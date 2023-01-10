We tried the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer - it's a juicing expert's dream

Looking for a way to sustain your January health kick for the rest of the year? Keeping nutrition levels high can be a serious problem, especially in these dark winter months. One way to keep your motivation and your consumption of all things green is to invest in a high-quality juicer, namely the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer.

This top-of-the-market juicer admittedly has an RRP that sets it above other mid-level options, but it's an all-around superstar when it comes to all things juice (and even smoothie) related. As one of the best juicers, it has a fantastically high juice yield, smart auto-cutting technology that cuts down your prep time and an exceptionally powerful motor.

We tested this juicer out for over two months to establish how easy to use it is, the quality of its juicing abilities and if it's an investment that you'll still make use of in the months after purchasing.

Thanks to new technology, the Kuvings REVO830 has the power to efficiently juice whole ingredients, from an apple to a stick of celery without the need to prep. It delivers high juice yields and has an ultra-powerful motor, to help you with everyday juicing.

Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer product specs

(Image credit: Kuvings )

Centrifugal or Masticating: Masticating

Masticating Material: Stainless Steel, Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel, Polycarbonate Feeding tube: 88mm

88mm Power: 200 Watts

200 Watts Weight : 3.76kg

: 3.76kg Dishwasher safe: No

No Other features: Smart auto-cutting auger, dual feed chute.

Who tested this juicer?

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, she's currently exploring the world of juicers and blenders to help with your health journey. She was kindly sent the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer (opens in new tab) by UK Juicers (opens in new tab) to test at home for several months before writing this review and has a new-found love of green juices as a result.

Unboxing

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

The Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer arrived in a very neatly and efficiently packed box, and had a handle too, which I always appreciate for the journey up the stairs. There's a QR code on the box itself that you can scan for a video unboxing of everything that you've purchased - a nice touch to get you familiar with the set up.

Out of the box, the juicer base, which stores the ultra-powerful motor, was a marker of how high in quality this product is; it feels heavy and looks very different to the plastic-y juicers I've seen before. From there you fit all of the parts onto the base for regular juicing, including the two feed chutes.

The actual juicing occurs thanks to a screw (that's the auto-cutting auger in technical terms) in the middle that grinds down anything you throw in. The auger is also self-regulating, so there's no danger of causing a mess by blocking the feed chute.

Putting together the juicer itself may seem a daunting task at first, but it's actually pretty intuitive thanks to the red dots on the different elements, which you line up to get everything secured.

With the purchase of this juicer, you'll receive the juicer itself, a pusher, a rotating brush and a cleaning brush. UK Juicers (opens in new tab) also kindly included the citrus juicer module (opens in new tab) and the smoothie and blank strainer (opens in new tab) for me to test too, which levelled up my abilites. These are both available to buy separately if you think you'll make use of them.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

First impressions

I must admit that this juicer intimidated me a little straight out of the box. It's quite big, and appears pretty complicated. Luckily the materials provided are an absolute gift when it comes to set up and use - I still refer to the manual months on just to check tips on ingredients. There's an entire page dedicated to what you can't put into this juicer, which is a tonic for my ever-anxious brain when I get scared I'm about to break something.

The recipe book is also fantastic. It's packed full of ideas for healthy juices, how to make baby food and nut milk and recipes for cocktails too, which is my most thumbed section. Using the blank strainer you can also make frozen desserts with this juicer, which is so much fun.

When it comes to controls, there's one button on the side which toggles between on, off and reverse, so nothing complicated if you're brand new to juicing. The two feed chutes are very fun to use, with the larger one big enough to hold an apple or a fruit of a similar size, and the smaller the perfect length for dropping in carrots or celery.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Making apple juice

I started off with juicing four apples as I wanted to see if a whole apple really would fit into the bigger chute, as can be seen on the front of the juicer box. The Gala apples I picked up fit into the chute with ease, meaning that if you wanted to buy a bigger kind then they would likely be fine too. That means to make apple juice there is literally zero prep to do beforehand, a dream for a quick morning beverage.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

To get the mechanism to work you just unclip it at the top and place the apple on the holder, and the weight of it pushes it down into the area with the grinder. It's pretty fun to watch the apple be mashed up, with the juice almost immediately flowing into the long tube leaving the juicer. At the end of the spout you'll find the smart cap, which you can leave locked on in order to make mixed juice or to prevent drips if you're rinsing out your containers.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

The juicer works so quickly and in a matter of minutes (or maybe even less) the juice was formed in the waiting container. There was minimal froth produced and aside from the crunch of the apples initially I've found that this juicer works relatively quietly. The flavour of the apple juice was delicious, and I used it later in the day to make smoothies with the juicer too, so there's plenty of use out of making fresh apple juice.

I measured the juice yield of the apples I used to try and get a feel for how much you can get from the raw ingredients, and found that it turned 71% of the apples into juice, which I was very impressed with. With no prep needed and strong results, I've found myself making apple juice frequently, especially for when I need something to blitz smoothies with.

Making orange juice

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

As I mentioned earlier, UK Juicers kindly gave me the chance to try out the Kuvings citrus juicer attachment too, which might be my favourite part of this entire set. For juicing limes, oranges and lemons you can remove the auger and the top chutes, and instead place the citrus juice topper on the central motor part of the machine. It functions like a jug, with the element on top preventing any pulp from getting into your juice mix. You can then just lift the sieve bit off when you want to serve.

Juicing the oranges with this top part is so easy. Simply cut your oranges in half and hold over the rotating reamer, and your juice filters through to the bottom. The orange juice is always absolutely delicious, and the only prep you need to do is to slice your oranges, limes or lemons in half. The mechanical reamer does a thorough job of stripping the inside of the halves completely, so you're just left with the peel.

I have to admit that though it isn't particularly healthy, my favourite use of the citrus juicer is to make homemade margaritas from the fresh lime juice, which have become a dinner party staple. My next adventure is going to be using the blank strainer to make frozen ones so that I'm using the whole machine.

Making green juice

There's plenty of information in the included manual about the merits of vegetable juices, and each individual recipe has a key attached to let you know how bitter or sweet each combination is, as well as how long the preparation will take you. These small details go a long way toward helping you feel more confident as you juice.

The green juice I made consisted of spinach, one carrot, a lime, an apple and two sticks of celery. This was the juice that required the most prep, as to put citrus fruits into the main juicer element you need to peel the skin off. This doesn't take much time at all.

The carrots and the celery can simply be placed into the thinner chute with no other prep needed, though the recipe booklet advises placing the carrots into cold water beforehand for best results.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

The first time I tried this particular juice I forgot to keep the smart cap closed, but it did provide a great visual for how the juicer separates the pulp and the juice neatly through the two spouts. I tried again, this time remembering to keep the smart cap closed so that the juice mixed nicely within the machine and blended the flavours more expertly.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

As with the apple juice, the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer is a quick working machine, and before I knew it there was a green juice waiting to be deposited. The two chute system means if you choose wisely, you'll rarely encounter the issue of ingredients bunching up before they enter into the mix. There's also a pusher that you can insert into the longer chute, which I used to get those final pieces of spinach into the auger.

The end result was a delicious green juice that had a lovely citrus hit, and with hardly any prep needed, this juicer has definitely increased the frequency that I'm having these drinks. If the recipe book is anything to go off, this means I'm packing a lot more nutrients into my diet than I was previously, and it all tastes delicious at the same time.

Cleaning

One of the things that impressed me the most about the Kuvings juicer was how straightforward the cleaning process was. After each juice, you will inevitably find a degree of clogged pulp inside the main juicing sieve. Alongside a very handy small brush to work away the excess, this juicer also comes with a wrap-around screen brush, which fits the shape of the sieve but in a larger size.

You simply place the larger screen tool on top and turn it around the sieve, and watch as the debris comes clean out. While other juicers, like the Ninja Cold Press Juicer can be a bit of a pain to clean, the Kuvings has those specialist tools to make your life a bit easier.

The one downside is that this juicer and its parts aren't dishwasher safe. I don't own a dishwasher so this didn't present a problem for me, and I feel that the tools provided go a long way in cutting down on wash time.

Comparisons

In terms of quality, the Kuvings feels largely unbeatable, with high juice yields, excellent quality materials, a huge amount of power and barely any prep needed for most of the ingredients I used. If you're shopping on a tight budget however, you might be looking for a comparable, less pricey alternative then the £549 RRP of the Kuvings REVO830.

One such alternative is the Ninja Cold Press juicer (opens in new tab), which has an RRP of £99. While it has certain similar benefits such as smooth results and quiet running, it is missing the full experience of the Kuvings juicer and can be fiddly to assemble with mechanisms that don't quite deliver in the same way. With the comparisons between these two, you certainly get what you pay for if you can afford to stretch to the higher price, but there are merits to using the Ninja if you really need something under £100.

Should you buy the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer?

If you're brand new to juicing, and not sure that it's going to be a habit that sticks, then you're bound to be wary of the price tag here. A juicer such as the Magimix Juice Expert 3 might be a good place to start and try out so that you can get a feel for whether a juicer will be a worthwhile investment.

If you do outgrow your entry-level juicer, or if you already have then I can think of no better choice than the Kuvings REVO830 Cold Press Juicer. The powerful auger system means that there would be hardly any prep needed to make daily juices, and the clean-up process is seamless if you are getting a lot of use out of it. You can tell that this is a product that you would have in your home for many, many years to come thanks to the quality of the materials. There's no denying that this is a serious financial investment, but if you are a juicing pro or aspire to be one, you'll soon get your use out of this very capable appliance.