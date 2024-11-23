Slow cooker maths is taking over from girl maths - how this handy appliance is literally giving you time back
Think of all the me-time you could have with a few more hours under your belt
A slow cooker is already a beloved kitchen appliance for saving both time and money in the kitchen. All you need to do is chuck your ingredients into your slow cooker pot and come home eight hours later to a perfectly cooked meal, this is one reason why one of the best slow cookers takes pride of place in my kitchen.
But have you ever seriously thought about the time you are buying back by using a slow cooker? A recent survey by Crock-pot found the average Brit spends seven years of their life cooking, cleaning and meal prepping. The experts at Crock-pot have dubbed all this time you're saving with a slow cooker 'Crock-pot maths'.
It's essentially the principle of letting your slow cooker do all the work for you, meaning the time you’d spend cooking is now your own leisure time. Think of it as hours you’ve earned back. It's like the viral girl math trend that focuses on the idea of ‘free’ money, your slow cooker gives you 'free' hours.
Any slow cooker will buy you back this time, not just a Crock-pot. This is why we're inclined to expand the term to become 'slow cooker maths' in general.
‘Time is a precious commodity and how we spend our time is critical for our happiness and wellbeing. Rest time is needed for our brains and bodies to slow down, recharge and stay healthy. Having ‘me-time’, taking time for yourself, to rest and do activities you enjoy, are critical for wellbeing, health and happiness,’ says mental health expert Dr Emma Hepburn, AKA @ThePsychologyMum working with Crock-pot.
Meal prep and cooking can make life feel stressful, 43% of us, while enjoying cooking, find the task draining according to the survey. A slow cooker can take away this stress. One of the best ways it can do this is with batch cooking.
‘Slow cookers are the ideal appliance for batch cooking, meaning that if you plan ahead, you could cook a week’s worth of meals in a single 8-hour stint. It’s also a great appliance if you’re perhaps hosting a party of guests or simply have a lot of mouths to feed for dinner,’ says Isabella Forgoine, small appliances expert at AO.com.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
What you can do with your free time
Out of the 2000 people surveyed for the research, 42% planned to use the time saved by slow cooking to get out into nature, while 37% planned to spend the time with family.
The top reasons all resolved around rest and relaxation including sitting in silence and reading a good book. Personally, we'd probably take back that time for a little shelf faffery or Pinterest board curation.
Our top-rated slow cookers
We rated this crock-pot as best for families because of its huge capacity. The hinged lid means less mess and the pot is safe to use as a serving dish - ideal if you're looking to share a family meal together.
The Ninja was rated as the best slow cooker overall. With eight different functions, it's capable of simmering, braising and searing so you can achieve a variety of tastes and flavours.
Slow cookers are like the unsung heroes of kitchen appliances. They save us time, money and energy whilst still producing delicious meals. Will you be applying slow cooker maths to your next meal?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to prune a pear tree for healthy growth and an abundant harvest
Follow these steps to prune a pear tree to perfection
By Holly Reaney
-
4 tips from top chefs on how to make cooking and hosting simple this Christmas
Plus, the kitchenware they use themselves and recommend
By Holly Cockburn
-
Can't find the MeacoDry Arete Two dehumidifier in stock? Here's why the Arete One is still a brilliant buy
If you can't wait, the Arete One is a great alternative
By Jullia Joson
-
4 tips from top chefs on how to make cooking and hosting simple this Christmas
Plus, the kitchenware they use themselves and recommend
By Holly Cockburn
-
How do boiling water taps work? Everything you need to know about this genius appliance before you invest
Discover the inner workings of boiling water taps and what features are worth having
By Linda Clayton
-
The Ninja Slushi has finally been restocked - here's how to buy it before it inevitably sells out again
But you've got to be quick to secure one
By Molly Cleary
-
I've tested dozens of air fryers - but these are the 5 things I wish I'd known when I invested in my first air fryer
If you're shopping an air fryer in the Black Friday sales, here are a few things to consider
By Molly Cleary
-
I always failed at keeping my sourdough starter happy - that all changed once I tried the Goldie keeper
The Goldie made looking after a sourdough starter a much more achievable task
By Molly Cleary
-
Are boiling water taps easy to install? A breakdown of the process so you can decide if it’s DIY-able or best left to the pros
Considering fitting a boiling water tap yourself? This is everything you need to know first
By Linda Clayton
-
Le Creuset held a huge half-price sale requiring police back-up - If you missed out these are 3 affordable Le Creuset lookalikes you'll love just as much
Find your dream cast iron cookware, without breaking the bank
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried the OXO Reusable Silicone Bags and they saved me so much time when food prepping
I won't be going back to plastic tubs
By Kezia Reynolds