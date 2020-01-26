We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With a trend towards colours inspired by nature only increasing in popularity, teal is on the up and up. And these teal living room ideas will give you the inspiration you need to use it in your own home.

See our living room channel for more inspirational images

If you want to simply dip your toe into the teal waters, you can use soft furnishings like cushions, blinds and rugs to introduce the shade. For the more daring, try creating your own statement panelled teal wall, or just one feature wall to celebrate the colour without it being overwhelming.

If you want to keep your walls neutral, you can always invest in teal furniture, whether it’s a full sofa set or a look-at-me occasional chair.

Teal living room ideas

1. Work bold and beautiful wallpaper

Soft tropics and bold wallpaper are both strong trends going into 2020, so you can’t go wrong with an exotic teal print on your walls. This cheetah wallpaper at Lime Lace is a completely cool version that would look super-stylish in any modern lounge.

2. Plump for an on-trend teal sofa

Settle in for the night on a squishy sofa in a sumptuous and relaxing deep teal tone. Want to stay bang on-trend? Opt for a rich velvet fabric for extra glamour and comfort factors. A colourful settee is a great way to add interest to any room without a full teal decor theme.

3. Add an accent chair

Who doesn’t love sipping a cuppa and reading the weekend papers on a beautiful accent chair? Plush teal velvets are always a great choice and, when paired with metallic accents and furniture, look cosy yet glamorous.

4. Introduce teal through blinds or curtains

Roman blinds, curtains or roller blinds like these from 247Blinds are a brilliant way to add colour to an otherwise neutral room. Pair with metallic accents and statement house plants for a glamorous yet homely finish.

5. Keep the cushions coming

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your living room a teal update is through cushions – and lots of them. Mix colour block and prints for an eclectic, layered look.

6. Create a statement feature wall

A feature wall is the ideal way to introduce a good splash of colour to a room without overdoing it. It’s a great way to make accessories, mirrors or art pop, and looks great when teal is picked out in other pieces around the room.

7. Pep up your panelling with teal paint

Panelling is actually easier to create than you might think. But, if you’re not really a DIY-er, you can always ask for a quote from your local carpenter to create a panelled wall for you. It’s an elegant nod to a chic members’ club vibe and, when finished in a deep, rich tone like teal, even more so.

8. Get the paint brush out

When looking at teal living room ideas, the obvious – but daring – choice is to paint all your walls a lovely teal tone. The owner of this home used it as a backdrop to highlight her art and furniture: ‘I chose Farrow & Ball’s Inchyra Blue, which is a super-dark blue-green, in the seating area. It’s so rich and inviting, and we loved to see how our artwork pings out against it.’

9. Give your bookcase a makeover

Choose a feature in your living room to give a teal makeover to; a bookcase is a brilliant choice, and will make your book collection and bookends stand out in all the right ways.

10. Go head-to-toe teal

Never mind stopping at the skirting and picture rails, throw caution to the wind and go full teal ahead. Rather than making a room feel smaller, it actually has the effect of feeling roomy yet cosy at the same time.

11. Funk up your fireplace

Video Of The Week

Give the space above your fireplace the teal treatment for a unique focal feature. Add extra interest with co-ordinating and pleasantly contrasting artwork (yellows and oranges work well) and other teal objects around the room, like vases or curtains.

12. Mix teal and turquoise tiles

Regular visitors to the ‘gram will know that tiles chimney breasts are big news right now – and where better to showcase your love of teal? Mixing with complementary shades like turquoise will bring texture and an added dimension to the overall look.