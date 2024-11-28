I lived with the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa for years in my rental – but I've found 5 better alternatives at a similar price point in the Black Friday sales
Take advantage of this year's Black Friday deals to get a better sofa for a lower price
In my previous rental flat which came fully furnished - a fact that was both convenient and painful at the same time - I lived with the widespread living room staple that is the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa. If you don’t recognise the name, you are sure to recognise its now iconic angular and modern shape.
This is the sofa most landlords and first sofa buyers alike choose to get for the simple reason of its low price point starting at £250 which is difficult to beat. But I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to settle for the KLIPPAN sofa since there are better alternatives at a similiar low price point.
You are better than the KLIPPAN, this design while functional is far from the best sofa out there. Don’t get me wrong, there are benefits to the KLIPPAN. ‘The IKEA KLIPPAN is a staple in rental homes because it’s affordable, compact, and easy to assemble,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Its minimalist design fits seamlessly into a variety of interiors, and the option to swap out covers gives it a level of customisation that’s hard to beat at its price point.’
But the extremely low price means that IKEA had to make sacrifices in other areas in making this design. Comfort being the main one.
‘The KLIPPAN does have its drawbacks. Comfort can be an issue, as the foam cushions tend to flatten over time, and the low backrest may not suit everyone, especially taller individuals. While the interchangeable covers are great for a quick refresh, they can lose their shape after washing, which takes away from the sofa's polished look. It’s a good starter piece, but it’s not always the best long-term investment,’ Alex says.
With sofas, you generally get what you pay for so if you are looking for a long-term, durable investment, then more expensive sofas are worth it. But if you are looking for an affordable, entry-level sofa to invest in, then these are the styles I’d recommend to go for instead. And with many of the brands currently offering amazing Black Friday deals, this is the best time to shop for these sofa styles.
IKEA VIMLE 2-seat sofa
If you want to stick with the Swedish retailer’s offering, there are plenty of other sofa options to choose from. Alex at Flitch specifically recommends the VIMLE sofa.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘The IKEA VIMLE is a fantastic upgrade. It’s modular, more comfortable, and offers deeper seating, which makes it a better choice for both lounging and durability,’ Alex explains.
And if you don’t know how I feel about modular sofas yet, just know that I love them…very much so.
A sofa bed
Even the best sofa beds are famously more affordable than most sofas are. Which is why investing in one is the perfect solution to this issue – not to mention that it kills two birds with one stone as you get an extra temporary bed in case you have guests over.
I’d recommend Ideal Home’s budget-friendly double sofa bed top pick which is the Habitat Kota sofa bed, especially as both Argos and Habitat currently have a Black Friday sale on. But there are many amazing sofa beds available on the market.
‘Made.com’s Haru Sofa Bed is perfect for compact living spaces that need to double as guest rooms,’ Alex suggests.
Argos Home Evie 2-seater sofa in a box
With over 580 five-star reviews to its name, you can’t argue with the benefits of the Evie sofa from Argos Home. Similarly to IKEA sofas, this design, too, comes in a box and is easy to assemble.
This design doesn’t necessarily solve the issue of comfort when compared to the IKEA KLIPPAN, however, one of my biggest problems with the KLIPPAN in fact is that everyone has it. Which in a way cheapens it and makes everyone grow tired of it – myself included. And I would argue that the Evie looks just as (if not more) stylish as the KLIPPAN.
With an RRP of £270, the price point is very comparable to the one of IKEA’s. And on top of that, Argos is offering an extra 20% off and a guaranteed delivery before Christmas.
Dunelm Jacob 3-seater sofa
If you want to get a sofa for a similar price as the KLIPPAN, you’ll likely need to opt for a small 2-seater – as the IKEA design is a 2-seater, too. But not when it comes to the Dunelm Jacob – for £399, you can get a sleek 3-seater with removable cushions and in various colour and material options.
Sofa.com Jack sofa
Sofa.com’s Jack sofa created in collaboration with Jack Wills is normally £999. However, the brand regularly has offers on this chic, mid-century modern-inspired style dropping its price down to £399. And Black Friday is one of those times. That way, you’re getting a £1000-worth sofa for only £400 which is the best way to trick the system in my opinion.
And if I had to pick my favourite from this list, this one would be it in all honesty as I've tested it in the Sofa.com showroom and loved it.
DUSK Sloane 2-seater sofa
I’m a big fan of the modular DUSK Brooklyn sofa. But despite its affordable price point, it’s not quite as budget-friendly as the IKEA KLIPPAN. Luckily, the Sloane 2-seater is. And DUSK customers are clearly loving this sleek design as it boasts over 220 five-star reviews. And thanks to the Black Friday sale, it’s currently available for just £343, with the original RRP being £539.
At the end of the day, I would still recommend spending a little more on your sofa for it to stand the test of time – as already mentioned, you largely get what you pay for when it comes to sofas.
But if you're on a low, strict budget, I believe any one of these options is a worthwhile investment (albeit, perhaps a short-term one) and a better alternative to the widespread IKEA KLIPPAN. Even if just for the sole purpose of having something slightly different and less recognisable than everybody else.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
This bestseller Pro Breeze dehumidifier is currently on sale for under £100 – it's a steal at this price
It's the cheapest we've seen it so far
By Jullia Joson
-
By Ideal Home
-
Reduce damp, prevent mould and protect your home for less this Black Friday
How to score big savings and an extra 10% off top-rated Pro Breeze dehumidifiers
By Sponsored
-
How to become a living room family – 7 sofa and decorating tricks to get the family together in one place
The 'living room family' trend is taking over TikTok – this is what it means and how to create the right environment to become one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Angela Scanlon leaned into her snug’s cosy feel with her paint choice – it’s dubbed the ‘womb room’ for good reason
It's called a 'womb room' for a reason
By Sara Hesikova
-
How many cushions should you have on your sofa? Experts share the golden rule of getting it just right
You’ll never have too many or not enough sofa cushions ever again
By Sara Hesikova
-
I showed interior designer Matthew Williamson my living room and this was the mistake he instantly spotted I'd been making
What happened when a celebrity designer helped me choose a rug for my home
By Rebecca Knight
-
How to stop sofa cushions sagging – easy fixes that will keep it looking plump and new
From prevention to DIY fixes, our sofa experts share their top tips for keeping your sofa in good shape
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts say this timeless pattern is the next big upholstery trend – here's how to style it in your living room
Bold striped upholstery is having a major moment – and we're here for it!
By Sara Hesikova
-
What to put on a coffee table - experts reveal what you should (and shouldn’t) use to style your table
Follow these simple styling rules to get the most out of your coffee table
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The golden rule for how tall a side table next to a sofa should be - according to design pros
It's time to get the tape measure out
By Ellis Cochrane