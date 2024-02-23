What is a connected air fryer? This revolutionary smart appliance promises to make cooking even easier

A connected air fryer promises to be a game-changer for busy parents and high-flying city types with busy schedules and very little spare time for cooking. But we know what you’re thinking: What is a connected air fryer?

Of course, there are so many different types of air fryers out there, from dual-zone air fryers to multi-cookers with air fryer functionalities. But it seems as though a new air fryer has now entered the chat… and that’s a connected air fryer. And while we’ve tested some of the best air fryers on the market, we’re pretty excited about this new smart appliance.

Promising quick and easy cooking and smart functionalities, a connected air fryer offers the best of both worlds: modern technology with all of the air fryer features the world has fallen in love with. So, here’s everything you need to know about what we think will be your newest air fryer obsession.

What is a connected air fryer?

In essence, a connected air fryer is a smart air fryer. It acts as a smart miniature oven that connects to your phone and your home’s WiFi, allowing you to control the entire thing (and its settings) from anywhere.

From on-demand recipes to mid-way shake reminders and app functionality, these connected air fryers give you the option to use an air fryer without having to touch the air fryer at all. Of course, you’ll still need to put the food in the basket or baskets yourself - but that’s where the hands-on aspect ends.

Martin Senders, air fryer chef at Philips , explains further. ‘A connected air fryer simply means it can be controlled via a wireless connection, allowing you to set cooking times, temperature and make adjustments - usually via an app or a smart home device.’

‘Although sometimes slightly more expensive than a standalone air fryer, the difference is negligible, and for those who value smart home integration, it’s a bargain.’

Our Ideal Home reviewer Helen McCue has tested a connected air fryer herself. And when she took the COSORI Lite Air Fryer for a spin, she was incredibly impressed with this modern functionality.

She said, ‘The easy-to-use control panel allows you to select a reminder to shake or an optional pre-heat. What’s more, if you download the app, it’ll act as a remote control, allowing you to stop or pause the air fryer or adjust some settings via your phone.’

Some connected air fryers are even Alexa-compatible, which means that you can turn your air fryer on using the Alexa voice commands .

What's the point of a connected air fryer?

Now you know what a connected air fryer is, you’re probably wondering why someone would choose a connected air fryer over the many other air fryers on the market.

Well, a connected air fryer won’t speed up cooking time (air fryers are already pretty speedy, right?) or magically make your food taste better (isn’t that the dream?), but it does offer something almost other air fryers don’t offer - and that’s flexibility.

For starters, a connected air fryer can offer you flexibility in terms of the food that you’re eating. And if you’re bored of eating the same rotation of lasagne, fish and chips, and toad in the hole, you’d definitely benefit from a connected air fryer.

Take the Philips HD9280/91 Connected XL Air Fryer , for example. If you download the NutriU App, you can choose from a whole host of air fryer recipes that you can then pair with your air fryer. You can then monitor the progress of your cooking from the app, and it’ll send you a notification when it’s done!

This means that you can have more time to catch up with your family after a day at work or help the kids out with their homework before you all sit down to eat. Plus, it’s Alexa-compatible.

Secondly, a connected air fryer also gives you flexibility in terms of your timings, as you also have the option to pre-heat or turn on your air fryer while you’re on your way home from work.

You could even pop your food in the air fryer before picking up your kids from ballet class and turn it on before you start driving home so that dinner can be on the table just seconds after turning the key in the door.

All in all, a connected air fryer gives you options, which is what a lot of people with busy lives often want.

What’s the difference between a connected air fryer and a digital air fryer?

We know what you’re thinking: isn’t a connected air fryer just a flashier version of a digital air fryer? Well, yes and no.

Both a connected air fryer and a digital air fryer are certainly a step up from an analogue air fryer that has push buttons and dials. However, while a digital air fryer typically comes with a touch screen and a digital display, a connected air fryer goes one step further.

In addition to this digital display, it also comes with extra connectivity in the form of WiFi connectivity, phone connectivity, and even Alexa connectivity. This is then wrapped up in one handy little app that will make cooking a breeze.

Personally, I’m still working with an old hand-me-down air fryer that has a dial timer. Most of the time, I don’t know whether I’ve put my chips on for 10 minutes or 20 minutes because it’s impossible to choose the exact time.

So, upgrading to a digital air fryer or skipping a step and opting for a connected air fryer is definitely the next logical move for me and my often-burnt chips. And probably for other air fryer lovers, too.

FAQs

What does connected air fryer mean?

A connected air fryer is essentially a smart air fryer that can be controlled through smart technology, such as an app or smart speakers, such as Alexa.

By using this smart technology, you can instantly programme your air fryer based on the recipe of your choice, you can turn it on or off from your phone, and you can even ask for reminders to shake halfway through cooking.

Most of the time, connected air fryers and their apps also come with recipes that make cooking a breeze. When you choose a recipe, your air fryer will automatically programme itself based on the timings required for the recipe, and the app will give you updates while it's cooking.

What are the two types of air fryers?

If you’re looking at air fryers from a functionality point of view, there are basket air fryers and oven-style air fryers. However, there are so many other types of air fryers out there, from multi-zone air fryers to connected air fryers and more.

Ultimately, it’s best to do your research before buying an air fryer and understand exactly what you want from this appliance - especially as there are so many options on the market nowadays.

What do you think about connected air fryers? Are they fab, or are they a fad?