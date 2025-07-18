‘Calming but confident’ – forget marble, onyx tiles are the luxe tile trend appearing in the most stylish homes this year

When it comes to using stones in the home, we’ve all heard of the classics – marble, quartz and granite. But, there’s one stone that is overlooked. Introducing onyx.

In its pure form, onyx is a rare gemstone with a striking look, soft veining, and grounding properties. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, it has a high price tag to match. So, in a bid to feel the effects of onyx without breaking the bank, we’ve seen a move towards incorporating onyx-effect tiles throughout the home.

Using tiles around the home is a great way to add a pop of personality, texture and colour to your space. And, just like marble or granite, onyx tiles can help to make a luxe look more accessible in the home.

This stone is quickly becoming a popular choice for both kitchen tile ideas and bathroom tile ideas alike, so we asked the experts all you need to know about this hot new trending tile.

The benefits of onyx tiles

Onyx tiles are typically made from porcelain, with a subtle veining effect that perfectly mimics the appearance of the real stone. ‘With their beautifully layered veining and soft, luminous appearance, onyx tiles add a sense of elegance and tranquillity to any space,’ says Lesley Taylor, Interior Designer and Creative Lead at The Baked Tile Company .

‘But, unlike natural onyx, which is more delicate, porcelain allows you to achieve the same high-end look in areas like bathrooms, kitchens, and even hallways without compromising on durability or ease of maintenance,’ she adds.

(Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

As well as its luxe look, onyx is known for its ability to create a calming environment. In fact, in Feng Shui, it is thought to be a stone of protection and strength which can balance energies and promote stability.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, just like the stone, onyx tiles can promote the same effect. ‘Onyx tiles also have a calming effect thanks to their subtle colour gradients and flowing, organic patterns,’ shares Lesley. ‘These designs evoke a sense of stillness and serenity, making them ideal for spaces where you can choose to escape the stresses of family life.’

How to style onyx tiles

With a host of colours and styles to choose from, there are many different ways to feel the soothing benefits of onyx while upgrading your space with a touch of luxury. ‘Onyx tiles are calming but confident. Use them and the whole room instantly feels more elevated,’ says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra . If you don’t know where to start, these are our top tips.

1. Nail your location

When considering using tiles at home, it’s not uncommon to instantly think of incorporating them into kitchen and bathroom schemes. But the versatility of onyx tiles means that they are suitable for any room, depending on the desired feel. ‘To make the most of its grounding qualities, use onyx in spaces where relaxation is key, like a reading nook,’ suggests Alex Woods, from Victorian Plumbing .

(Image credit: Tile of Spain UK)

If you do choose to use onyx-effect finishes in your bathroom or kitchen, the result will be high-end and classic. But, be aware that onyx tiles are slightly more delicate than other stones typically used in these areas.

‘Onyx needs a bit of TLC, proper sealing, gentle cleaning, and a thoughtful approach to where you use it,’ warns Grazzie. ‘It’s not the best shout for high-traffic floors or chaotic family bathrooms, but perfect behind a basin, or anywhere it won’t get too knocked about.’

2. Choose the right finish

‘Onyx-effect tiles come in a large range of colours, sizes and patterns and can therefore be suitable for a wide range of interior styles,’ says María D Arráez, Director of Tile of Spain UK . But, it’s important to choose the right shade for your scheme.

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Muted tones of blue and green can add to the serene appearance of the stony tiles to create a calming quality in the room. Or, keep it simple with soft whites and beiges. When paired with dim lighting, the warm glow of onyx will stand out.

3. Experiment with size and scale

Don’t be afraid to go big when it comes to your tiles. ‘Using larger tile sizes reduces grout lines, enhancing the sense of flow and creating a more seamless, high-end finish,’ suggests Lesley. In turn, this amplifies the veining that makes onyx so desirable.

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

4. Let onyx be the star of the show

‘Onyx tiles should be the focal point of the rooms. Their bold pattern and natural translucency make them perfect for a feature wall,’ says Alex. By letting onyx shine with minimal distractions, you’ll be able to really reap the benefits of the effect.

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

‘To keep the look elegant and balanced, pair onyx with simple, neutral tones like matte blacks, soft greys, or brushed golds, to let the stone take center stage,’ suggests Alex.

Get the look

Want some onyx in your life but don't fancy retiling? Pick up these stony accessories instead.

Will you add onyx into your scheme?