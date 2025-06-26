Ninja's mini air fryer is now at its lowest ever price – after testing it, here's why I'm tempted to buy another Crispi

If you've resisted the call of a Ninja air fryer thus far, that might be about to change as the brand's very popular Ninja Crispi is now on sale for just £124.99 on Amazon, down from £179.99. And this isn't some inflate-the-price-to-bring-down-the-price situation – I've consulted price-checking tool CamelCamelCamel to be sure.

I tested the Crispi, as per my 5-star Ninja Crispi review, back in March, and I loved it. For small kitchens, meal prep and for those who have resisted getting an air fryer so far, this is the perfect deal on one of the best Ninja air fryers around. Here's why.

Ninja Crispi Portable Air Fryer £124 at Amazon £149 at very.co.uk £159.98 at QVC UK This super handy mini air fryer is also on sale at Ninja right now, but it is currently at its cheapest price at Amazon.

The Crispi is novel for a few reasons. For one, it features a set of interchangeable glass food containers that you can air fry the food in, which can then be popped straight into your fridge.

That's because, rather than a conventional air fryer design, it has an air frying lid, which connects to power via a plug. Importantly, though it's advertised as 'portable', it's not battery powered, so it won't work for air frying at a picnic or at the beach unless there's a power source around.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been put off from buying a Ninja air fryer due to the expense, this deal is a great way to see what all the fuss is about with this brand for less. If you're precious about your kitchen decor, it's also an ideal choice thanks to how easy it is to stash away in a cupboard or deep drawer.

That doesn't mean it doesn't pack a punch when it comes to capacity though. It's largest container is 3.8 litres in size and I comfortably air fried chicken wings, a large portion of chips and reheated dinner for two with it. I also enjoyed the best mozzarella sticks of my life with the crisping function.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to see what all the fuss is about too, then this is a great time to pounce ahead of Amazon Prime Day (from the 8th to the 11th of July), where demand is only going to get higher.

I'm not the only fan of this particular Ninja offering either, with it gaining a 4.3 star rating on Amazon to date, from 212 reviews. Several of those who have purchased it comment on how beneficial it is for small kitchens and appreciate the glass containers, which are much easier to clean than plastic.

One review reads 'a well-made, well thought out, modern day cooking miracle' – I can only agree. For an air fryer that's more versatile than you might think, the Crispi gets my vote.