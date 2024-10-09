This Ninja knife block has over 1000 5-star Amazon reviews - and promises that you'll never have to deal with a blunt knife again

Ninja products are always notably innovative, with features to help you cook at home with less stress and in a quicker time. Of course, the best Ninja air fryers are the first example that springs to mind, but did you know that the brand also has a knife range?

Inevitably, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block, which is currently on sale down from £169.99 to £104.99 on Amazon, is no ordinary set either. As it's a Ninja product, it has the quirk of also doubling as a knife sharpener, with an integrated section that allows you to refine your blade any time it needs a refresh. Intrigued? Here's the lowdown on why this Ninja product is a true fan favourite, with a phenomenally high rating from customers.

The Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block

If you're here because you were intrigued by another Ninja product you might not have heard of yet but are a little apprehensive about spending £100+ on a knife block, then I'd say that's pretty reasonable.

In my time as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tested my fair share of the best chef's knives and learnt that if you want a quality knife, you're going to have to pay a little more for it. Plus, then you have the headache of learning how to sharpen your knives, and the tools you need to do that.

Once you start factoring in the price of paying for a singular quality chef's knife along with a sharpening block, the price of Ninja's offering starts to seem pretty reasonable, especially as you recieve 5 different knives in this set. It includes a chef's knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife and paring knife. Now it's on sale, there's an argument that this is the best time to shop if you want to get your kitchen in order before Christmas.

(Image credit: Future)

Between myself and our resident home economist and product tester Helen McCue, we've pretty much tested every Ninja product out there. This is one of the only ones that we haven't managed to get our hands on just yet, but I did see this knife block up close on a recent trip to Ninja's HQ in Frankfurt, and was impressed by the demo I saw.

Add in the fact that this knife block has one of the highest Amazon customer ratings I've ever seen (4.8 stars from a over 1000 ratings) and you can see why this is one of the most sought after products right now.

Will you be snapping this one up?