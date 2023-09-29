Luxe up your living space for autumn with John Lewis, using this season’s must-have colour
Get ready for hibernation season – create a cosy nest at home with John Lewis’s new collections
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sweater season is finally here, and that means it’s time to get cosy! After a summer outdoors (even if it did mean dodging rain showers this year), we can’t wait to come inside and give our living spaces a style switch up, ready to embrace the colder months.
And there’s one colour on everyone’s radar this Autumn/Winter, as damson steps into the spotlight. This rich and warm shade sits in the sweet spot between purple and red, bringing drama and richness to any colour scheme. It’s super-versatile, which means it’ll work in any property type, from period to new-build, whatever your interior style.
With damson playing a starring role in John Lewis’s A/W collections this year, there are plenty of ways to use it to create your own hibernation station for the winter months ahead.
Pair with green for an earthy edge
Hands up who’s onboard for cocooning this autumn? Cosy nights in on the sofa are calling, and touches of damson are the perfect highlights in a neutral scheme. Play to damson’s organic side by combining it with earthy greens. The Hew cushion, with its neutral background and geo-style design, is a great way to introduce subtle touches of on-trend damson, and pairs brilliantly with the olive green of the Lea cushion. Balance that with the Plain Wool Throw in Damson to ground your colour scheme – plus it’s the perfect blanket to snuggle under on chilly nights.
There are a few other key ingredients for the ideal snug living room set up. You’ll need a rug underfoot so your toes don’t get a cold shock when you leave the sofa. And the right lighting levels are a must. We’re all about creating inviting pools of lights, cast from table lamps or floor lamps. The Spindle Wooden Floor Lamp from John Lewis cuts a stylish shape in a living space, with timeless good looks that will last well beyond this season.
Add personality using the power of pattern
Give your sofa a style pep up with a fun mix of cushions in a variety of sizes, patterns, textures and shades. Mixing and matching fabrics is a great way to add something new to what you’ve already got, or to bring in a seasonal accent colour such as damson. Finishes such as applique and embroidery have an elevated, handmade feel that will add visual and textural interest, with an artisanal-edge.
Ready for some glam? Team damson in fabrics like velvet with brushed brass finishes. If you err towards a more pared-back modern look (and neutrals are your usual go-to), you can embrace the colour of the season by adding splashes of this stand-out shade to your space as an accent colour.
Opt for luxe textures
There’s a reason we all love embracing our favourite knitwear come autumn, and the same applies to our homes. Anything with the ‘snuggle factor’ is a sure-fire winner, ramping up the comfort levels to encourage maximum lounging. The boucle fabric on John Lewis’s Tilt High Back Armchair, as a textbook example of how to make a chair look as inviting as possible.
So get shopping for the cosy living essentials to make sure your home’s fully prepped for comfort and style this autumn. Browse what’s new in Home from the comfort of your sofa and enjoy free standard delivery on orders over £50.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
-
Meet Halesworth – the Shaker kitchen where modern technology meets classic style
Howdens have stepped in to bring this timeless look to your space by using cutting-edge effects
By Sponsored
-
Winter is coming - but is your heating system the best way to heat your home?
Learn the different heating systems and find out which is the best fit for your home
By Holly Reaney
-
The perfect bedroom dehumidifier – quiet, compact and costs just 1p an hour to run
Small, affordable, and with low running costs, our ProBreeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier review discovers this quiet dehumidifer is perfect for the bedroom
By Rachael Phillips