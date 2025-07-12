Predicting bestsellers is part of my job – and this new £170 Dunelm chair is a sellout piece in the making

Earlier this week, Dunelm introduced its autumn/winter 2025 collection at a press preview. But this actually wasn’t the first time I came upon the new Dunelm Elements Finn accent chair. In fact, it was a couple of months ago at a Dunelm breakfast where I got to test it out and where everyone attending was obsessed with this chair – myself included. And it’s finally available to shop now!

It’s the perfect piece for dopamine decorating schemes or even a more pared-back room as a statement piece, set to become available in more colours in due course. But at the moment, Dunelm’s selling the Finn chair in cherry red and sage green shades. The former is my favourite, and the one I predict is going to be the bestseller in no time. And I’ve been right about this kind of thing before, just saying.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

So what’s the appeal of the Finn chair, you might be wondering. Apart from its obvious stylish look with a textured boucle finish, I was most struck by how comfy it was to sit and lounge on – so much so, I didn’t want to get up when testing it out. And the fact that it’s only £169 makes it even more appealing to add to one’s basket.

The low, deep shape with a metal frame is inspired by furniture and home decor designs from the 70s and 80s but with added playful, modern twists, such as the on-trend colour choices.

Dunelm Elements Finn Textured Sherpa Occasional Armchair in cherry red £169 at Dunelm If you're into the deep, dark red tones that are trending this year, then this delicious cherry colourway is for you. It's the kind of statement piece that is not over the top. Dunelm Elements Finn Boucle Occasional Armchair in green £169 at Dunelm With green being one of the new neutrals replacing beige in homes and interiors, this colourway is certainly the safer option.

What else impressed me

But, of course, there was so much more that caught my eye at the Dunelm press showcase, with the whole autumn/winter 2025 offering of furniture and home accessories being on display. So apart from the Finn chair, these are the six other pieces that I can honestly say impressed me for one reason or another – and they’re all available to buy now, too.

Dunelm Clara Cubed Patchwork Cotton Velvet Square Cushion £25 at Dunelm If you're getting the cherry red Finn chair, then I'd this chic patchwork cushion to your basket as well since they make a great pairing. But even if you're not, this cushion will look stylish even with something more pared back. Dunelm Armitage Chenille Snuggle Chair with Ball Feet £399 at Dunelm Speaking of stylish chairs, Dunelm hasn't stopped at the one. The Armitage chair, complete with the designer-style ball-shaped legs, is another one of my top picks. But it's a little more substantial compared to the Finn which is also reflected in its price. Dunelm Reeva 2 Drawer Bedside Table £229 at Dunelm Dunelm's Reeva furniture range is the hero collection of this season, including everything from a coffee table to a sideboard and even this chic bedside table. Made with a combination of solid wood and veneer, it boasts an elevated midcentury modern look. Dunelm Lana Marble Small Side Table £129 at Dunelm Marble is infamously pricey. But Dunelm's managed to make marble furniture pieces that are actually accessible in terms of price. Available in two colourways, this side table is under £130 and the already sold-out console table is £299. Dunelm Ruri Rattan Table Lamp £25 at Dunelm I love a rattan table lamp - it's a great way to inject some organic texture into a room. And this petite number from Dunelm is super cute and only £25. Dunelm Laylah Frilled Stripe Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set From £24 at Dunelm If you're looking for timeless but pretty bed linen that can take you from season to season without being plain white and boring, look no further. I also loved how the Dunelm team styled it at the show, layering it with other bed linen with floral and checked motifs.

Here at Ideal Home, Dunelm is one of our go-to brands for stylish but reasonably priced furniture and home accessories. And once again, the brand didn’t disappoint – and just wait to see what else they’ve got in the pipeline for the rest of the autumn/winter season.

In the meantime, which piece (or pieces) are you considering investing in?

