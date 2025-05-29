If you thought this luxe-looking garden sofa from Tesco was twice the price it is, I wouldn't blame you
Stylish, unique and under £300
Tesco is one of the supermarkets that has always trailed a little behind the others when it came to homeware, so I'll forgive you for not having it on your radar. However, I'll let you in on an insider secret, over the last years they've been knocking it out of the park with their affordable and stylish garden furniture. This year, they're back with their stunning corner outdoor sofa.
In my opinion, it is one of the most underrated best places to buy garden furniture. If you're in the market for an outdoor sofa on a budget, then they have one of the best options.
Tesco's corner outdoor sofa is a returning favourite that I first spotted last year. Priced at a very purse-friendly £299, it is a tiny bit more expensive than last year by £9, but still cheaper than any other corner sofa set I've seen in this style. I wouldn't blame you for thinking it was almost twice the price.
If you're looking for a corner sofa around the £300 mark, you are almost certainly looking at something like the Argos rattan-effect corner sofa, which still comes in at £320. So if all-in rattan is not your thing, you are likely going to be a bit stuck; that's where Tesco's design comes in.
Tesco has gone for a sleeker scandi-style look with an exposed metal frame. The paired-back look with the rattan detailing on the arms gives it a luxe, high-end look. When I've looked for comparable models, the closest I could find in price was Habitat's Malta 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set, which is still £380. However, a big drawback of the Tesco version is that it is only available to buy in-store.
The rest of the Tesco garden furniture range
The black and natural colourway of the Tesco corner sofa set is a match made in heaven for the trending green and blue colourway that the supermarket has gone all in on with its garden accessories. If green is more your thing than rattan, there is also a 4-piece lounge set priced at an even more affordable £125.
There is a small selection of striped outdoor cushions priced at £8 that take the luxe look of the corner sofa to the next level when layered all together. However, it is the outdoor stripe floor cushion, priced at £12.50 and the striped outdoor rug, priced at £25, that I've got my eye on to give my garden seating ideas a relaxed boho look.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, if green isn't for you good news is that the corner sofa set will look equally great styled with a terracotta colour or even a sunny yellow. One of the things I love most about bagging a piece of large furniture at such a good price is the money it frees up for accessorising.
The corner sofa is not available to buy online, so you will have to go in-store to try and get your hands on it. However, if you don't have a Tesco near you, here are three of the closest alternatives on the high street.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
7 types of mulch every gardener should know about – experts reveal how to use them in your garden to control weeds and reduce how often you water your plants
There are many benefits to mulching, but it all depends on the type of mulch you use for the job...
-
Aldi is selling a £15 alternative for Gordon Ramsay's favourite £100 HexClad pans - they're also metal utensil safe
If you want that stainless steel chef's look without the price-tag, these Aldi alternatives might do the job
-
I tested the budget-friendly Greenworks pressure washer – it quickly transformed my patio, fence and car
The Greenworks G40 really had its work cut out as I prepped the garden for summer
-
Aldi is selling a £30 portable pressure washer to clean up your patio and garden this summer
Run, don't walk to your local Aldi
-
QVC's electric Weed Sweeper cleared my entire patio of weeds in less than 15 minutes – it's now my favourite garden tool
No need for harsh chemicals, plus no more aching back or sore knees
-
B&Q’s bistro set and matching egg chair have embraced the year’s breakout seating trend - I completely fell for it when I spotted it IRL
This chair is seriously stunning
-
This stunning rattan garden sofa from Dusk is getting rave reviews from shoppers – and it's less than £200 in the sale
Get the luxury look for less this summer
-
This Argos Home rattan outdoor sofa has thousands of five-star reviews singing its praises
The happy customers say it's good value for money, comfortable and stylish
-
Aldi's magical garden lighting range will give your outdoor space a fairytale-worthy glow – and the LED parasol is the star
I can't stop thinking about these magical lights
-
QVC has become my secret go-to for fancy-looking garden furniture – 6 pieces I love that are on sale right now
If your budget is small but you want a luxe look, try my go-to place
-
Aldi's colourful garden chairs rival John Lewis's popular salsa chair – but they're just £25
This stunning chair is available in two pretty colourways