from his own collection all the time on Instagram
I've been sleuthing on the chef's socials to find the standout pan from his collection
Jamie Oliver is a staple of the British food scene with his much loved cookbooks and TV shows, but there is one question concerning the chef we still don't really have the answer to: which pans does he cook with when he's not on camera?
It's nigh-on impossible to know. The chef's long-time collaboration with cookware brand Tefal (which started way back in 2003) means that you'll never find Jamie not sporting one of the brand's best pans for an induction hob or best saucepan sets on set. He even launched his own air fryer with Tefal just this year.
So, while the secret of which pans Jamie uses in the privacy of his own home might stay secret forever, there is one pan above all others from his range that he cooks with (on-screen) very frequently and which has glowing user reviews from those who have bought it.
There's plenty to be said for having a solid wide-bottomed pan in your cooking arsenal. I was just recently waxing lyrical about my favourite Le Creuset shape, which is a shallow casserole.
It's clearly a dish favoured in Jamie's set kitchen too. He uses a casserole dish in a recent video to bring together a 'dinner in under 30 minutes using just 5 ingredients'. The pan, which is part of Tefal's anodised aluminium non-stick range, is available to buy from John Lewis for £118.00.
While undoubtedly pricey, it's quite something to consider that from 138 reviews so far on John Lewis this pan has a 4.9-star rating of out 5. That means that the overwhelming majority of users have rated this pan as highly as possible.
It's not just on John Lewis that this pan has rave reviews either – it also has a 4.9 star rating out of 5 over on the Tefal website. The thing that customers seem to love the most above this particular pan is the non-stick ability, with multiple reviewers saying nothing sticks at all during cooking.
If you want to complete the look, there's also a saucepan set available in the same collection from John Lewis for £210.00, which you can also find making multiple features on Jamie's Instagram, such as in his announcement for his new cookery school on Oxford Street.
It seems Jamie's two decade-long parternship with Tefal shows no sign of slowing down, so if you want to cook like Jamie does then that's the brand for you.
Have you tried any pans from the collection?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
