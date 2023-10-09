Victoria Beckham has nailed laid-back luxury with her careful choice of sofa cushion style
A green velvet sofa is a timeless classic, but Victoria Beckham has elevated it with this clever twist
Victoria Beckham has been the pinnacle of great taste from her Posh Spice days to launching her own fashion and make-up lines. In clips from the new Netflix documentary 'Beckham' we quickly discovered that her great taste spreads to furniture.
In an interview during episode 1, speaking about the early days of her relationship with footballer David Beckham, the fashion mogul can be seen sitting on a velvet green sofa. While we'll often list green velvet as one of the best sofa choices for an elegant statement, it was the choice of scatterback cushions that really caught our eye.
In the world of sofas fixed back cushions are usually the default choice. However, according to the experts Victoria Beckham's choice of scatterbacks or pillowbacks is the perfect living room sofa idea for exuding a laid-back luxury. Not to mention, they are perfect for sinking into and snuggling up!
'Scatter back sofas are ideal in situations where lounging is your priority and style is paramount,' explains Gisela Lancaster, Head of Buying at Sofology.
'They offer a supreme level of comfort and typically have lower backs, so are great for living spaces where kicking back and watching a movie or listening to music is central. Lots of scatter back designs come with interchangeable and reversible cushions, which is ideal for anybody looking to switch up their style regularly.'
Sofa.com reveals that this style of sofa back is very much growing in popularity, revealing that its Teddy sofa that features a scatter back is one of their bestsellers. 'These sofa styles often have deeper seat cushions, and combined with the array of soft cushions are perfect to sink into for complete relaxation. Our beautiful Teddy has always remained popular, sitting comfortably within the top 5 for years,' says Patricia Gibbons, Design Team at Sofa.com.
Lou Petersen, Head of Design Innovation at DFS adds that they really are perfect for adding that quiet luxury look to your home, that is still comfortable. 'Pillow-back sofas give you the opportunity to play with layering. There's something really luxurious and indulgent about a pillow back design, as it offers that cocooning comfort that you can really sink into,' Lou explains.
'One of the latest designs we've added to our collection at DFS is the Bellino pillow back corner sofa in boucle, which has a striking curved design featuring a generous number of pillow back cushions. The slightly overlapping back cushions not only emphasise the curved silhouette of the sofa, but also look great when layered with smaller bolster cushions in darker accent shades. Again, this layering of softness, texture and colour creates an inviting space to relax that still feels really premium.'
If you've fallen a little bit in love with Victoria Beckhams beautiful velvet green sofa, we've tracked it down, and believe it is the Evelyn sofa from Love Your Home. However, if that price tag has your eyes watering just a tad, we've rounded up three alternative velvet scatterback options to choose from.
Victoria Beckham's scatterback sofa alternatives
Elegant scroll arms, turned wooden feet, and generous seat and back cushions give the Bronwyn sofa a classic and opulent feel
This comfy looking sofa is one of sofa.com best sellers, with good reason. Just look at that pillowback!
Comfort and a little luxury style, we're sold!
