Should an air fryer be on display in a kitchen or hidden away? This is why I always keep my small appliances on the worktop
Are you on team display or neatly hidden away? Share your opinion in the comments
A family friend recently asked me for an air fryer recommendation, with the caveat that it needed to match the exact dimensions of the drawer she planned to keep it in. My face instantly gave away my confusion, and I blurted out, 'Why would you store an air fryer in a drawer, not on a worktop?'
I have one golden rule in my kitchen: everything must be easy to use. Putting even the best air fryer anywhere other than on a kitchen worktop goes directly against this in my book.
My rule came from growing up with a kitchen where you'd have to carefully rearrange half the kitchen to access any of the small appliances.
I didn't want this to be the case in my kitchen, so when I bought my Ninja air fryer, the squat black box went straight out on the worktop. But what I lost in space and aesthetics, I got back with an easy-to-access appliance I use almost daily.
Our Kitchen Appliance Editor, Molly Cleary, who has tested nearly every air fryer on the market, has a similar opinion. 'I end up talking to people a lot about appliances even when I'm not working, and it does surprise me how many people stash their air fryers under their worktops,' she says. 'I use mine way too much to not have it on my worktop and I'm seriously pressed for space in my flat'
Even after moving to a larger flat with more storage options, you'll still find a coffee machine, air fryer, stand mixer, microwave and Soda Stream all on display. I find that it's not just ease of use, but if I can't see it, I won't use it.
But my cluttered worktops are my Editor-in-Chief's worst nightmare. She instead uses clever kitchen storage ideas to tuck her stand mixer and other small appliances out of sight.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'I find as soon as anything lives on the kitchen worktop, other things quickly gather, which is one of the big reasons I like to keep them completely clear,' says Heather.
'I also like the feeling of openness and space that clear worktops creates. I have light-coloured worktops that blend in with the wall behind them, so keeping them empty of stuff makes the whole area feel larger. And lastly, as a family of keen cooks, I want to maximise all available worktop space for food prep, rather than giving it over to appliances.'
Where do you stand on the debate: should an air fryer and other small appliances be on display in a kitchen or neatly hidden away?
Or are there some exceptions to the rule? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Experts warn that these 5 mopping mistakes are making your floors dirtier — and damaging your floors in the process
This is how to keep them clean and avoid costly damage
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Move over, fences – dead hedges are the wild and wonderful alternative your garden will love and they're easier to build than you'd think
The perfect eco-friendly solution for small gardens
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Did you know John Lewis can make your old curtains or rugs look like new? Their repair service is now available in all stores
John Lewis has added another string to its bow, and it's great news for your old homeware
By Kezia Reynolds