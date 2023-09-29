Luxe up your living space for autumn with John Lewis, using this season’s must-have colour

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sweater season is finally here, and that means it’s time to get cosy! After a summer outdoors (even if it did mean dodging rain showers this year), we can’t wait to come inside and give our living spaces a style switch up, ready to embrace the colder months.

And there’s one colour on everyone’s radar this Autumn/Winter, as damson steps into the spotlight. This rich and warm shade sits in the sweet spot between purple and red, bringing drama and richness to any colour scheme. It’s super-versatile, which means it’ll work in any property type, from period to new-build, whatever your interior style.

With damson playing a starring role in John Lewis’s A/W collections this year, there are plenty of ways to use it to create your own hibernation station for the winter months ahead.

Pair with green for an earthy edge

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Hands up who’s onboard for cocooning this autumn? Cosy nights in on the sofa are calling, and touches of damson are the perfect highlights in a neutral scheme. Play to damson’s organic side by combining it with earthy greens. The Hew cushion , with its neutral background and geo-style design, is a great way to introduce subtle touches of on-trend damson, and pairs brilliantly with the olive green of the Lea cushion . Balance that with the Plain Wool Throw in Damson to ground your colour scheme – plus it’s the perfect blanket to snuggle under on chilly nights.

There are a few other key ingredients for the ideal snug living room set up. You’ll need a rug underfoot so your toes don’t get a cold shock when you leave the sofa. And the right lighting levels are a must. We’re all about creating inviting pools of lights, cast from table lamps or floor lamps. The Spindle Wooden Floor Lamp from John Lewis cuts a stylish shape in a living space, with timeless good looks that will last well beyond this season.

Add personality using the power of pattern

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Give your sofa a style pep up with a fun mix of cushions in a variety of sizes, patterns, textures and shades. Mixing and matching fabrics is a great way to add something new to what you’ve already got, or to bring in a seasonal accent colour such as damson. Finishes such as applique and embroidery have an elevated, handmade feel that will add visual and textural interest, with an artisanal-edge.

Ready for some glam? Team damson in fabrics like velvet with brushed brass finishes. If you err towards a more pared-back modern look (and neutrals are your usual go-to), you can embrace the colour of the season by adding splashes of this stand-out shade to your space as an accent colour.

Opt for luxe textures

(Image credit: John Lewis)

There’s a reason we all love embracing our favourite knitwear come autumn, and the same applies to our homes. Anything with the ‘snuggle factor’ is a sure-fire winner, ramping up the comfort levels to encourage maximum lounging. The boucle fabric on John Lewis’s Tilt High Back Armchair , as a textbook example of how to make a chair look as inviting as possible.