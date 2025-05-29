If you thought this luxe-looking garden sofa from Tesco was twice the price it is, I wouldn't blame you

Tesco is one of the supermarkets that has always trailed a little behind the others when it came to homeware, so I'll forgive you for not having it on your radar. However, I'll let you in on an insider secret, over the last years they've been knocking it out of the park with their affordable and stylish garden furniture. This year, they're back with their stunning corner outdoor sofa.

In my opinion, it is one of the most underrated best places to buy garden furniture. If you're in the market for an outdoor sofa on a budget, then they have one of the best options.

Tesco's corner outdoor sofa is a returning favourite that I first spotted last year. Priced at a very purse-friendly £299, it is a tiny bit more expensive than last year by £9, but still cheaper than any other corner sofa set I've seen in this style. I wouldn't blame you for thinking it was almost twice the price.

If you can't get in store for Tesco's outdoor cushions, B&Q is selling an almost identical floor cushion for £12.99 (Image credit: Tesco)

If you're looking for a corner sofa around the £300 mark, you are almost certainly looking at something like the Argos rattan-effect corner sofa, which still comes in at £320. So if all-in rattan is not your thing, you are likely going to be a bit stuck; that's where Tesco's design comes in.

Tesco has gone for a sleeker scandi-style look with an exposed metal frame. The paired-back look with the rattan detailing on the arms gives it a luxe, high-end look. When I've looked for comparable models, the closest I could find in price was Habitat's Malta 3 Seater Garden Sofa Set, which is still £380. However, a big drawback of the Tesco version is that it is only available to buy in-store.

The rest of the Tesco garden furniture range

The black and natural colourway of the Tesco corner sofa set is a match made in heaven for the trending green and blue colourway that the supermarket has gone all in on with its garden accessories. If green is more your thing than rattan, there is also a 4-piece lounge set priced at an even more affordable £125.

The green 4-piece lounge set is priced at a budget-friendly £125, and very similar in looks to Habitat's Cali 4 Seater Metal Patio Set, £150 (Image credit: Tesco)

There is a small selection of striped outdoor cushions priced at £8 that take the luxe look of the corner sofa to the next level when layered all together. However, it is the outdoor stripe floor cushion, priced at £12.50 and the striped outdoor rug, priced at £25, that I've got my eye on to give my garden seating ideas a relaxed boho look.

However, if green isn't for you good news is that the corner sofa set will look equally great styled with a terracotta colour or even a sunny yellow. One of the things I love most about bagging a piece of large furniture at such a good price is the money it frees up for accessorising.

The corner sofa is not available to buy online, so you will have to go in-store to try and get your hands on it. However, if you don't have a Tesco near you, here are three of the closest alternatives on the high street.