This limited-time John Lewis discount is the cheapest I've ever seen the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer - plus it comes with a £50 voucher

If you're in the market to upgrade your air fryer, then there's a seriously good deal waiting for you over on John Lewis right now. It applies to the much sought-after Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer, which usually has an RRP of £229.99.

Instead, you can get the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer for £199.99 from John Lewis and earn a £50 voucher in the process if you're a MyJL member (which is free to do, it just requires an email address to create an account).

That means that you can essentially pick up our top-rated pick of the best air fryers ever (as per our Ninja FlexDrawer review) for just £150. For a five-star air fryer with a huge 10.4 litre capacity, that's an objectively great price.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer £199 at John Lewis Pick up this air fryer for £199 and bag a £50 John Lewis voucher at the same time. This is a great deal if you've had this air fryer on your wishlist for a while!

Our expert reviewer Helen (who has very high standards for what makes the cut in her kitchen) loved this air fryer when she tried it, calling it a 'fantastic bit of kit that manages to combine a huge capacity with the flexibility to split it into two zones.'

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

Its versatile design is the real USP of the FlexDrawer, which still boasts all of the features that I loved in my Ninja Foodi Dual Zone MAX Air Fryer review but also adds the chance to just use one huge mega-zone cooking space.

Helen used that big drawer in her review to cook an entire leg of lamb, a cake and much more.

(Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

Though it's been around for a couple of years now, the FlexDrawer has remained much more expensive comparatively than other air fryers on the market, making this a good deal to cash in on.

Plus, if you like the sound of this John Lewis deal (where you get a £50 voucher to redeem against a future purchase), there are a selection of Ninja products also eligible for the same offer.

Does this sort of offer tempt you to invest in a Ninja for your kitchen?