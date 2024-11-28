I lived with the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa for years in my rental – but I've found 5 better alternatives at a similar price point in the Black Friday sales

In my previous rental flat which came fully furnished - a fact that was both convenient and painful at the same time - I lived with the widespread living room staple that is the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa. If you don’t recognise the name, you are sure to recognise its now iconic angular and modern shape.

This is the sofa most landlords and first sofa buyers alike choose to get for the simple reason of its low price point starting at £250 which is difficult to beat. But I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to settle for the KLIPPAN sofa since there are better alternatives at a similiar low price point.

You are better than the KLIPPAN, this design while functional is far from the best sofa out there. Don’t get me wrong, there are benefits to the KLIPPAN. ‘The IKEA KLIPPAN is a staple in rental homes because it’s affordable, compact, and easy to assemble,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Its minimalist design fits seamlessly into a variety of interiors, and the option to swap out covers gives it a level of customisation that’s hard to beat at its price point.’

But the extremely low price means that IKEA had to make sacrifices in other areas in making this design. Comfort being the main one.

‘The KLIPPAN does have its drawbacks. Comfort can be an issue, as the foam cushions tend to flatten over time, and the low backrest may not suit everyone, especially taller individuals. While the interchangeable covers are great for a quick refresh, they can lose their shape after washing, which takes away from the sofa's polished look. It’s a good starter piece, but it’s not always the best long-term investment,’ Alex says.

With sofas, you generally get what you pay for so if you are looking for a long-term, durable investment, then more expensive sofas are worth it. But if you are looking for an affordable, entry-level sofa to invest in, then these are the styles I’d recommend to go for instead. And with many of the brands currently offering amazing Black Friday deals, this is the best time to shop for these sofa styles.

IKEA VIMLE 2-seat sofa

If you want to stick with the Swedish retailer’s offering, there are plenty of other sofa options to choose from. Alex at Flitch specifically recommends the VIMLE sofa.

‘The IKEA VIMLE is a fantastic upgrade. It’s modular, more comfortable, and offers deeper seating, which makes it a better choice for both lounging and durability,’ Alex explains.

And if you don’t know how I feel about modular sofas yet, just know that I love them…very much so.

A sofa bed

Even the best sofa beds are famously more affordable than most sofas are. Which is why investing in one is the perfect solution to this issue – not to mention that it kills two birds with one stone as you get an extra temporary bed in case you have guests over.

I’d recommend Ideal Home’s budget-friendly double sofa bed top pick which is the Habitat Kota sofa bed, especially as both Argos and Habitat currently have a Black Friday sale on. But there are many amazing sofa beds available on the market.

‘Made.com’s Haru Sofa Bed is perfect for compact living spaces that need to double as guest rooms,’ Alex suggests.

Argos Home Evie 2-seater sofa in a box

With over 580 five-star reviews to its name, you can’t argue with the benefits of the Evie sofa from Argos Home. Similarly to IKEA sofas, this design, too, comes in a box and is easy to assemble.

This design doesn’t necessarily solve the issue of comfort when compared to the IKEA KLIPPAN, however, one of my biggest problems with the KLIPPAN in fact is that everyone has it. Which in a way cheapens it and makes everyone grow tired of it – myself included. And I would argue that the Evie looks just as (if not more) stylish as the KLIPPAN.

With an RRP of £270, the price point is very comparable to the one of IKEA’s. And on top of that, Argos is offering an extra 20% off and a guaranteed delivery before Christmas.

Dunelm Jacob 3-seater sofa

If you want to get a sofa for a similar price as the KLIPPAN, you’ll likely need to opt for a small 2-seater – as the IKEA design is a 2-seater, too. But not when it comes to the Dunelm Jacob – for £399, you can get a sleek 3-seater with removable cushions and in various colour and material options.

Sofa.com Jack sofa

Sofa.com’s Jack sofa created in collaboration with Jack Wills is normally £999. However, the brand regularly has offers on this chic, mid-century modern-inspired style dropping its price down to £399. And Black Friday is one of those times. That way, you’re getting a £1000-worth sofa for only £400 which is the best way to trick the system in my opinion.

And if I had to pick my favourite from this list, this one would be it in all honesty as I've tested it in the Sofa.com showroom and loved it.

DUSK Sloane 2-seater sofa

I’m a big fan of the modular DUSK Brooklyn sofa. But despite its affordable price point, it’s not quite as budget-friendly as the IKEA KLIPPAN. Luckily, the Sloane 2-seater is. And DUSK customers are clearly loving this sleek design as it boasts over 220 five-star reviews. And thanks to the Black Friday sale, it’s currently available for just £343, with the original RRP being £539.

At the end of the day, I would still recommend spending a little more on your sofa for it to stand the test of time – as already mentioned, you largely get what you pay for when it comes to sofas.

But if you're on a low, strict budget, I believe any one of these options is a worthwhile investment (albeit, perhaps a short-term one) and a better alternative to the widespread IKEA KLIPPAN. Even if just for the sole purpose of having something slightly different and less recognisable than everybody else.