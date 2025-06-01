Aldi's £20 cast iron casserole dish is back - after owning one for 5 years, it's the specialbuy I'd recommend over all others

I picked up a three-piece cast iron set from Aldi over five years ago, and I still use it weekly

Aldi cast iron dishes on a blue kitchen countertop
(Image credit: Aldi)
Rebecca Knight
By
published

I have been writing about Aldi's latest homeware and kitchen drops for around 6 years now, so it won't come as a surprise that you will find quite a few Aldi Specialbuys dotted around my home. I'll admit some buys have lasted only a few months, but others have lasted years, and that's the case with my Aldi cast iron set I bought five years ago.

This weekend, the cast iron casserole dish is back at the bargain price of £20 in three new colours: a warm grey, green and blue. I have used mine almost weekly for five years, I think it's one of the best cast iron cookware pieces you can buy on a budget, not to mention one of Aldi's best specialbuys.

The Aldi cast iron casserole dish and roasting pan from the set proved so popular that they have been brought back every year, and sold separately in new trending colours.

Aldi cast iron dishes on a blue kitchen countertop

The new Aldi cast iron casserole dishes are available in three new colours for £20 each.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Aldi cast iron Dutch oven, also known as a casserole dish, is by far one of the cheapest versions on the market. It is often considered an affordable Le Creuset alternative as it's £280 cheaper than the iconic Le Creuset cast iron casserole, available for £305 at Le Creuset.

Over the last five years, I've been lucky enough to test a ProCook cast iron casserole dish (£55 at ProCook) and a Staub Pumpkin Shaped (£319 at John Lewis). Despite the price difference, I couldn't tell them apart in cooking ability from my £20 Aldi version.

The big differences lie in the looks, durability and size. While Aldi has launched new colourways, compared to Le Creuset or Staub's massive ranges, you usually only have one to three colours to choose from at a time. I'm currently stuck with a now-untrendy millennial grey colourway, which is the main reason I'm itching to upgrade my Aldi set.

Grey Aldi cast iron dish on a hob

My grey Aldi cast iron casserole dish in my kitchen

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Next up is the durability. Yes, the Aldi casserole dish has lasted me five years, but the enamel has acquired many chips, dents and black cooking marks in that time. In comparison, my Staub casserole dish, which lives on the same shelf and gets the same amount of knocks, still looks like new. The same can be said of my Mum's Le Creuset dish, which is older than me, but the enamel coating is chip-free.

The other thing to note about the Aldi Cast Iron Dutch oven is the size. If you're expecting it to be identical in size to the most popular 4.2-litre Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole, you might be disappointed by the 4-litre capacity of the Aldi version. The size is enough to make a stew for three to four, but not suited to big batch dinners.

Grey Aldi cast iron dish on a hob

My grey Aldi cast Iron casserole dish poaching pears on the hob

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Despite these drawbacks, for £20, Aldi's Dutch oven has been brilliant value for money and an entryway into the world of cast iron pans for me. If you've been tempted to try adding a cast iron pan to your collection, I'd recommend finding out if you like it first with an affordable version like Aldi's first. It will never be as good a quality as a £300 Le Creuset, but it's a brilliant starting point if you're on a budget.

However, if you don't have a store nearby, here are a couple of other affordable options you can buy online.

Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange
Habitat
Habitat 3.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Habitat's cast iron range is packed with great colours at some really good prices, and is owned by a couple of members of the Ideal Home team. Plus, it's available in the classic retro orange.

Cast Iron Casserole Dish 24cm / 4.7l Round Graduated Red
ProCook
Cast Iron Casserole Dish 24cm / 4.7l Round Graduated Red

I have a slightly smaller version of the ProCook dish at home, and I love the deep red colour of it. It has developed a couple of chips on the handles, but the black inside is really easy to clean.

Le Creuset cast iron shallow
Le Creuset
Cast Iron Shallow Casserole

If you can't resist the idea of investing in Le Creuset, then consider opting for the more affordable shallow casserole dish, which our Kitchen Appliances Editors says is the most versatile Le Creuset dish. My original Aldi cast iron set came with a shallow dish, and it's the piece we use the most.

TOPICS
Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

