Slow cooker maths is taking over from girl maths - how this handy appliance is literally giving you time back

A slow cooker is already a beloved kitchen appliance for saving both time and money in the kitchen. All you need to do is chuck your ingredients into your slow cooker pot and come home eight hours later to a perfectly cooked meal, this is one reason why one of the best slow cookers takes pride of place in my kitchen.

But have you ever seriously thought about the time you are buying back by using a slow cooker? A recent survey by Crock-pot found the average Brit spends seven years of their life cooking, cleaning and meal prepping. The experts at Crock-pot have dubbed all this time you're saving with a slow cooker 'Crock-pot maths'.

It's essentially the principle of letting your slow cooker do all the work for you, meaning the time you’d spend cooking is now your own leisure time. Think of it as hours you’ve earned back. It's like the viral girl math trend that focuses on the idea of ‘free’ money, your slow cooker gives you 'free' hours.

Any slow cooker will buy you back this time, not just a Crock-pot. This is why we're inclined to expand the term to become 'slow cooker maths' in general.

‘Time is a precious commodity and how we spend our time is critical for our happiness and wellbeing. Rest time is needed for our brains and bodies to slow down, recharge and stay healthy. Having ‘me-time’, taking time for yourself, to rest and do activities you enjoy, are critical for wellbeing, health and happiness,’ says mental health expert Dr Emma Hepburn, AKA @ThePsychologyMum working with Crock-pot.

Meal prep and cooking can make life feel stressful, 43% of us, while enjoying cooking, find the task draining according to the survey. A slow cooker can take away this stress. One of the best ways it can do this is with batch cooking.

‘Slow cookers are the ideal appliance for batch cooking, meaning that if you plan ahead, you could cook a week’s worth of meals in a single 8-hour stint. It’s also a great appliance if you’re perhaps hosting a party of guests or simply have a lot of mouths to feed for dinner,’ says Isabella Forgoine, small appliances expert at AO.com.

What you can do with your free time

Out of the 2000 people surveyed for the research, 42% planned to use the time saved by slow cooking to get out into nature, while 37% planned to spend the time with family.

The top reasons all resolved around rest and relaxation including sitting in silence and reading a good book. Personally, we'd probably take back that time for a little shelf faffery or Pinterest board curation.

Slow cookers are like the unsung heroes of kitchen appliances. They save us time, money and energy whilst still producing delicious meals. Will you be applying slow cooker maths to your next meal?