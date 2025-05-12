This limited-time John Lewis discount is the cheapest I've ever seen the Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer - plus it comes with a £50 voucher
Don't miss the chance to upgrade to this air fryer
If you're in the market to upgrade your air fryer, then there's a seriously good deal waiting for you over on John Lewis right now. It applies to the much sought-after Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer, which usually has an RRP of £229.99.
Instead, you can get the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer for £199.99 from John Lewis and earn a £50 voucher in the process if you're a MyJL member (which is free to do, it just requires an email address to create an account).
That means that you can essentially pick up our top-rated pick of the best air fryers ever (as per our Ninja FlexDrawer review) for just £150. For a five-star air fryer with a huge 10.4 litre capacity, that's an objectively great price.
Pick up this air fryer for £199 and bag a £50 John Lewis voucher at the same time. This is a great deal if you've had this air fryer on your wishlist for a while!
Our expert reviewer Helen (who has very high standards for what makes the cut in her kitchen) loved this air fryer when she tried it, calling it a 'fantastic bit of kit that manages to combine a huge capacity with the flexibility to split it into two zones.'
Its versatile design is the real USP of the FlexDrawer, which still boasts all of the features that I loved in my Ninja Foodi Dual Zone MAX Air Fryer review but also adds the chance to just use one huge mega-zone cooking space.
Helen used that big drawer in her review to cook an entire leg of lamb, a cake and much more.
Though it's been around for a couple of years now, the FlexDrawer has remained much more expensive comparatively than other air fryers on the market, making this a good deal to cash in on.
Plus, if you like the sound of this John Lewis deal (where you get a £50 voucher to redeem against a future purchase), there are a selection of Ninja products also eligible for the same offer.
For the alfreso dining season, our expert reviewer also loved this pizza oven in our Ninja Woodfire Oven review.
If you like the look of the FlexDrawer but want your new air fryer to take up less worktop real estate, the DoubleStack might be the one for you.
Does this sort of offer tempt you to invest in a Ninja for your kitchen?
Molly is Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
