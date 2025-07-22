EastEnders’ star Lacey Turner has revealed her stunning taste in colour in a recent Instagram post - her olive green walls are the perfect example of cosy luxury.

The actress, best known for her role as Stacey Slater on EastEnders, is no stranger to sharing glimpses of her life and family on her social media pages. But what caught my eye was her expert use of one of the year’s hottest paint trends .

Greens have been a defining part of the year’s colour palette from pistachio to the ever-popular Green Smoke by Farrow & Ball . But Lacey’s rich walls prove olive green deserves a place on your radar, and experts have even tracked down the closest colour matches so you can get the look, too.

Green living room ideas are nothing new, but after seeing Lacey’s paint choice, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. A rich olive tone, it has a warm and cosy look that will make your space look grander with ease. Olive greens have been trending all year due to their grounded and earthy, yet expensive-looking hue, which makes it the perfect choice for combining cool with classic.

‘Lacey Turner's olive green, colour-drenched living room is a beautiful example of how deep, earthy tones can transform a space. The shade she’s chosen is a rich, sophisticated olive—very much in line with what we’re seeing as a top trend for 2025,’ explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys

‘If you’re looking to colour match, I’d recommend shades like Farrow & Ball’s ‘Bancha’ or Dulux’s ‘Olive Tree’ . Both capture that same enveloping, natural warmth.’

From the video, it appears Lacey has used this rich olive tone to colour drench her room. A bold choice, but one that pays off. When working with dark colours, you can sometimes risk making the room feel smaller, but the colour drench effect has extended her ceiling to make the space feel larger and more dramatic.

‘Dark green works beautifully for colour drenching because it absorbs light in a way that softens edges and creates intimacy. It is dramatic without being overpowering, and when used across walls, ceilings, and trim, it wraps the room in a unified, calming atmosphere. This particular shade evokes a sense of heritage and sophistication, while still feeling fresh and modern,’ Sam Tamlyn, Home Expert and Managing Director of Shutterly Fabulous .

‘What makes it so stylish is its versatility, because it goes well with pretty much anything, whether it's brass, wood, natural, or soft textures and furnishings, and acts as a perfect backdrop for both bold and minimalist decor. Dark green is a colour that encapsulates the essence of being timeless, luxurious, and quietly confident.’

Style olive green

Like Lacey has done, I’d recommend pairing the shade with brass finishes (such as her picture frame) as well as warm-toned furnishings in browns, taupe and cream.

Olive green is moody, yet inviting, which is why it’s a fantastic choice if you want to create a room with drama, yet it still feels like a cosy, relaxing space. I think Lacey has nailed this olive trend. What do you think?