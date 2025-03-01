I asked 3 chefs about their favourite kitchen layout — they all agreed this is the type they'd use for work and in their homes

If you’ve ever been the victim of a badly laid-out kitchen, you’ll know just how important it is to nail the flow and functionality of your cooking space.

Different layouts support different lifestyles and needs, but if you are all about efficiency and speed in the kitchen, it makes sense to take advice from those who make their livings cooking up a storm and find out which kitchen layout chefs prefer.

We tapped up three incredible chefs – Ilknur Celik of One Hundred Shoreditch; Josh Barnes from the Chef’s Table by Josh Barnes; and Dean Harper, founder of Harper Fine Dining – to get their take on the kitchen layouts that make all the difference.

Each of these chefs has spent years perfecting their craft in bustling, high-pressure kitchens, where every inch of space counts. Their unanimous choice? The galley style kitchen layout.

The galley layout, whether a single run or two double runs, is all about speed and agility. Its sleek parallel lines create a streamlined space that minimises unnecessary movement while maximising its full potential. This layout isn’t just popular in small kitchen ideas, it’s a proven favourite amongst those who truly understand the art of cooking under pressure and where every second counts.

In this feature, we delve into the ins and outs of the galley kitchen layout. Whether you’re a MasterChef wannabe or just want to get dinner on the table as quickly as possible, we’ll break down why chefs love it, its benefits for family kitchens, potential drawbacks, tips for adapting it to smaller spaces, and why so many chefs choose it for their own homes.

Why do chefs love the galley kitchen layout?

(Image credit: Bakes & Kropp)

A galley kitchen is like a well-oiled machine and chefs favour this layout because it’s all about efficiency and simplicity. In the ideal galley kitchen, everything is arranged along two parallel walls, creating the perfect kitchen triangle with the cooker, sink, and refrigerator positioned within easy reach of each other. This design cuts down on unnecessary steps, which is crucial when you’re juggling multiple dishes and cooking against the clock.

‘Chefs tend to like a galley kitchen layout because a linear design maintains a tidy workspace – in professional kitchens this can separate the prep and cooking area from the service over the pass,’ explains chef, Josh Barnes .

'The galley’s narrow design means that everything a chef or home cook needs should be accessible. By keeping everything compact – with every inch of the kitchen made to be useful – the galley can prove a highly-functional kitchen.’

Josh Barnes Social Links Navigation Professional chef Before launching Chef’s Table at the Swinton Estate, Josh Barnes was Head Chef at the Galvin Company, maintaining a Michelin Star, 3 AA rosettes and a Good Food Guide spot. Honoured for London’s best vegan and vegetarian tasting menus, he forages mushrooms and wild herbs to craft dishes fusing modern British with classic French techniques.

Galley kitchens tend to be simple and uncluttered, with worktops kept as clear as possible, making them easy to keep clean. A mix of wall cabinets and open shelving can help prevent a galley kitchen from appearing too closed-in and claustrophobic. Chefs love to be able to see what they need quickly and without opening multiple doors, so well organised shelves are a common feature in professional kitchens.

What are the benefits of this layout in a family kitchen?

Family kitchens may be busy in a different way to that of professional kitchens but they both need to deliver food quickly to hungry customers! The galley layout’s inherent efficiency makes it a popular choice for households where time is of the essence when it comes to getting food on the table.

(Image credit: Emily June Designs/Claudia Casbarian/Julie Soefer)

In a family kitchen, Ilknur Celik, Head Chef at Kaso, One Hundred Shoreditch , recommends going for a more open-plan galley style layout with a run of units and parallel island unit. ‘You’ll get plenty of extra prep space on the island and can still achieve that efficient ‘working triangle’ arrangement but it’s more sociable and allows you to monitor homework or play while cooking,’ she explains.

Ilknur Celik Social Links Navigation Professional chef Born and raised in Istanbul, Ilknur honed her skills at top Istanbul restaurants before leading kitchens at Soho House and Vakko's French Bistros. After consulting in Miami and working at premier UK venues, she now brings her flair to Kaso, One Hundred Shoreditch

One of the biggest advantages of choosing a galley layout for your family kitchen is the ease of movement for more than one “chef”. With worktops on both sides of the walkway, families can designate one side for cooking and the other for prepping. When it comes to dinner time, one family member can chop, another be on stirring duties at the hob and a third on clear-up and laying the table, all without stepping on other’s toes (or falling out). Just like in a professional kitchen, the galley layout supports teamwork.

The galley layout is also beneficial when it comes to accessible storage. As the only kitchen layout without any corner cupboards, there are no deep, dark corner cabinets to reach into or wasted worktop space in the corners.

What are the drawbacks of this style of kitchen layout?

As with any layout, the galley kitchen isn’t entirely flawless. The biggie tends to come down to size. ‘I’ve worked in some smaller galley kitchens and size itself can be a bit of a drawback,’ explains chef, Josh Barnes.

‘The galley kitchen can quickly feel overcrowded, especially if there are a lot of people cooking at once or if you’re trying to entertain at home.’ Too many people in a galley kitchen can quickly lead to bottlenecks and frustration.

On a similar note, galley kitchens can lead to isolation for the chef, who can wind up stuck in the kitchen while everyone else is having fun. A typical galley kitchen layout doesn’t offer the same open, sociable feel of an open-plan kitchen with an island or peninsula.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

How can you adapt this layout to work in a smaller kitchen?

In smaller kitchens, galley layouts are often the only sensible choice – there are no wasted corners, and you can take the storage up to the ceiling at one or both ends of the galley to accommodate tall larders and/or fridge-freezer.

‘Smaller galley layouts can work well if you’re organised and focus on maximising storage space,’ says Josh Barnes. ‘Everything in the kitchen needs to fit in a certain order – a bit like the Tetris brick game. It can help to choose appliances with multiple functions to free up more cupboard space.’ A boiling water tap at the main sink will remove the need for a kettle on the worktops, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Consider installing deep drawers instead of regular cupboards, as you’ll get more inside and gain easier access. Wall cabinets with doors that lift upwards are also a good idea in a small galley kitchen – you can leave the doors open while you cook to easily spot and grab what you need.

‘You can also do some clever tricks with lighting to make the most of your galley kitchen space – or lack of it,’ adds Josh Barnes. Go for layered lighting, including under-cabinet lights so there are no shadows on the worktops, ceiling spotlights, and even a skylight or roof lantern if possible. These can all help brighten up a small galley space, making it feel more open and inviting.

What kitchen layout do most chefs choose for their own homes?

When you spend your days in fast-paced professional kitchens, coming home to a space that mirrors that efficiency of flow can make cooking dinner for family and friends a more relaxing experience. But while most chefs will carry a lot of the benefits of a galley kitchen layout into their own homes, there’s a tendency to go for a more open approach – often with a single galley run and island alongside, or peninsula-based layout.

(Image credit: @vincent_the_house/Chris Pugh)

‘I love an open-plan design. It keeps things airy and allows me to stay connected with everyone while I’m cooking without feeling boxed in. I also need a central island. It means I have plenty of space for work and can use it for prep and plating,’ says chef Dean Harper, of Harper Fine Dining . ‘Having a lot of space in the middle helps me stay organised and makes the kitchen feel like a more natural extension of the rest of the home.’

Like the rest of us, the layout most chefs choose for their own homes is generally dictated by the available space and architectural features, position of doors and windows etc. ‘Whatever layout you choose, just make sure it’s well-organised. Have a decent amount of clear workspace and store utensils, pans, and ingredients close to where you’ll need them most,’ adds Dean.

Dean Harper Social Links Navigation Chef and co-founder of Harper Fine Dining With a career steeped in the traditions of classical French cuisine and a fervour for modern trends, culinary virtuoso Dean Harper founded a private chef service in 2013 which soon blossomed into Harper Fine Dining – a full-service culinary haven dedicated to luxurious cuisine, fine wines, impeccable presentation, and flawless service.

What is the most efficient layout for a kitchen?

‘The layout you choose should always focus on the one that will provide you with the most efficient use of space and easy movement between areas,’ says chef Dean Harper. ‘The work triangle - where the cooker, sink, and fridge are positioned in a triangular shape - is the best way of working for me (and for plenty of other chefs). It keeps everything I need close by and makes the whole cooking process more efficient.’

And, with its two parallel walls forming a well-defined work triangle, the galley kitchen is officially the most efficient layout for a kitchen. It won’t help your daily step count though… This streamlined design is super popular in busy commercial kitchens but also works brilliantly in residential settings, optimising every inch of space while keeping your workflow smooth and contained.

How do I organise my kitchen like a chef?

‘To organise like a chef, start by labelling jars, containers, and shelves for easy access. Invest in high-quality knives and tools, and store frequently used items within reach,’ says head chef, Ilknur Celik. ‘Divide your kitchen into zones, for example, keep knives and cutting boards near the prep area, pots and pans near the stove, and cleaning supplies by the sink. This setup will make cooking smoother and your kitchen more functional.’

Invest in clever storage solutions, like magnetic knife strips, spice racks, and in-drawer dividers. Regularly declutter and locate every item where it’s needed for daily requirements – in a professional chef’s kitchen every tool has a purpose and place.

The galley style may not be for every home but it’s a layout that’s been tested in some of the most demanding kitchens around the world. If an efficient workflow and easy maintenance is your goal, you could do a lot worse than going for a galley.