What to put on a coffee table - experts reveal what you should (and shouldn’t) use to style your table
Follow these simple styling rules to get the most out of your coffee table
The humble coffee table - every living room has one but do you know how to style one correctly?
When looking for coffee table ideas, ideally you're looking for something that anchors and grounds your room. Even in a small living room, a coffee table is a vital piece of decor. But when styling a coffee table, it can be easy to fall into the trap of adding too much and too little details.
Like it or not, your coffee table is likely to be the centre of your living room, with all eyes sweeping over it when you have guests - so, here is exactly what you should be putting on your coffee table.
If you have a small living room, you'll be pleased to hear that minimalism is key when it comes to decorating your coffee table.
‘Minimalist coffee table decor is definitely trending at the moment with homeowners choosing to opt for the ‘less is more’ approach,’ says Ethan Fox, interior design expert at Furniture World.
‘Opting for fewer stand-out pieces is the way to go in order to create an eye-catching, yet minimalist display. This will ensure that your living room remains both relaxing and stylish.’
So without further ado, here's what you should be putting on your coffee table.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
1. Add a tray
‘A sleek tray can help organise smaller objects like candles, coasters, or remotes, ensuring the table remains tidy while still displaying personality,’ says Monika Puccio, Head Buyer from Sofa Club.
Trays are a classic choice to any coffee table, being both stylish and functional.
‘Trays have become a popular feature on coffee tables and are an effective way to add visual interest while keeping things organised,’ says Sam Deeble Furniture and Home Interiors Expert at Woods Furniture.
‘The tray could be used decoratively or to place items; either way, placing a tray on a coffee table is a surefire way of enhancing the overall aesthetic.’
2. Embrace nature
‘Flowers and plants add a natural element to the coffee table, softening the room’s hard lines. It’s also a great way to add colour and texture to the space, creating a refreshing and inviting tone,’ says Sam.
According to Monika, fresh flowers can add to your room’s entire aesthetic.
‘A vase of fresh flowers or a chic arrangement of dried stems brings life and colour to your table, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the room,’ she says.
3. Show off your personality with a good book
‘Placing books on the coffee table has grown in popularity and can be used as a sophisticated touch or a conversation starter,’ says Sam.
You can’t beat a good book, and adding a beautifully decorated book - that reflects your own personality - is a sure way of injecting your own personality to the room.
However, it is important to choose a book in proportion to your coffee table.
‘It’s important that the items placed on your table are proportional to the size of your coffee table,’ says Ethan. ‘Items that are too large or too small have the potential to make your coffee table look either overwhelmed or underwhelmed.’
4. Find your signature scent with a candle
‘Placing candles on the coffee table can create a relaxing environment and as a cosy feature during winter,’ says Sam.
Choosing the best home fragrance for your living room can transform your room. It can make your home smell cosy in winter and fresh in the summer - and finding your signature home scent gives added touch of personality to your space - home is where the heart is after all.
What not to put on your coffee table
‘Avoid placing an abundance of everyday items on your coffee table as this can make your living room appear cluttered and busy, this includes office supplies, toys, makeup and so on,’ says Ethan.
‘Placing everyday items on your coffee table can detract from the overall appearance of your living room and make it appear like a practical space rather than one built for relaxing.
‘In addition, this clutter will also take away from the functionality of your coffee table by leaving no room for placing drinks and snacks.
‘Although it’s easy and convenient to store remote controls on your coffee table, they are not the most aesthetically pleasing objects and can completely ruin the look of your coffee table.
‘However, if you do want to store your remotes on your coffee table for practical purposes, I advise using a remote-control organiser or a concealed storage item to ensure they are on hand, but not visible.’
While you want to add decorative items to your table, you want to avoid it feeling cluttered - after all, a coffee table is still a functional space.
However, by making these easy tweaks, your coffee table will be the talk of your living room - as well as being somewhere to stick your feet up.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to install a shed to ensure a durable and dry space that looks good, too
Our expert guide to adding storage to the garden
By Holly Reaney
-
5 easiest fruit trees to grow for low-effort harvests year after year
Perfect for beginners and experts alike
By Sophie King
-
Gardening experts reveal the one thing you need to do to prep your artificial grass for winter
Artificial grass may be easy to maintain, but that doesn't mean it requires no maintenance at all
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The golden rule for how tall a side table next to a sofa should be - according to design pros
It's time to get the tape measure out
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Should a coffee table be lower than a sofa? The rules experts want you to follow
How to work out the perfect height for your table
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Should you put a hearth rug in front of your fireplace? Experts reveal whether these floor coverings are worth it
What is the purpose of a hearth rug? We've asked experts whether they do the job
By Sara Hesikova
-
Is it worth buying an expensive sofa? I've sat on enough sofas to say this is what you should splurge on
In short, yes, it's worth it – but this is what sofa experts and I recommend looking out for
By Sara Hesikova
-
As an interior stylist, this is how I make blankets look chic in a living room - these are my tricks of the trade
Fed up of messy blankets strewn on the sofa? Try these styling ideas instead…
By Laurie Davidson
-
I’ve sat on over 60 modular sofas when choosing the one for my home – these are the styles and brands I’d recommend
Modular sofas are versatile, flexible and can grow with you and your home – that's why I was set on finding the perfect one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Should you upgrade your TV room to a listening room? Everything you need to know about the emerging trend
We all know what a TV room is, but could a listening room be a better fit for your home?
By Ellis Cochrane
-
The most popular types of sofa, explained – the shapes, styles and configurations you need to know
Snuggle down on these comfy sofa picks
By Linda Clayton