What to put on a coffee table - experts reveal what you should (and shouldn’t) use to style your table

The humble coffee table - every living room has one but do you know how to style one correctly?

When looking for coffee table ideas , ideally you're looking for something that anchors and grounds your room. Even in a small living room, a coffee table is a vital piece of decor. But when styling a coffee table , it can be easy to fall into the trap of adding too much and too little details.

Like it or not, your coffee table is likely to be the centre of your living room, with all eyes sweeping over it when you have guests - so, here is exactly what you should be putting on your coffee table.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

If you have a small living room , you'll be pleased to hear that minimalism is key when it comes to decorating your coffee table.

‘Minimalist coffee table decor is definitely trending at the moment with homeowners choosing to opt for the ‘less is more’ approach,’ says Ethan Fox, interior design expert at Furniture World.

‘Opting for fewer stand-out pieces is the way to go in order to create an eye-catching, yet minimalist display. This will ensure that your living room remains both relaxing and stylish.’

So without further ado, here's what you should be putting on your coffee table.

1. Add a tray

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

‘A sleek tray can help organise smaller objects like candles, coasters, or remotes, ensuring the table remains tidy while still displaying personality,’ says Monika Puccio, Head Buyer from Sofa Club.

Trays are a classic choice to any coffee table, being both stylish and functional.

‘Trays have become a popular feature on coffee tables and are an effective way to add visual interest while keeping things organised,’ says Sam Deeble Furniture and Home Interiors Expert at Woods Furniture .

‘The tray could be used decoratively or to place items; either way, placing a tray on a coffee table is a surefire way of enhancing the overall aesthetic.’

2. Embrace nature

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung)

‘Flowers and plants add a natural element to the coffee table, softening the room’s hard lines. It’s also a great way to add colour and texture to the space, creating a refreshing and inviting tone,’ says Sam.

According to Monika, fresh flowers can add to your room’s entire aesthetic.

‘A vase of fresh flowers or a chic arrangement of dried stems brings life and colour to your table, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the room,’ she says.

3. Show off your personality with a good book

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

‘Placing books on the coffee table has grown in popularity and can be used as a sophisticated touch or a conversation starter,’ says Sam.

You can’t beat a good book, and adding a beautifully decorated book - that reflects your own personality - is a sure way of injecting your own personality to the room.

However, it is important to choose a book in proportion to your coffee table.

‘It’s important that the items placed on your table are proportional to the size of your coffee table,’ says Ethan. ‘Items that are too large or too small have the potential to make your coffee table look either overwhelmed or underwhelmed.’

4. Find your signature scent with a candle

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Kaye)

‘Placing candles on the coffee table can create a relaxing environment and as a cosy feature during winter,’ says Sam.

Choosing the best home fragrance for your living room can transform your room. It can make your home smell cosy in winter and fresh in the summer - and finding your signature home scent gives added touch of personality to your space - home is where the heart is after all.

What not to put on your coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

‘Avoid placing an abundance of everyday items on your coffee table as this can make your living room appear cluttered and busy, this includes office supplies, toys, makeup and so on,’ says Ethan.

‘Placing everyday items on your coffee table can detract from the overall appearance of your living room and make it appear like a practical space rather than one built for relaxing.

‘In addition, this clutter will also take away from the functionality of your coffee table by leaving no room for placing drinks and snacks.

‘Although it’s easy and convenient to store remote controls on your coffee table, they are not the most aesthetically pleasing objects and can completely ruin the look of your coffee table.

‘However, if you do want to store your remotes on your coffee table for practical purposes, I advise using a remote-control organiser or a concealed storage item to ensure they are on hand, but not visible.’

While you want to add decorative items to your table, you want to avoid it feeling cluttered - after all, a coffee table is still a functional space.

However, by making these easy tweaks, your coffee table will be the talk of your living room - as well as being somewhere to stick your feet up.