Easy kitchen updates – quick and simple ways to transform your room

From clever tricks to mini decor projects, enjoy our round-up of ideas that will make your kitchen more beautiful NOW!

Looking for easy kitchen updates? It’s easy to tire of a decorating scheme, particularly in a room where you spend the vast majority of your time. And as we’re increasingly using the kitchen not only as a space to cook, but also to eat, entertain, gather as a family and relax, it’s natural we should want to mix things up from time to time. Changing cabinetry can be a costly business, but there are plenty of ways to transform a kitchen without needing to spend big.

Paint is the most obvious way to reinvigorate a tired scheme. From on-trend greys or minimalist white to a feature wall in a bold colour, the possibilities are endless. Also consider a statement wallpaper or mural in a bold pattern, which is a great way to zone off a dining area.

Lighting also has transformative powers, from oversized pendants suspended over a table to subtle LED strips under cabinetry – there is a wealth of choice when it comes to kitchen illumination that doesn’t have to cost the earth.

And what about furniture? The introduction of some colourful bar stools can take a scheme from ordinary to urban chic in an instant, while a secondhand dresser lovingly brought back to life with an unusual coat of paint will give a county kitchen a modern edge.

1. Supersize your wall tiles

Oversized wall tiles are a great way to make a statement – and take less time to fix and grout than smaller metro designs. Choose a plain design or go for texture rather than pattern (like this ceramic option with a shimmering, high-gloss finish) then arrange in a striking herringbone formation.

2. Add a peg rail

Boost your storage levels with peg rails for hanging utensils, open baskets and wire racks. That way, you won’t have to scrabble around at the back of dark and deep cupboards to find what you need.

3. Go for bright appliances

If you’re not brave enough to put colour all over your fitted kitchen, stay neutral but pick a bright new cooker or fridge. Both ranges and retro fridges come in a rainbow of happy contemporary colours, such as pink and orange, as well as more traditional shades of blue and red.

4. Pretty up the practicals

Who says your bin has to be boring? Even the most mundane of kitchen items can look good. This soft close, slim pink pedal bin will also save precious under-worktop space.

5. Paint a blackboard wall

Just a single tin of blackboard paint and a few pieces of chalk can totally transform a room. If you’re any good at art, you could try your hand at typography, as shown above. Or you could have fun and get the kids involved. Painting on a wall with magnetic blackboard paint is perfect for those all-important reminders, shopping lists and toddler scrawls.

6. Fall in love with a larder

If you don’t want a whole new kitchen but would appreciate more cupboard space, why not invest in a standalone larder? Full of clever storage solutions, such as built-in wine and spice racks, deep drawers and slim shelves, a larder is also a great place to tuck away linens crockery and clutter.

7. Tap into black

Swap that old, limescale-encrusted chrome mixer for an ultramodern matt black option instead. It’ll look fab, whatever your style of kitchen.

8. Make your own shelving

Give your kitchen an urban edge by using old scaffolding boards and industrial pipework to build sturdy, open shelving. It’s perfect for displaying all of your fanciest cookware and jars.

9. Hang a collection on the wall

Wallpaper is not the only way to transform a wall. How about displaying clocks, in all shapes and sizes? If the ticking and tocking doesn’t appeal, you could do a similar thing with plates, or different fabrics framed in embroidery hoops.

10. Stack your appliances

If floor space is tight, have your washing machine and tumble dryer fitted on top of one another inside and old larder or tall cupboard. It hides them out of sight, saves space and helps to streamline laundry days.

11. Paint your island

Turn your kitchen island into a statement focal point by painting it in a striking shade. Go for a colour that contrasts with yet complements your cupboards and walls for real impact.

12. Refresh your countertop storage

Nothing dates faster than a canister, so update yours for an instant restyle. We like flat-topped jars, as they can be stacked for space efficiency but also look great in a row. Or you could mix and match containers of different sizes and materials, mimicking this stylish arrangement. We like hunting for storage jars at TK Maxx, as they often have discounted designer bargains.

13. Update your kitchen textiles

Details are often inexpensive but make a huge difference, so pick up a set of coordinated linens. Think tea towels, oven mitts and aprons, all in matching or complementary patterns. They’ll smarten up your kitchen in no time!

14. Zone your lights

Good lighting is essential but it doesn’t have to illuminate the whole room at once. Using clusters of lights in different areas can completely change the atmosphere of your kitchen. You could hang a small group of decorative pendants over a breakfast bar, or add strip lighting at the bottom of your wall units to create handy task lighting.

15. Fit new cupboard handles

A quick and inexpensive way to change your kitchen is with new handles. Do, however, make sure you choose ones with the same number of screw holes. Leather straps and traditional cupped metal handles are on trend, as are copper and brass finishes.

16. Create a feature wall

Give the impression of floating open storage behind a sink by fixing a shelf at an easy-access height, then wallpapering a bold design above it. Paint the shelf and the wall beneath it in the same co-ordinating colour to complete the floating effect.

17. Give walls the edge

Stray outside the lines and use tiles in a chevron motif to create an interesting finish to walls or splashbacks. Keep the rest of the space a solid colour to ensure the tiles are the hero.

18. Put up a handy rail

Hang kitchen utensils from a rail to free up space in drawers, and rather than having a pot of them cluttering up the countertop. Hang ladles and whisks in height order for a chic, uniform look, and try to colour coordinate as much as possible.

19. Slot in a kitchen trolley

A kitchen companion of many guises, a butcher’s trolley will not only supply extra storage and prep space, but can also be used as a mini kitchen island for eating and working at. It makes a great cocktail bar, too!

Even if you only carry out one or two of these fast fixes, we guarantee your kitchen will look fabulous in no time.